Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:38:39 pm
SoS, my teenage daughter absolutely loves it. She asked if Liverpool have something like this ...
I believe adoption is a good option.  ;)
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:57:31 pm
I believe adoption is a good option.  ;)

Unfortunately, all the kids love this kind of stuff now. Than again, our generation wasn't much better  ;D
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:53:26 pm
Unfortunately, all the kids love this kind of stuff now. Than again, our generation wasn't much better  ;D
My eyes, my eyes!!!  ;D

We looked like Mr Whippy sellers there.
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on May 11, 2021, 01:40:02 pm
As I was saying..... Next years third for Spurs:


did they get that from Quiggins
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:53:26 pm
Unfortunately, all the kids love this kind of stuff now. Than again, our generation wasn't much better  ;D

That was all down to some fucking dickhead at Armani, not done by the team by choice.
Chelsea kits have been shit for several years but they're now even uglier with that massive 3 on the front, might aswell become a billboard for them.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 10:22:59 am
Chelsea kits have been shit for several years but they're now even uglier with that massive 3 on the front, might aswell become a billboard for them.
Well, that's kind of the point, no?  ;D

Shite kit though.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:53:26 pm
Unfortunately, all the kids love this kind of stuff now. Than again, our generation wasn't much better  ;D

Speaking of which, I saw these side-by-side yesterday - United's look on the same day hasn't aged well.

https://twitter.com/christotaylo/status/1392063438986399745

