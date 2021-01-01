« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kits Thread  (Read 830386 times)

Offline rossipersempre

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8200 on: Today at 10:22:18 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:02:28 am
That Spurs top will be a hit with the 20-somethings. They'll be able to wear it out clubbing and no one will notice when they puke down the front of it outside a kebab shop at 2am.
There speaks the voice of bitter experience I sense  ;)
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
Online stoa

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8201 on: Today at 10:33:28 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:22:18 am
There speaks the voice of bitter experience I sense  ;)

If you have never puked on yourself and be denied entry into a place or have gotten in only to fall asleep in a toilet stall and then be thrown out, you haven't lived a full life... :D
Online redgriffin73

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8202 on: Today at 10:47:39 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:22:18 am
There speaks the voice of bitter experience I sense  ;)

To be fair, I usually managed to aim for the gutter. :P
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8203 on: Today at 10:56:31 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:02:28 am
That Spurs top will be a hit with the 20-somethings. They'll be able to wear it out clubbing and no one will notice when they puke down the front of it outside a kebab shop at 2am.

Global Hypercolour vibes.
