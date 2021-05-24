« previous next »
Author Topic: New Kits Thread

Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,560
  • Orange and Red!
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #7920 on: May 24, 2021, 09:43:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 24, 2021, 09:40:12 pm
Surf shop in the UK





my apologies, I realized I misquoted you ;D I meant to quote the original pic of that awful shirt.

still, I learnt something new. And I wish my eyes hadn't seen that ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged

BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #7921 on: Yesterday at 04:14:07 am
New Spurs home kit.


Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

dosx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
  • Le Manéfique
    • LFC
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #7922 on: Yesterday at 11:36:45 am
Bayern Munchen Away 21/22






Logged
Walking far away horizons
You will never walk alone
You'll be at home where your heart is
A million miles away from home

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #7923 on: Yesterday at 11:47:06 am
Youre hard pressed to find a Bayern kit that isnt at least a solid 8/10.
Logged

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,666
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #7924 on: Yesterday at 11:49:40 am
That Bayern shirt is really nice.

Will wait to see what number Gini get's before buying.
Logged

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,559
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #7925 on: Yesterday at 12:02:11 pm
Quote from: dosx on Yesterday at 11:36:45 am
Bayern Munchen Away 21/22







Might have been the chavvy gold chain used on the Adidas official pics, but that ^^^ just crosses the line into gaudy for my liking.

Not a patch on this simple classic...

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,468
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #7926 on: Yesterday at 04:48:54 pm
That Bayern shirt is like a 60 grand car.  Immaculate.

That Spurs away?  No fucking wonder Kane wants out!
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,650
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #7927 on: Yesterday at 11:14:54 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on May 24, 2021, 06:44:13 pm
Spurs away


On a purely practical kit clash note..
As it seems to contain every colour under the sun, won't this clash with like 75% of other teams shirts  ;D

Or maybe cos it's so mental it will clash with none!
Logged

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,892
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #7928 on: Today at 12:32:16 am
Quote from: dosx on Yesterday at 11:36:45 am
Bayern Munchen Away 21/22







That is an absolute stunner.

Take away the dots that turn it into quarters, and it's perfect.

Sleek, superb colour contrast, simple and effortlessly cool.
Logged

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,892
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #7929 on: Today at 12:37:06 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 12:02:11 pm
Not a patch on this simple classic...



That was lovely too but, for me the collar and the panelling high up on the chest/collar bone let it down.
Logged

S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,380
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #7930 on: Today at 01:25:39 am
Quote from: jackh on May 13, 2021, 10:48:59 am
Speaking of which, I saw these side-by-side yesterday - United's look on the same day hasn't aged well.

https://twitter.com/christotaylo/status/1392063438986399745


The whole narrative around those suits is total nonsense.

1 - They are nowhere near as bad as made out. They actually fit for starters, Uniteds dont.
2 - The idea Ferguson turned to Brian Kidd and said 1-0 when he first saw them is ridiculous. Clearly an anecdote he fabricated after they won and the suits started getting ridiculed.
3 - Most importantly, the whole story only exists because we lost. Theyre used as some sort of omen that we were going to be terrible that day. Had we won? Everyone would be calling it a stroke of genius, saying it showed how confident we were. That narrative, like the one that persists, would also be bullshit.
Logged

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,892
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #7931 on: Today at 03:06:41 am
^
I have to agree with all of that.

United's suits were terrible. Ugly and badly fitted. Ours were far better, but in an awful (for a suit) colour.

The narratives were definitely set after the game/result, not before.
Logged

Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,913
Re: New Kits Thread
Reply #7932 on: Today at 03:35:43 am
I made my Communion in a suit exactly like that. Same tie and everything. Ours, not the funeral home director ones they came out in. Fucking hell, those are shocking. Then again, it suited Gary and Phil, the Lurch Addams looking c*nts.
Logged
