You didn't know men's and women's clothes do up differently?! It's the same with shirt buttons i think, something to do with maids doing up women's clothes in the olden days.



Obviously I still hire a maid to dress me.



Interesting! I never knew it was based on some practical reason.I just used to assume it was arbitrary and/or based on clearly defined differences between the genders in dress.Growing up, I used to hear and see how buttoning was on different sides for men and women so you could tell if you were buying a men's shirt/coat/top and vice versa.Also wearing things on different sides.Like in the 80s when men wore ear studs, you had to wear it only in the left ear if you were a bloke. Same as when wearing a ring - left hand only.Of course now things are quite different. Culture changes.