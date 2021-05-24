Surf shop in the UK
Bayern Munchen Away 21/22
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Spurs away
Not a patch on this simple classic...
Speaking of which, I saw these side-by-side yesterday - United's look on the same day hasn't aged well.https://twitter.com/christotaylo/status/1392063438986399745
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]