Offline dosx

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7400 on: Today at 03:31:44 AM »
Feyenoord 20/21 away

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7401 on: Today at 03:35:56 AM »
Rangers 20/21 home






Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7402 on: Today at 03:38:36 AM »
Red Bull Salzburg 20/21 home


Offline Lad

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7403 on: Today at 09:28:55 AM »
Is that Castore doing the Rangers kit ? Not clear on my phone. Think they are Wirral based.
Online bradders1011

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7404 on: Today at 09:34:40 AM »
New Everton home. Not keen. Too shiny. Features something about Z-Cars according to the marketing bumf, no idea what though.

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7405 on: Today at 09:35:15 AM »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 09:28:55 AM
Is that Castore doing the Rangers kit ? Not clear on my phone. Think they are Wirral based.

Yeah it is, Andy Murray wears their stuff now.
Online fucking appalled

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7406 on: Today at 09:41:05 AM »
Offline Lad

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7407 on: Today at 09:58:44 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:34:40 AM
New Everton home. Not keen. Too shiny. Features something about Z-Cars according to the marketing bumf, no idea what though.






There's a z in cazoo. And they sell cars. Geddit ?
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7408 on: Today at 10:04:02 AM »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 09:58:44 AM
There's a z in cazoo. And they sell cars. Geddit ?

The A is a car too
Online bradders1011

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7409 on: Today at 10:07:20 AM »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 09:58:44 AM
There's a z in cazoo. And they sell cars. Geddit ?
Oh aye yeah.

Offline IgorBobbins

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7410 on: Today at 10:10:43 AM »
That Everton kit looks like a team in League 1 would wear.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7411 on: Today at 11:41:26 AM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:10:43 AM
That Everton kit looks like a team in League 1 would wear.

Give it time.
Online aw1991

Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7412 on: Today at 11:44:38 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:34:40 AM
New Everton home. Not keen. Too shiny. Features something about Z-Cars according to the marketing bumf, no idea what though.
Yep. It's shit
