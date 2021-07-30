https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/venezia-kappa-home-shirt/Have to get this.
I'm a knob
That's so nice. Might have to 'cop.'
Sold out and stupidly priced.
Meh, too much louis vuitton/versace stuff going on in there
They're taking the piss now
Look how happy he is. The white socks and the swooshes on the top of the boots are (to paraphrase Jim Lahey) the shit icing on the shitcake.
That site is fantastic, just bought something from them.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Available now for international sales for a limited time - $113 USWas a bit of a nuisance as it blocked my debit card at first. But once I approved that it was fine. You can leave the document number blank I think. https://www.checkoutmantodamassa.com.br/EN/
