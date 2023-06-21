Newcastle fans are not taking the Szoboszlai stuff well. Lovely to see, apparently Tonali turned us down for CL and thats the reason we went for Szoboszlai. Haha completely different players of course.
Did they make up that about Tonali?
The lad didnt even want to set foot in the premier league. He had to be forced out, can you imagine Liverpool even trying for a transfer like that?
When Szobo was linked with them, that was a real shame, I was arsed about that but not even vaguely arsed about Bellingham going to Real
Theyve a reason to be annoyed too, because now they got CL and all the money in the world, and now LFC had a bad season and where in the Europa, they thought players would choose them above LFC. And what did happen was that Szobo actually refused to commit to them when they approached Leipzig. He waited and got his reward, signing for the legendary club he actually is well versed in, and signing for an inspirational coach whos won it all. And thats been a rude wake up call for them, that sportswashers millions isnt quite yet giving them the ultimate pull they thought it was.