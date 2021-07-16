And yet people on here are fine with us having bright crimson/orange/pink on our kit for the first time in our history?
people like big dick nick.
Ajax Arsenal homeMust be difficult for adidas with Arsenal, given that their first new kit with them in their new deal was absolutely perfect. But this doesn't look like an Arsenal kit.
You can't unsee the giant 4 made by the collar too.
There is a connection. The biscione is a symbol of the city of Milan. Inter's away kit at the start of this decade had a not so subtle reference:
Can't believe this seems to have been largely overlooked on here. Beautiful kit.
One of the most beautiful and original kits ever.
Luckily for those who still want the kit, can find it without the sponsor, as most began selling it last week.
Interesting, Serie A are banning green kits from 2022/23 for outfield players unless team already wears green kit for home gameshttps://www.espn.co.uk/football/italian-serie-a/story/4433525/serie-a-bans-green-kits-from-2022-23-campaign-for-television-clarity
West Ham Away:I generally like their kits, but not feeling this one. File it under 'good idea, badly executed'.
I think that would be really nice if it wasn't for the block of white with the sponsor. Looks like someone has photoshopped it to cover an old sponsors name!
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-57930023Premier League football club Watford said their new shirt sponsor has paid in cryptocurrency.The Hertfordshire club, promoted from the Championship last season, announced online betting company Stake had signed a "club-record" deal.Cryptocurrency is a type of digital money that does not have a physical form and is traded on the internet.Watford chairman, Scott Duxbury, said the club and sponsor have an "ambitious outlook and commitment to innovation".He added it was "an extremely exciting campaign for the club as we return to the Premier League and we couldn't be happier" with the sponsor.Watford have previously had Bitcoin as a club sponsor and accepted the cryptocurrency at the club.The club have not said which cryptocurrency the deal was done with, or how much it was worth in pounds.
