New Kits Thread

Ray K

Re: New Kits Thread
July 16, 2021, 09:54:35 am
Ajax Arsenal home



Must be difficult for adidas with Arsenal, given that their first new kit with them in their new deal was absolutely perfect. But this doesn't look like an Arsenal kit.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kits Thread
July 16, 2021, 09:57:58 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on July 16, 2021, 09:24:05 am
And yet people on here are fine with us having bright crimson/orange/pink on our kit for the first time in our history?  :-X

A bit of trim is slightly different to one of your two main colours on a striped shirt. Not that Im annoyed!

BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kits Thread
July 16, 2021, 09:58:49 am
Quote from: Ray K on July 16, 2021, 09:54:35 am
Ajax Arsenal home



Must be difficult for adidas with Arsenal, given that their first new kit with them in their new deal was absolutely perfect. But this doesn't look like an Arsenal kit.


Its only the Visit Rwanda sponsor that made me certain that was an Arsenal top.
redgriffin73

Re: New Kits Thread
July 16, 2021, 10:01:07 am
Arsenal shirt doesn't look great there but I've seen pics of it being worn and it looks loads better. Weird neckline though.
jackh

Re: New Kits Thread
July 16, 2021, 10:10:49 am
Quote from: Ray K on July 16, 2021, 09:54:35 am
Ajax Arsenal home



Must be difficult for adidas with Arsenal, given that their first new kit with them in their new deal was absolutely perfect. But this doesn't look like an Arsenal kit.

It looks like this is a bit of a nod to the kit they wore in the season or two after they won the double in 1997/98 - feel like I can see Ljungberg, Overmars, and Kanu in it.

This one:

rossipersempre

Re: New Kits Thread
July 16, 2021, 10:13:28 am
Ajax's throwback home shirt is a thing of classic beauty.

https://www.footyheadlines.com/2020/12/ajax-21-22-home-kit-info-leaked.html
RacerX34

Re: New Kits Thread
July 16, 2021, 10:37:23 am
Quote from: Ray K on July 10, 2021, 01:00:58 pm
You can't unsee the giant 4 made by the collar too.

Lando Norris would be proud.
SenorGarcia

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8167 on: July 18, 2021, 12:01:30 am »


What a bloody awful sponsor  :o
rossipersempre

Re: New Kits Thread
July 19, 2021, 07:21:21 am
So, make yourself a coffee this fine morning and spare 10 mins to read this(if youve a subscription)

https://theathletic.com/2711087/2021/07/19/why-the-world-loves-football-shirts

Why the world loves football shirts.

You may be familiar with the Jerry Seinfeld joke about the inherent silliness of supporting a sports team. Loyalty to any one sports team is pretty hard to justify  the players are always changing, the team can move to another city. Youre actually rooting for the clothes.
LiverBirdKop

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8169 on: July 20, 2021, 02:49:57 am »


El Salvador. Very nice. Simple and classy.

Gold Cup fever!  :P
LiverBirdKop

Re: New Kits Thread
July 20, 2021, 02:54:47 am
Quote from: Garrus on July 15, 2021, 03:38:41 pm
There is a connection. The biscione is a symbol of the city of Milan. Inter's away kit at the start of this decade had a not so subtle reference:


Interesting. Thought it might be a chinese club jersey at first glance.  ???
Indisponente

Re: New Kits Thread
July 20, 2021, 02:06:31 pm
Quote from: jackh on July 15, 2021, 11:31:32 pm
Can't believe this seems to have been largely overlooked on here.  Beautiful kit.





One of the most beautiful and original kits ever.
67CherryRed

Re: New Kits Thread
July 21, 2021, 06:42:06 pm
The world famous Socios,"leading blockchain provider for the global sports and entertainment industry"  :-\

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kits Thread
July 21, 2021, 06:56:39 pm
Luckily for those who still want the kit, can find it without the sponsor, as most began selling it last week.
Hazell

Re: New Kits Thread
July 21, 2021, 07:31:59 pm
Quote from: Indisponente on July 20, 2021, 02:06:31 pm
One of the most beautiful and original kits ever.

It's absolutely brilliant, no surprise it's fan designed.
Garrus

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 04:42:13 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on July 21, 2021, 06:56:39 pm
Luckily for those who still want the kit, can find it without the sponsor, as most began selling it last week.
The kits were only available for pre-order, they will start shipping now since the sponsor's been confirmed  ;D
Statto Red

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 06:01:44 am
Interesting, Serie A are banning green kits from 2022/23 for outfield players unless team already wears green kit for home games
https://www.espn.co.uk/football/italian-serie-a/story/4433525/serie-a-bans-green-kits-from-2022-23-campaign-for-television-clarity
arthur sarnoff

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 12:37:56 pm
West Ham Away:



I generally like their kits, but not feeling this one.  File it under 'good idea, badly executed'.
Drinks Sangria

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 12:40:21 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 06:01:44 am
Interesting, Serie A are banning green kits from 2022/23 for outfield players unless team already wears green kit for home games
https://www.espn.co.uk/football/italian-serie-a/story/4433525/serie-a-bans-green-kits-from-2022-23-campaign-for-television-clarity
Apparently a pro-colourblind move. Sassuolo will be able to keep the green.
Dim Glas

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 01:16:25 pm
I wonder if Mainz 05 will be wearting this tomorrow  8)

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 01:23:26 pm
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on Yesterday at 12:37:56 pm
West Ham Away:



I generally like their kits, but not feeling this one.  File it under 'good idea, badly executed'.

I think that would be really nice if it wasn't for the block of white with the sponsor. Looks like someone has photoshopped it to cover an old sponsors name!
redgriffin73

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 02:59:52 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 01:23:26 pm
I think that would be really nice if it wasn't for the block of white with the sponsor. Looks like someone has photoshopped it to cover an old sponsors name!

Bet the numbers will have the same on the back, I always hate it when Newcastle do that.
rossipersempre

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 06:12:06 pm
Retro done badly.

Ewww, on more than one level

bird_lfc

Re: New Kits Thread
Yesterday at 06:30:45 pm
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on Yesterday at 12:37:56 pm
West Ham Away:



I generally like their kits, but not feeling this one.  File it under 'good idea, badly executed'.

Yep ruined by a sponsor. The home kit is lovely however
Garrus

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #8184 on: Today at 04:48:55 am »


Quote
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-57930023

Premier League football club Watford said their new shirt sponsor has paid in cryptocurrency.

The Hertfordshire club, promoted from the Championship last season, announced online betting company Stake had signed a "club-record" deal.

Cryptocurrency is a type of digital money that does not have a physical form and is traded on the internet.

Watford chairman, Scott Duxbury, said the club and sponsor have an "ambitious outlook and commitment to innovation".

He added it was "an extremely exciting campaign for the club as we return to the Premier League and we couldn't be happier" with the sponsor.

Watford have previously had Bitcoin as a club sponsor and accepted the cryptocurrency at the club.

The club have not said which cryptocurrency the deal was done with, or how much it was worth in pounds.

