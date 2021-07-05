« previous next »
Christ

Quote from: rob1966 on July  5, 2021, 06:43:07 pm
Lovely

The Atleti shirt looks like Michael Myers has been wearing it
Or a decorator
Quote from: 67CherryRed on July  5, 2021, 06:48:01 pm
Christ



Collar inspired by the rumble strips on a race track.
What is it with Nike and their weird trims  ;D
That Milan shirt is lovely.  Which does beg the question of exactly what the fuck Puma have been thinking with all their other shirts.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on July  5, 2021, 10:10:39 pm
Promoting the return of Dexter?

Atleti used to be sponsored by a studio/distributor didn't they?  Early 00's perhaps - vaguely recall they'd have different film logos on their shirts throughout the season.

Glad you've reminded me about Dexter!
Quote from: jackh on July  5, 2021, 10:52:26 pm
Glad you've reminded me about Dexter!

This really went on for too long. Last season's were shite. However, IMDB mentions a 9th season coming this year?

https://m.imdb.com/title/tt0773262/episodes/?season=9
Quote from: rob1966 on July  5, 2021, 06:51:39 pm
Collar inspired by the rumble strips on a race track.

Their Nike designers are going for the 'warning tape' look for all their collars. Maybe it's an OH&S initiative.

Quote from: Crimson on July  6, 2021, 08:19:52 am
This really went on for too long. Last season's were shite. However, IMDB mentions a 9th season coming this year?

https://m.imdb.com/title/tt0773262/episodes/?season=9

Yeah, massively downhill after season 4, which could have been the perfect ending.

And yes, season 9 has been made!
Genk 2021-2022

Home:



Away:

Anderlecht 2021-2022:

Home:



Away:

Club Brugge 2021-2022

That Anderlecht away kit could hardly be more Tottenham...
Quote from: jackh on July  6, 2021, 03:34:29 pm
That Anderlecht away kit could hardly be more Tottenham...

Reminds me of England from about 1988.
I'm lost for words...............





Quote from: Scottish-Don on Yesterday at 03:32:58 pm
I'm lost for words...............







Short for mediocre?
Made stranger by the fact that most of the prominent Madchester musicians are United fans.
That Abu Dhabi monstrosity is not for real, surely?  :o
I've never heard anyone call the city "Madchester" like ever. Don't know what Puma are playing at, it seems they've got Noz doing designs, a lot of their kits have been shockers.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:22:17 pm
I've never heard anyone call the city "Madchester" like ever. Don't know what Puma are playing at, it seems they've got Noz doing designs, a lot of their kits have been shockers.

Its a reference to this: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Madchester
Lazio home kit, as pretty as ever.
City have had some strange/awful kits the last few years haven't they.
Annoyingly, I really like this, I think it's very neat and smart, probs best Ev kit for a while, Hummel are decent.



They should have re-thought who they used to promote the kit but its not terrible.
Richarlison looks like he wants to lash James onto the pitch.
