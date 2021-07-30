« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kits Thread  (Read 839832 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,084
  • Truthiness
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8240 on: July 30, 2021, 03:31:43 pm »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,703
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8241 on: July 30, 2021, 03:42:51 pm »
That's a hard pass for me :D

Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,475
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8242 on: July 30, 2021, 03:51:24 pm »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8243 on: July 30, 2021, 04:59:09 pm »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,475
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8244 on: July 30, 2021, 05:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 30, 2021, 03:51:24 pm
That's so nice. Might have to 'cop.'  ;D
Sold out and stupidly priced.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,703
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8245 on: July 30, 2021, 05:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 30, 2021, 05:00:16 pm
Sold out and stupidly priced.

It's priced about the same as all other kits to be honest. But it's def hard to get right now.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,703
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8246 on: July 30, 2021, 05:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on July 30, 2021, 04:59:09 pm
Meh, too much louis vuitton/versace stuff going on in there

Imagine being shocked that an Italian brand implements Italian fashion stuff for an Italian team  ;D
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8247 on: July 30, 2021, 05:58:29 pm »
They're taking the piss now

Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8248 on: July 30, 2021, 07:11:11 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on July 30, 2021, 05:58:29 pm
They're taking the piss now


Look how happy he is. The white socks and the swooshes on the top of the boots are (to paraphrase Jim Lahey) the shit icing on the shitcake. ;D
Logged

Offline seanbren

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8249 on: July 31, 2021, 10:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on July 30, 2021, 07:11:11 pm
Look how happy he is. The white socks and the swooshes on the top of the boots are (to paraphrase Jim Lahey) the shit icing on the shitcake. ;D

When you forget your PE kit and you have to raid the lost property box.....they've certainly nailed the brief.

Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,580
  • Bam!
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8250 on: August 1, 2021, 10:13:32 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on July 27, 2021, 03:21:25 pm
That site is fantastic, just bought something from them.

I presumed it was a commonly known website. I check it weekly as its always updating

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8251 on: Today at 08:04:41 pm »
Big fan of this, would have looked better with red shorts / socks though, I always remember Palace being predominantly red when growing up.

Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8252 on: Today at 11:06:08 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on July 27, 2021, 07:49:06 am
Available now for international sales for a limited time - $113 US

Was a bit of a nuisance as it blocked my debit card at first. But once I approved that it was fine. You can leave the document number blank I think. 

https://www.checkoutmantodamassa.com.br/EN/

Don't want to sound creepy but it would be greatly appreciated if you could show some pictures of the top when it arrives, to see what it looks like "real"! You don't have to be wearing it ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,698
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8253 on: Today at 11:12:55 pm »
I don't understand why people buy fake merch. It's not helping the club, just some chancers running a sweatshop.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Up
« previous next »
 