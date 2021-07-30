I don't understand why people buy fake merch. It's not helping the club, just some chancers running a sweatshop.
I was in the USA in December of 2017. It was shortly before Kobe Bryant retired.
I wanted to get a jersey with his name on the back. The official website quoted me $164 dollars for it then. I bought one fake for $25 in some sports apparel shop.
A hall of fame Bryant jersey costs $325 for the jersey and $125 for the shorts, today. Check it, I am not lying.
You might think that people who buy fakes are probably funneling money into some criminal organisation. Whats this then? Isnt this a modern day robbery? Is it going to support the programs that Bryant cared about? Is it right?
Its a viscious circle. We buy fakes because original jerseys are expensive. And original jerseys are expensive because the company wants to recoup some of the sales lost due to fake jerseys and to satisfy their shareholders. Tell me where does the power lie?
I will give you an example.
Adidas recently came up with a 2025 plan to make their business more credible, offer unique customer experience etc. Its called Own the game
.
This is clearly stated in the document.
Under the sub topic of strong growth of sales, profitability & cash flow, there is a statement which might look worrying - Driven by the significant top-line growth and strong bottom-line expansion, adidas will generate substantial cumulative free cash flow until 2025. The majority of this between 8 billion and 9 billion will be distributed to shareholders through regular dividend pay-outs in a range of between 30% and 50% of net income from continuing operations, complemented with share buybacks.
Clearly, their intention is to satisfy their shareholders first. So tell me why must I put their interests above mine?