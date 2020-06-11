« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Down

Author Topic: New Kits Thread  (Read 738799 times)

Offline BondysNiners

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • Can I tell you the story of a poor boy
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7360 on: June 11, 2020, 08:37:41 PM »
Last one
Logged
One day, it will happen

Offline BondysNiners

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • Can I tell you the story of a poor boy
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7361 on: June 11, 2020, 08:39:50 PM »
Better pic of Celtic 3rd
Logged
One day, it will happen

Offline IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,446
  • BOBBINS!
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7362 on: June 12, 2020, 09:29:13 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on June 11, 2020, 12:39:02 AM
Linfield away



Bloody hell, Robbo's gained some pounds during the lockdown
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,361
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7363 on: June 13, 2020, 03:54:55 PM »
Celtic home kit is very nice, but spoilt by the sponsor, the 3rd kit is nice too but looks more like a training kit
Logged

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,166
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7364 on: June 13, 2020, 06:17:03 PM »
Ill 100% be buying that Celtic third kit
Logged

Offline BondysNiners

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • Can I tell you the story of a poor boy
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7365 on: June 14, 2020, 05:36:29 PM »
Atletico Mineiro
Logged
One day, it will happen

Offline BondysNiners

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • Can I tell you the story of a poor boy
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7366 on: June 14, 2020, 05:36:58 PM »
Bournemouth
Logged
One day, it will happen

Offline BondysNiners

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • Can I tell you the story of a poor boy
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7367 on: June 14, 2020, 06:20:05 PM »
MK Dons
Logged
One day, it will happen

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,074
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7368 on: June 15, 2020, 08:32:33 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 28, 2020, 01:06:25 PM


If this is real all that needs to be said is :lmao :lmao

Where's the murder victim?
Logged

Offline BondysNiners

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • Can I tell you the story of a poor boy
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7369 on: June 16, 2020, 09:09:13 PM »
Sheffield Utd kit for tomorrow
Logged
One day, it will happen

Offline BondysNiners

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • Can I tell you the story of a poor boy
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7370 on: June 16, 2020, 09:09:40 PM »
São Paulo Away
Logged
One day, it will happen

Offline BondysNiners

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • Can I tell you the story of a poor boy
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7371 on: June 16, 2020, 09:10:09 PM »
Newer pictures of Gladbach
Logged
One day, it will happen

Offline BondysNiners

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
  • Can I tell you the story of a poor boy
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7372 on: June 16, 2020, 09:10:35 PM »
Copenhagen Away
Logged
One day, it will happen

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,725
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7373 on: June 16, 2020, 11:01:25 PM »
Love that away Gladbach shirt.

Much prefer their home one from this season to that new home one though.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline dosx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
  • Le Manéfique
    • LFC
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7374 on: June 19, 2020, 04:31:25 AM »
Standard Liege 20/21 home

Logged
🇬🇧 CHAMP19N 🇪🇺

Offline dosx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
  • Le Manéfique
    • LFC
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7375 on: June 19, 2020, 04:35:26 AM »
Ayr Utd 20/21 away






« Last Edit: June 19, 2020, 04:46:21 AM by dosx »
Logged
🇬🇧 CHAMP19N 🇪🇺

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,404
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7376 on: June 19, 2020, 12:11:06 PM »
Very patriotic, is Nicola Sturgeon taking over as manager? ;D
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,076
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7377 on: June 19, 2020, 12:21:06 PM »
Looks like when weird fans stitch together the shirts of two different teams.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,361
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7378 on: June 24, 2020, 04:42:02 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 15, 2020, 08:32:33 PM
Where's the murder victim?

When Arsenal get murdered by us. ;)
« Last Edit: June 24, 2020, 04:44:47 PM by Statto Red »
Logged

Offline dosx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
  • Le Manéfique
    • LFC
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7379 on: June 27, 2020, 05:37:16 AM »
RB Leipzig 20/21 home








Logged
🇬🇧 CHAMP19N 🇪🇺

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7380 on: June 27, 2020, 11:22:41 AM »
Logged
The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,361
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7381 on: June 29, 2020, 11:46:29 PM »
Not so much kits, but the new premier league matchball being used from whenever next season starts
Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7382 on: June 30, 2020, 10:25:32 AM »
Good luck with that, Keepers.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,074
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7383 on: June 30, 2020, 10:53:44 AM »
Quote from: Statto Red on June 29, 2020, 11:46:29 PM
Not so much kits, but the new premier league matchball being used from whenever next season starts


Don't like that at all, its going to move and swerve like a fucking flyaway in a strong wind isn't it.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7384 on: June 30, 2020, 12:27:42 PM »
Looks like it could be a volley ball.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7385 on: June 30, 2020, 05:07:41 PM »
I like it as a ball. Maybe not for competitive matches, though.

My favourite is the yellow and blue from the mid-2000s.

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7386 on: June 30, 2020, 05:18:04 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on June 29, 2020, 11:46:29 PM
Not so much kits, but the new premier league matchball being used from whenever next season starts


Looks like it's had 30 cigarettes a day.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,074
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7387 on: June 30, 2020, 08:36:14 PM »
This was my favourite as a kid

Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,361
  • Kloppite
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7388 on: Yesterday at 03:38:34 AM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on June 30, 2020, 08:36:14 PM
This was my favourite as a kid



Always remember them being rock hard, you'd know about it if get one of those full in the mush at full pace, ouch. I prefered the old Mitre Delta football
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,021
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7389 on: Yesterday at 08:34:28 AM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on June 30, 2020, 10:53:44 AM
Don't like that at all, its going to move and swerve like a fucking flyaway in a strong wind isn't it.

No. Its been designed to do the absolute opposite in fact.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,880
  • Truthiness
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7390 on: Yesterday at 08:50:34 AM »
Chelsea's new home shirt from Nike.  Looks like a t-shirt.  And only crap teams are sponsored by 3. Like Ireland.

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,258
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7391 on: Yesterday at 09:15:54 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:50:34 AM
Chelsea's new home shirt from Nike.  Looks like a t-shirt.  And only crap teams are sponsored by 3. Like Ireland.



Well thats ripe for a photoshop the first time they ship three in a game!
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,880
  • Truthiness
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7392 on: Yesterday at 09:29:32 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:15:54 AM
Well thats ripe for a photoshop the first time they ship three in a game!

T'interweb's waaay ahead of you

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,880
  • Truthiness
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7393 on: Yesterday at 11:48:38 AM »
Quote from: BondysNiners on June  8, 2020, 06:23:43 PM
Dortmund Home
Quote from: Statto Red on June  8, 2020, 06:55:48 PM
Dortmund have new sponsors for next season 1&1.

Here it is. And it's a bit crap. They could have at least put the 1&1 in yellow.

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Zee_26

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7394 on: Yesterday at 11:58:15 AM »
Kit designs are particularly bad this year. But having said that we can still rely on Bayern, Milan and Marseille to bring the level up again. The're like the VVD, Allison and Salah of the kit world
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,076
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7395 on: Yesterday at 09:39:25 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:50:34 AM
Chelsea's new home shirt from Nike.  Looks like a t-shirt.  And only crap teams are sponsored by 3. Like Ireland.


Is this what Chelsea are wearing tonight instead of waiting till next season?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,137
    • @hartejack
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7396 on: Yesterday at 11:32:08 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:50:34 AM
Chelsea's new home shirt from Nike.  Looks like a t-shirt.  And only crap teams are sponsored by 3. Like Ireland.



Might seem a bit of an odd thing to say but it doesn't quite look like a Chelsea kit to me - feel like it needs a little more white on there, or a flash of red perhaps.  Looks more like an Everton shirt.
Logged

Offline AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7397 on: Today at 12:41:50 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:15:54 AM
Well thats ripe for a photoshop the first time they ship three in a game!

Didnt take long  ;D
Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7398 on: Today at 03:28:54 AM »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 11:32:08 PM
Might seem a bit of an odd thing to say but it doesn't quite look like a Chelsea kit to me - feel like it needs a little more white on there, or a flash of red perhaps.  Looks more like an Everton shirt.

Makes me think of Millwall for some reason. Probably the darker blue parts and the similarity in fan bases.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Kits Thread
« Reply #7399 on: Today at 06:36:21 AM »
I've checked the last four pages, and 95% of the kits look awful and odd.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Up
« previous next »
 