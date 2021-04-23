« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 190 191 192 193 194 [195]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kits Thread  (Read 798602 times)

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,470
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7760 on: April 23, 2021, 03:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on April 23, 2021, 03:20:55 pm
Italys alright, but the rest are pants.

Look like t shirts to me.  ;)
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,754
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7761 on: April 23, 2021, 04:04:13 pm »
Worst international kits I ever seen. They don't even look like football shirts.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,444
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7762 on: April 23, 2021, 07:22:42 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 23, 2021, 03:16:34 pm
Are they the actual kits? Awful.
They aren't aimed at the locals. They'll sell well in Timbuktu and maybe the Himalayas as a mountain climbing base layer.  :P

You lot are too old to know what's cool these days.  ;)
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online arthur sarnoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,092
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7763 on: April 23, 2021, 08:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 23, 2021, 07:22:42 pm
They aren't aimed at the locals. They'll sell well in Timbuktu and maybe the Himalayas as a mountain climbing base layer.  :P

You lot are too old to know what's cool these days.  ;)

They look like a t shirt you get when you asked for a proper shirt.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,735
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7764 on: April 23, 2021, 10:00:12 pm »
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on April 23, 2021, 08:39:38 pm
They look like a t shirt you get when you asked for a proper shirt.

2 for £10 in Stolen From Ivor.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7765 on: April 23, 2021, 10:05:43 pm »
I bought a t-shirt from Topman in 2002 with South Korea written across the front (they were briefly 'cool') and it looked better quality than those Puma kits.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7766 on: April 23, 2021, 10:39:51 pm »
Going down the cricket route with the country name on the front so we all don't get confused because of the colours they are wearing. fantastic.
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,210
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7767 on: April 25, 2021, 04:17:24 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 23, 2021, 03:22:38 pm
They look like an unbranded knock off with the country names on there.

Exactly what I thought, do they think we need a reminder of what teams they are?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,735
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7768 on: April 25, 2021, 04:23:50 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 25, 2021, 04:17:24 pm
Exactly what I thought, do they think we need a reminder of what teams they are?

But written small enough that you can only read it in a close up shot anyway.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7769 on: April 27, 2021, 07:10:09 pm »
Might get an Ajax jersey:






FutbolBible
@FutbolBible
Ajax's third kit for next season pays tribute to Bob Marley and his 'Three Little Birds" song
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,210
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7770 on: April 27, 2021, 08:33:28 pm »
That's gorgeous.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,685
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7771 on: April 27, 2021, 08:52:51 pm »
TAKE ALL THE MONEY
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,216
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7772 on: April 27, 2021, 09:01:56 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,093
  • Truthiness
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7773 on: April 27, 2021, 09:04:43 pm »
Ajax and adidas have done some great away kits these last few years. A guy at work had this green one that actually made me stop and go 'wow', but that's fucking mint.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online arthur sarnoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,092
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7774 on: Today at 02:24:46 pm »
Puma really excelling themselves.  Here's next seasons third for City, apparently:

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 190 191 192 193 194 [195]   Go Up
« previous next »
 