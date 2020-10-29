« previous next »
« Reply #7720 on: October 29, 2020, 12:29:39 pm »
Love the way on that white Ireland shirt the women's collar is the opposite way to the men's, like the buttons/zip on a pair of trousers. ;D

Not sure what's going on with the women's collar on the home shirt though.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7721 on: October 29, 2020, 12:34:25 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 29, 2020, 12:29:39 pm
Love the way on that white Ireland shirt the women's collar is the opposite way to the men's, like the buttons/zip on a pair of trousers. ;D


Wait...what?!
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7722 on: October 29, 2020, 12:36:55 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 29, 2020, 12:11:17 pm

Or no top brands want to be associated with you at the moment?

I think that's exactly it. 3 (the mobile phone co.) pulled out early of their last sponsorship deal due to the fallout from John Delaney's shenanigans.
Might be a good opportunity to buy a sponsor-free jersey before the next shower comes on board.

There's strong Italia 90 vibes from the jerseys, especially the away one.
« Reply #7723 on: October 29, 2020, 01:55:07 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 29, 2020, 12:34:25 pm
Wait...what?!
You didn't know men's and women's clothes do up differently?! It's the same with shirt buttons i think, something to do with maids doing up women's clothes in the olden days.

Obviously I still hire a maid to dress me. ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

« Reply #7724 on: October 29, 2020, 01:59:28 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 29, 2020, 01:55:07 pm
You didn't know men's and women's clothes do up differently?! It's the same with shirt buttons i think, something to do with maids doing up women's clothes in the olden days.

Obviously I still hire a maid to dress me. ;D

Im not one for attention to detail and I havent worn womens clothes for a while.
« Reply #7725 on: October 29, 2020, 02:04:31 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 29, 2020, 01:59:28 pm
Im not one for attention to detail and I havent worn womens clothes for a while.

I'll let you off ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

« Reply #7726 on: October 29, 2020, 03:28:23 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 29, 2020, 01:59:28 pm
Im not one for attention to detail and I havent worn womens clothes for a while.

Liar, you were seen out last Saturday



« Reply #7727 on: October 30, 2020, 11:51:06 pm »

Puma is out. Castore is in for Newcastle.
« Reply #7728 on: October 31, 2020, 10:03:25 am »
Quote from: Ray K on October 29, 2020, 12:36:55 pm
I think that's exactly it. 3 (the mobile phone co.) pulled out early of their last sponsorship deal due to the fallout from John Delaney's shenanigans.
Might be a good opportunity to buy a sponsor-free jersey before the next shower comes on board.

There's strong Italia 90 vibes from the jerseys, especially the away one.

I still have my Italia 90 shirt. The only international shirt Ive ever owned.
« Reply #7729 on: November 1, 2020, 01:59:50 am »
Mexican sportswear manufacturer Charly has conjured up a series of Dia de los Muertos-themed third alternate shirts for its five Liga MX clubs -- Atlas, Pachuca, Queretaro, Santos Laguna and Tijuana -- ahead of the Nov. 1-2 festivities. ( Day of the Dead)

Atlas




Pachuca




Queretaro



Santos Laguna



Tijuana


Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

« Reply #7730 on: November 1, 2020, 12:08:33 pm »
^

Why are Everton modelling them though?
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

« Reply #7731 on: November 1, 2020, 03:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November  1, 2020, 12:08:33 pm
^

Why are Everton modelling them though?

Because their trophy hopes have died again this season.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

« Reply #7732 on: December 29, 2020, 01:02:34 am »
Coventry City 3rd kit 20/21




A million miles away from home

« Reply #7733 on: December 29, 2020, 01:05:58 am »
Costa Rica 20/21 Home & Away









A million miles away from home

« Reply #7734 on: January 2, 2021, 11:20:49 am »
Quote from: redribbon 73% more xmassy on October 29, 2020, 01:55:07 pm
You didn't know men's and women's clothes do up differently?! It's the same with shirt buttons i think, something to do with maids doing up women's clothes in the olden days.

Obviously I still hire a maid to dress me. ;D
Interesting! I never knew it was based on some practical reason.
I just used to assume it was arbitrary and/or based on clearly defined differences between the genders in dress.

Growing up, I used to hear and see how buttoning was on different sides for men and women so you could tell if you were buying a men's shirt/coat/top and vice versa.
Also wearing things on different sides.
Like in the 80s when men wore ear studs, you had to wear it only in the left ear if you were a bloke. Same as when wearing a ring - left hand only.
Of course now things are quite different. Culture changes.
« Reply #7735 on: March 23, 2021, 07:09:05 am »


« Reply #7736 on: April 7, 2021, 12:29:57 pm »
Inter are apparently a cycling team now.  Their new 4th kit:

« Reply #7737 on: April 7, 2021, 02:11:16 pm »
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on April  7, 2021, 12:29:57 pm
Inter are apparently a cycling team now.  Their new 4th kit:

Why the fuck do they need a fourth kit?
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

« Reply #7738 on: April 7, 2021, 03:51:49 pm »
And people think ours are the worst thing ever, look at the state of that! :lmao
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

« Reply #7739 on: April 7, 2021, 05:23:35 pm »
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on April  7, 2021, 12:29:57 pm
Inter are apparently a cycling team now.  Their new 4th kit:



State of that :lmao
« Reply #7740 on: April 7, 2021, 08:23:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  7, 2021, 05:23:35 pm
State of that :lmao
Yet if that was our kit, some on here would defend it because "it's not about us locals, it's all about selling to a global audience."  ::) "But it will sell to the cycling community." "It will look good on the beach." Etc......

 :lmao


Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

« Reply #7741 on: April 7, 2021, 08:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April  7, 2021, 08:23:16 pm
Yet if that was our kit, some on here would defend it because "it's not about us locals, it's all about selling to a global audience."  ::) "But it will sell to the cycling community." "It will look good on the beach." Etc......

 :lmao

Too true :lmao
« Reply #7742 on: April 7, 2021, 10:31:24 pm »

Quote from: arthur sarnoff on April  7, 2021, 12:29:57 pm
Inter are apparently a cycling team now.  Their new 4th kit:



Waiting for the overshoe sock reveal.
« Reply #7743 on: April 8, 2021, 12:11:14 am »
If A.I. had a crack at at kit, it would look like that.
We are Liverpool!

« Reply #7744 on: April 8, 2021, 09:16:09 am »
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on April  7, 2021, 12:29:57 pm
Inter are apparently a cycling team now.  Their new 4th kit:



That'll come with a free bag of drugs and a letter from a British Cycling doctor
« Reply #7745 on: April 8, 2021, 09:43:30 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April  7, 2021, 08:23:16 pm
Yet if that was our kit, some on here would defend it because "it's not about us locals, it's all about selling to a global audience."  ::) "But it will sell to the cycling community." "It will look good on the beach." Etc......

 :lmao
*Paging Craig and Cherryred to the New Kits Thread*
« Reply #7746 on: April 8, 2021, 04:55:40 pm »
It's arguably better than the weird Nike Air 4th kit we were given this year, but it's still (like 90% of anything Nike produce) absolute garbage.
« Reply #7747 on: April 8, 2021, 05:09:34 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on April  8, 2021, 04:55:40 pm
It's arguably better than the weird Nike Air 4th kit we were given this year, but it's still (like 90% of anything Nike produce) absolute garbage.

Actually saw someone wearing this on the park the other week and thought it looked alright!
« Reply #7748 on: Yesterday at 09:32:02 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April  7, 2021, 08:23:16 pm
Yet if that was our kit, some on here would defend it because "it's not about us locals, it's all about selling to a global audience."  ::) "But it will sell to the cycling community." "It will look good on the beach." Etc......

 :lmao


Nah it'd be called out for being shite  :D

Just like that abomination of a 4th kit we got this year.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

« Reply #7749 on: Today at 01:44:24 am »
 I know Im gonna instantly regret this but, what fourth kit for us?
