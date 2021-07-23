« previous next »
Re: New Kits Thread
July 23, 2021, 10:22:18 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 23, 2021, 10:02:28 am
That Spurs top will be a hit with the 20-somethings. They'll be able to wear it out clubbing and no one will notice when they puke down the front of it outside a kebab shop at 2am.
There speaks the voice of bitter experience I sense  ;)
Re: New Kits Thread
July 23, 2021, 10:33:28 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 23, 2021, 10:22:18 am
There speaks the voice of bitter experience I sense  ;)

If you have never puked on yourself and be denied entry into a place or have gotten in only to fall asleep in a toilet stall and then be thrown out, you haven't lived a full life... :D
Re: New Kits Thread
July 23, 2021, 10:47:39 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 23, 2021, 10:22:18 am
There speaks the voice of bitter experience I sense  ;)

 :-X

To be fair, I usually managed to aim for the gutter. :P
Re: New Kits Thread
July 23, 2021, 10:56:31 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 23, 2021, 10:02:28 am
That Spurs top will be a hit with the 20-somethings. They'll be able to wear it out clubbing and no one will notice when they puke down the front of it outside a kebab shop at 2am.

Global Hypercolour vibes.
Re: New Kits Thread
July 24, 2021, 04:08:39 pm
Levante with the best Barcelona kit for 25 years.

Re: New Kits Thread
July 24, 2021, 04:27:20 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on July 24, 2021, 04:08:39 pm
Levante with the best Barcelona kit for 25 years.



Have Barcelona got the money to sue them?   ;D
Re: New Kits Thread
July 24, 2021, 04:31:35 pm
Bayerns home and away just released.

As usual, adidas gave their top designers the brief as opposed to the interns.

Notice they have now added the 5th (CL) star above the crest.

Home even has an exclusive LS version.



Re: New Kits Thread
July 24, 2021, 06:07:46 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on July 24, 2021, 04:31:35 pm
Notice they have now added the 5th (CL) star above the crest.
The star's been added because last year they won their 30th Bundesliga.

They have an odd system for stars in Germany:

Quote
Upon a third title: one star
Upon a fifth title: two stars
Upon a 10th title: three stars
Upon a 20th title: four stars
Upon a 30th title: five stars
Re: New Kits Thread
July 24, 2021, 06:33:09 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on July 24, 2021, 06:07:46 pm
The star's been added because last year they won their 30th Bundesliga.

They have an odd system for stars in Germany:

Oh just assumed it was European Cups. Yes Im in denial they also now have 6.
Re: New Kits Thread
July 24, 2021, 07:13:57 pm
Re: New Kits Thread
July 24, 2021, 07:14:43 pm
Love this Fleetwood top
Re: New Kits Thread
July 24, 2021, 10:45:25 pm
Blimey, Bayern have even more orange on their home shirt than we have :P
Re: New Kits Thread
July 24, 2021, 10:51:09 pm
That bayern home kit is horrendous.
Re: New Kits Thread
July 25, 2021, 04:59:23 am
Rangers away:



BVB away:



Lazio away:



Palmeiras special edition kit:

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 02:24:00 pm


Probably my favourite non-LFC kit of all time. And those two were quite decent at football as well, even though they did play for/manage the two oil cheats ;D
Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 03:57:29 pm
I quite like the Rangers away shirt apart from the ugly sponsor.
Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 05:44:03 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 03:57:29 pm
I quite like the Rangers away shirt apart from the ugly sponsor.

Black is just a great colour for a shirt. It works with loads of colours.
That said, Dortmund's kit up there is an example of how not to use black in a kit. Looks like they accidentaly sent a picture of their doormat to the kit manufacturer...
Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 05:55:25 pm
Quote from: Garrus on July 25, 2021, 04:59:23 am
Rangers away:




Amazing how well Castore are doing now considering they were started by two brothers from the Wirral when they were in their early 20s.

They are flying now.
Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 06:51:06 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 05:55:25 pm
Amazing how well Castore are doing now considering they were started by two brothers from the Wirral when they were in their early 20s.

They are flying now.

Clearly doing something right but my god, theyre expensive.
Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 09:18:11 pm
Quite like that Lazio away.
Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 10:04:47 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:24:00 pm


Probably my favourite non-LFC kit of all time. And those two were quite decent at football as well, even though they did play for/manage the two oil cheats ;D

Vialli gets a pass cos he was there before Abramovich
Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 10:38:52 pm
Lazio's away is lovely. Would be tempted to top up my Lucas collection if it wasn't for you know... Lazio. 

Dortmund's away would be nice too if it wasn't for the god awful sponsor.
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 12:00:23 am
Quote from: Garrus on July 25, 2021, 04:59:23 am
Palmeiras special edition kit:



Love this but can't find any way of getting hold of one ;D
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 07:49:06 am
Quote from: jackh on July 15, 2021, 11:31:32 pm
Can't believe this seems to have been largely overlooked on here.  Beautiful kit.





Available now for international sales for a limited time - $113 US

Was a bit of a nuisance as it blocked my debit card at first. But once I approved that it was fine. You can leave the document number blank I think. 

https://www.checkoutmantodamassa.com.br/EN/
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 08:51:14 am
Quote from: jackh on July 15, 2021, 11:31:32 pm
Can't believe this seems to have been largely overlooked on here.  Beautiful kit.





That is amazing.     I never wear football tops but would make an exception for this one
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 08:57:31 am
Yeah looks a beauty. I ordered two in the end. One to wear and one to flog maybe if I see them selling for decent money.
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 09:01:12 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 08:57:31 am
Yeah looks a beauty. I ordered two in the end. One to wear and one to flog maybe if I see them selling for decent money.

Ive just ordered one.     Was a mission trying to navigate the the website
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 09:24:28 am
Quote from: jackh on July 15, 2021, 11:31:32 pm
Can't believe this seems to have been largely overlooked on here.  Beautiful kit.





I don't like it. This kit probably looks terrible on a non-athletic guy
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 01:38:03 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:24:00 pm


Probably my favourite non-LFC kit of all time. And those two were quite decent at football as well, even though they did play for/manage the two oil cheats ;D

Its lovely.  Still got one at the back of a cupboard somewhere.
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 01:40:24 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 01:38:03 pm
Its lovely.  Still got one at the back of a cupboard somewhere.

What condition is it in? They sell for quite a lot.
Re: New Kits Thread
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 01:44:16 pm



Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 02:10:23 pm
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 02:25:48 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:40:24 pm
What condition is it in? They sell for quite a lot.
[/quotreally?
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:40:24 pm
What condition is it in? They sell for quite a lot.

Really!  It is in good nick but its only an official replica not player issue or anything.

I have a rather large collection of old shirts from around the world tucked away.  Maybe I should dig them out!
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 02:29:13 pm
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 03:21:25 pm
That site is fantastic, just bought something from them.
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 03:55:02 pm
Think I need to start selling my classic LFC shirts :D $$$$
