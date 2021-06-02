« previous next »
New Kits Thread

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: New Kits Thread
June 2, 2021, 04:52:18 pm
To me the best shirt is Holland away, followed by Portugal's home shirt.
rafathegaffa83

Re: New Kits Thread
June 3, 2021, 02:08:24 pm
Portugal's home shirt is the best of the lot. Great colour, clean lines. The problem with a lot of kits is that there are too many embedded designs that take away simplicity in order to make it more difficult for jarg shirt manufacturers. Austria and Ukraine's shirts would look better without circles and squares on them.

Others that are good Denmark (home), Poland (away) and France (home)
LiamG

Re: New Kits Thread
June 4, 2021, 05:42:19 pm
Not being biased but love the Wales home kit
BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kits Thread
June 4, 2021, 06:53:55 pm
Quote from: LiamG on June  4, 2021, 05:42:19 pm
Not being biased but love the Wales home kit

Quite like the away one too. Must be into yellow because the Sweden home one is lovely too. Ukraines is a bit Sports Direct though.
Dim Glas

Re: New Kits Thread
June 4, 2021, 07:42:15 pm
Quote from: stoa on June  2, 2021, 04:10:50 pm
How is that Italy shirt on number one? It looks like it's made out of the stuff they used to use for Hugh Hefner's bathrobes just dyed blue or something that was supposed to become a curtain...

yeah no idea why that is 1!  Also the Scotland one that is at 4 isnt up to much either - even though Adidas have the best kits in this.

Those Puma ones with the country names are just ridiculous.

I actually really like Finland one with the cross. Love the Sweden away. Love the Denmark one too.  Wales home is very cool, away is ok. Germany away one is great too, those are the best for me.

The Austria one, is far too Arsenal. Portugal away gets the prize for the worst one.
Re: New Kits Thread
June 4, 2021, 08:50:18 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on June  4, 2021, 07:42:15 pm
yeah no idea why that is 1!  Also the Scotland one that is at 4 isnt up to much either - even though Adidas have the best kits in this.

Those Puma ones with the country names are just ridiculous.

I actually really like Finland one with the cross. Love the Sweden away. Love the Denmark one too.  Wales home is very cool, away is ok. Germany away one is great too, those are the best for me.

The Austria one, is far too Arsenal. Portugal away gets the prize for the worst one.

I somehow convinced myself that it was actually a Wolves kit from this season.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: New Kits Thread
June 4, 2021, 09:01:39 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on June  4, 2021, 07:42:15 pm
Portugal away gets the prize for the worst one.
England away is surely 10x worse. Can see loads of those England yobs wearing that whilst doing Nazi salutes
Statto Red

Re: New Kits Thread
June 4, 2021, 09:17:07 pm
Wales home kit is nice, but when i see it, it reeks of Kansas City Chiefs NFL jersey.



Wales

StevoHimself

Re: New Kits Thread
June 5, 2021, 11:19:19 am
Not sure if it's been mentioned yet, but that Puma template that is being used for a lot of next seasons away kits and at the Euros might be the worst football kit template I've ever seen.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: New Kits Thread
June 5, 2021, 12:28:09 pm
Yeah that Wales kit looks gorgeous
Re: New Kits Thread
June 5, 2021, 10:02:37 pm
Wales kit might have been better if the gold/orange bits were green

Quote from: StevoHimself on June  5, 2021, 11:19:19 am
Not sure if it's been mentioned yet, but that Puma template that is being used for a lot of next seasons away kits and at the Euros might be the worst football kit template I've ever seen.

Yep. Horrific
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 12:33:16 am
Ipswich Town 21/22 (Ed Sheeran Tour sponsor)


Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 12:41:37 am
Denmark 3rd kit







Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 12:47:27 am

^ Beautiful shirt, that.
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 01:21:02 am
Quote from: dosx on Today at 12:33:16 am
Ipswich Town 21/22 (Ed Sheeran Tour sponsor)




What's with the three stars above the crest?

That's a nice shirt. The sponsor looks awful, but they do on virtually every shirt anyway.
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 01:35:08 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:21:02 am
What's with the three stars above the crest?

One for each of the 3 trophies they've won mate; First Division Title in 1962, FA Cup in 1978, and the UEFA Cup in 1981 (or '82?).
Re: New Kits Thread
Today at 02:00:23 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:35:08 am
One for each of the 3 trophies they've won mate; First Division Title in 1962, FA Cup in 1978, and the UEFA Cup in 1981 (or '82?).
Thanks.  :thumbup

The UEFA Cup win was 1980-81. I just looked their honours list up after seeing your post. I remember the days Ipswich were a tough prospect.
