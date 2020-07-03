Is that Castore doing the Rangers kit ? Not clear on my phone. Think they are Wirral based.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
New Everton home. Not keen. Too shiny. Features something about Z-Cars according to the marketing bumf, no idea what though.
There's a z in cazoo. And they sell cars. Geddit ?
I AM MOIST AS FUCK
That Everton kit looks like a team in League 1 would wear.
people like big dick nick.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
The Hummel logo looks a lot like a certain female body part.
Red Bull Salzburg 20/21 home
Goalkeeper home kit 20/21
Hey Claus, fuck off.
Page created in 0.065 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]