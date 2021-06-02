How is that Italy shirt on number one? It looks like it's made out of the stuff they used to use for Hugh Hefner's bathrobes just dyed blue or something that was supposed to become a curtain...



yeah no idea why that is 1! Also the Scotland one that is at 4 isnt up to much either - even though Adidas have the best kits in this.Those Puma ones with the country names are just ridiculous.I actually really like Finland one with the cross. Love the Sweden away. Love the Denmark one too. Wales home is very cool, away is ok. Germany away one is great too, those are the best for me.The Austria one, is far too Arsenal. Portugal away gets the prize for the worst one.