« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kits Thread  (Read 740189 times)

Online dosx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
  • Le Manéfique
    • LFC
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7400 on: July 3, 2020, 03:31:44 AM »
Feyenoord 20/21 away

Logged
🇬🇧 CHAMP19N 🇪🇺

Online dosx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
  • Le Manéfique
    • LFC
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7401 on: July 3, 2020, 03:35:56 AM »
Rangers 20/21 home






Logged
🇬🇧 CHAMP19N 🇪🇺

Online dosx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
  • Le Manéfique
    • LFC
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7402 on: July 3, 2020, 03:38:36 AM »
Red Bull Salzburg 20/21 home


Logged
🇬🇧 CHAMP19N 🇪🇺

Offline Lad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,093
  • Transforming into a customer.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7403 on: July 3, 2020, 09:28:55 AM »
Is that Castore doing the Rangers kit ? Not clear on my phone. Think they are Wirral based.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthion and caricature.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,222
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7404 on: July 3, 2020, 09:34:40 AM »
New Everton home. Not keen. Too shiny. Features something about Z-Cars according to the marketing bumf, no idea what though.

Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7405 on: July 3, 2020, 09:35:15 AM »
Quote from: Lad on July  3, 2020, 09:28:55 AM
Is that Castore doing the Rangers kit ? Not clear on my phone. Think they are Wirral based.

Yeah it is, Andy Murray wears their stuff now.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,557
  • Buck Dancer
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7406 on: July 3, 2020, 09:41:05 AM »
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Lad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,093
  • Transforming into a customer.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7407 on: July 3, 2020, 09:58:44 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July  3, 2020, 09:34:40 AM
New Everton home. Not keen. Too shiny. Features something about Z-Cars according to the marketing bumf, no idea what though.






There's a z in cazoo. And they sell cars. Geddit ?
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthion and caricature.

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,151
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7408 on: July 3, 2020, 10:04:02 AM »
Quote from: Lad on July  3, 2020, 09:58:44 AM
There's a z in cazoo. And they sell cars. Geddit ?

The A is a car too
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,222
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7409 on: July 3, 2020, 10:07:20 AM »
Quote from: Lad on July  3, 2020, 09:58:44 AM
There's a z in cazoo. And they sell cars. Geddit ?
Oh aye yeah.

Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • BOBBINS!
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7410 on: July 3, 2020, 10:10:43 AM »
That Everton kit looks like a team in League 1 would wear.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,329
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7411 on: July 3, 2020, 11:41:26 AM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on July  3, 2020, 10:10:43 AM
That Everton kit looks like a team in League 1 would wear.

Give it time.
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7412 on: July 3, 2020, 11:44:38 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July  3, 2020, 09:34:40 AM
New Everton home. Not keen. Too shiny. Features something about Z-Cars according to the marketing bumf, no idea what though.
Yep. It's shit
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,289
  • Bam!
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7413 on: July 3, 2020, 12:49:55 PM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on July  3, 2020, 10:10:43 AM
That Everton kit looks like a team in League 1 would wear.

Maybe it's a ligue 1 kit, as they are all stuck in Lille
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,453
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7414 on: July 3, 2020, 02:24:53 PM »
The Hummel logo looks a lot like a certain female body part.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7415 on: July 3, 2020, 02:26:43 PM »
Not a patch on Hummel's best kits but still the best looking shirt they've had in years. That Feyenoord shirt at the top of the page is ace.
Logged

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7416 on: Yesterday at 11:46:08 AM »
Hearts home.

Logged
The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,388
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7417 on: Yesterday at 12:04:39 PM »
Quote from: Lad on July  3, 2020, 09:28:55 AM
Is that Castore doing the Rangers kit ? Not clear on my phone. Think they are Wirral based.

Yep based Bromborough, around the corner from the retail park. i've never heard of them before.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:06:11 PM by Statto Red »
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,388
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7418 on: Yesterday at 12:15:33 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July  3, 2020, 09:34:40 AM
New Everton home. Not keen. Too shiny. Features something about Z-Cars according to the marketing bumf, no idea what though.



Add a bit of red trim & it'd be something Rangers would wear.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,329
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7419 on: Yesterday at 12:16:47 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on July  3, 2020, 02:24:53 PM
The Hummel logo looks a lot like a certain female body part.

Quite detailed. The guy obviously had talent.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,118
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7420 on: Yesterday at 06:59:26 PM »
Quote from: dosx on July  3, 2020, 03:38:36 AM
Red Bull Salzburg 20/21 home




Someone pointed out on Twitter how much this hurts if youre OCD. The diagonal line is so close to, but not touching, the bottom of the v of the neck, and it doesnt line up in the middle through the sponsor.
Logged

Online dosx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
  • Le Manéfique
    • LFC
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7421 on: Today at 05:53:40 AM »
Goalkeeper home kit 20/21


Logged
🇬🇧 CHAMP19N 🇪🇺

Online dosx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
  • Le Manéfique
    • LFC
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7422 on: Today at 05:56:07 AM »
AFC Bournemouth 20/21 away

Logged
🇬🇧 CHAMP19N 🇪🇺

Online dosx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
  • Le Manéfique
    • LFC
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7423 on: Today at 05:59:23 AM »
Atletico Madrid 20/21 home


Logged
🇬🇧 CHAMP19N 🇪🇺

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,780
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7424 on: Today at 06:22:34 AM »
Quote from: dosx on Today at 05:53:40 AM
Goalkeeper home kit 20/21



BOOOOOooooOOOOOOooooooooooOOOOOOOoooooooo

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Up
« previous next »
 