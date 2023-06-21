« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1779049 times)

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21200 on: June 21, 2023, 10:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on June 21, 2023, 08:01:45 pm
Linked with Ruben Neves on a two year loan already. Absolute disgrace

Making a mockery of the game now if people think its going to survive with that sort of rubbish happening its heading for a fall
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21201 on: June 21, 2023, 10:01:44 pm »
Quote from: JRed on June 21, 2023, 08:29:44 pm
Was just going to post the same.
Would love it to happen as it would just show how much they are taking the piss

Why though nothing will happen so whats the point people will continue to shrug there shoulders
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21202 on: June 21, 2023, 10:10:48 pm »
Is the Neves loan links real or just one of them dodgy rumours?  Is that happens, the Saudis will just be laughing in the face of the Premier League and even worse, own them.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21203 on: June 22, 2023, 12:14:44 am »
Quote from: slaphead on June 21, 2023, 10:10:48 pm
Is the Neves loan links real or just one of them dodgy rumours?  Is that happens, the Saudis will just be laughing in the face of the Premier League and even worse, own them.
People waking up to the fact that not only have City bought all the trophies, Newcastle are trying to out buy them and the Saudi's are decimating the european leagues of some of the top players (albeit the older ones just at this moment but that will change once the figureheads are in place)
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21204 on: June 22, 2023, 10:06:30 am »
Quote from: slaphead on June 21, 2023, 10:10:48 pm
Is the Neves loan links real or just one of them dodgy rumours?  Is that happens, the Saudis will just be laughing in the face of the Premier League and even worse, own them.

I've not seen it anywhere really credible yet, but if it does happen then that really is top flight football done in this country. There's no pretending anymore, just pack up and sack it all off.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21205 on: June 22, 2023, 10:08:17 am »
Richard Masters has a lot to answer for letting these regimes into the game.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21206 on: June 22, 2023, 12:25:39 pm »
Wonder has eddy got invite yet to the bosss embassy to cut a cake with a sword?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21207 on: June 22, 2023, 12:56:00 pm »
While I agree with the point about Richard Masters, the Premier League would receive no backing from the Tories, the Royal Family, Uefa or Fifa if they attempted to  belatedly ringfence the English league from further Saudi influence. What's to stop Riyadh making a similar move to the one against the PGA and just offering to 'sponsor' the Premier League? Which would be an indirect way of taking ownership of all top-flight clubs in this country. They could do the same with the Champions League. I doubt Ceferin would have any objections in exchange for the cash injection.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21208 on: June 22, 2023, 01:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Belmont butty on June 22, 2023, 12:56:00 pm
While I agree with the point about Richard Masters, the Premier League would receive no backing from the Tories, the Royal Family, Uefa or Fifa if they attempted to  belatedly ringfence the English league from further Saudi influence. What's to stop Riyadh making a similar move to the one against the PGA and just offering to 'sponsor' the Premier League? Which would be an indirect way of taking ownership of all top-flight clubs in this country. They could do the same with the Champions League. I doubt Ceferin would have any objections in exchange for the cash injection.
The Tories would just see it as a welcome investment, similar to when Dodgy Dave Cameron got all giddy because the Chinese were buying up large parts of the UK.  Whatever we all think about Abu Dhabi they have spent plenty of money in and around Manchester.

As someone else said, I apologise for forgetting who, if the Premier League pull up the drawbridge then the financial attention will simply be diverted to another league.  You've then got the choice of accepting that you will inevitably no longer be the richest league (and, arguably, the best league) or backing down and welcoming investment in whatever guise in comes.  I'd be happy with the former but I'm pretty sure if it came to a vote from the clubs we'd be in the minority - assuming FSG even voted that way on our behalves.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21209 on: June 23, 2023, 11:48:42 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on June 17, 2023, 10:54:26 am
Hideous, nine young men about to be executed.  :no

https://t.co/cKMj9yA0KF
Screen it live at St James Park and force the 50 odd thousand thick bastards who think being taken over by these Arab c*nts is the best thing that ever happened to NUFC to watch it.

I can't even begin to tell you how angry and upset and pissed off I am and I know that my dear dad who had a season ticket for more than 40 year will be tossing and turning and cursing from his grave.

That's me done, I'm typing nothing more out in this thread again, I'm not gonna come in and read again either, I can't stand it.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21210 on: June 23, 2023, 11:53:24 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on June 23, 2023, 11:48:42 am
Screen it live at St James Park and force the 50 odd thousand thick bastards who think being taken over by these Arab c*nts is the best thing that ever happened to NUFC to watch it.

I can't even begin to tell you how angry and upset and pissed off I am and I know that my dear dad who had a season ticket for more than 40 year will be tossing and turning and cursing from his grave.

That's me done, I'm typing nothing more out in this thread again, I'm not gonna come in and read again either, I can't stand it.

I really feel for decent guys like you Paul and your dad and once more it does typify what can ordinary fans actually do to fight it, when those in the game are so motivated by the money and disinterested in what it's doing to the game itself. You are doing the right thing for yourself in walking away even though it's shit that you have too. I would love to think that one day those who took the decisions to land the game into this mess, would pay a price for it. But sadly, we all know its the way of the world now. Take care, Paul.  :(
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21211 on: June 23, 2023, 11:58:01 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on June 23, 2023, 11:48:42 am
Screen it live at St James Park and force the 50 odd thousand thick bastards who think being taken over by these Arab c*nts is the best thing that ever happened to NUFC to watch it.

I can't even begin to tell you how angry and upset and pissed off I am and I know that my dear dad who had a season ticket for more than 40 year will be tossing and turning and cursing from his grave.

That's me done, I'm typing nothing more out in this thread again, I'm not gonna come in and read again either, I can't stand it.

Chin up fellah.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21212 on: June 23, 2023, 01:55:11 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on June 23, 2023, 11:48:42 am
Screen it live at St James Park and force the 50 odd thousand thick bastards who think being taken over by these Arab c*nts is the best thing that ever happened to NUFC to watch it.

I can't even begin to tell you how angry and upset and pissed off I am and I know that my dear dad who had a season ticket for more than 40 year will be tossing and turning and cursing from his grave.

That's me done, I'm typing nothing more out in this thread again, I'm not gonna come in and read again either, I can't stand it.

Since I started posting here in 2004, you've been one of the stand-out people on here.

Keep fighting for believing in what you think is right. Power to you Paul.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21213 on: June 23, 2023, 01:59:42 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on June 23, 2023, 11:48:42 am
Screen it live at St James Park and force the 50 odd thousand thick bastards who think being taken over by these Arab c*nts is the best thing that ever happened to NUFC to watch it.

I can't even begin to tell you how angry and upset and pissed off I am and I know that my dear dad who had a season ticket for more than 40 year will be tossing and turning and cursing from his grave.

That's me done, I'm typing nothing more out in this thread again, I'm not gonna come in and read again either, I can't stand it.

I don't blame you mate. Horrible situation.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21214 on: June 23, 2023, 03:30:03 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on June 23, 2023, 11:48:42 am
Screen it live at St James Park and force the 50 odd thousand thick bastards who think being taken over by these Arab c*nts is the best thing that ever happened to NUFC to watch it.

I can't even begin to tell you how angry and upset and pissed off I am and I know that my dear dad who had a season ticket for more than 40 year will be tossing and turning and cursing from his grave.

That's me done, I'm typing nothing more out in this thread again, I'm not gonna come in and read again either, I can't stand it.

Sorry mate, I really feel for you and what's happened to your club.
You are one of the good ones and I know how much it would hurt me if LFC was sold to similar owners.
Bad enough having yank hedge funds in control!
Definitely time for the good 'uns to walk away from the game.
At least at this level, the corruption and greed have destroyed it.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21215 on: June 24, 2023, 09:26:15 am »
You can just feel the warmth exuding from this fella.

https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1672288468599451653?t=Xt3bZHihJllEcdR-WqbK_g&s=19

Their fans are utterly shameless. The replies sucking up to the guy are nauseating.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21216 on: June 24, 2023, 09:38:22 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 24, 2023, 09:26:15 am
You can just feel the warmth exuding from this fella.

https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1672288468599451653?t=Xt3bZHihJllEcdR-WqbK_g&s=19

Their fans are utterly shameless. The replies sucking up to the guy are nauseating.

Weve got our club back. Is that a parody? The club is long gone.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21217 on: June 24, 2023, 10:34:15 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 24, 2023, 09:26:15 am
You can just feel the warmth exuding from this fella.

https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1672288468599451653?t=Xt3bZHihJllEcdR-WqbK_g&s=19

Their fans are utterly shameless. The replies sucking up to the guy are nauseating.
He basically confirmed the FFP restrictions for those that have been doubting it. Being in the CL helps but they aren't likely to get past the group stage.

Quote
We finished in the top four so our revenue is increasing, he told NUFC TV. The more revenue we have the more players we will have ready and when I say players, I mean the whole [25 man] squad.

The Champions League will add more revenue for us, the sponsorship is improving and that's more funds for us.

If you put all of these together I think we should have an ambition and aspiration to be number one.

I hope we press home our advantage and stop making excuses (after the new investor comes in). One of the richest clubs in the world shouldn't be crying poverty. Our revenue is already high and it'd increase further after the expansion so these new rules favour us.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21218 on: June 24, 2023, 11:03:22 am »
He's not going to say we're just going to pay them off books and por anything else needed through odgy sponsorships in the PR interview
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21219 on: June 24, 2023, 11:25:07 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on June 24, 2023, 11:03:22 am
He's not going to say we're just going to pay them off books and por anything else needed through odgy sponsorships in the PR interview
At this stage, City were signing the likes of David Silva but they struggling to attract Tonali who doesn't want to leave Milan.

The new ryles favour us and we should be focusing on capitalizing on that by putting a good structure in place (Permanent DOF and all that) and be more proactive in moving players on (even on loan) as too many have run down their contracts here. Now, we have the money but also the history and prestige to compete going forward. I personally would rather focus on that that what restricted sportwashers are doing.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21220 on: June 24, 2023, 12:41:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June 24, 2023, 11:25:07 am
At this stage, City were signing the likes of David Silva but they struggling to attract Tonali who doesn't want to leave Milan.

The new ryles favour us and we should be focusing on capitalizing on that by putting a good structure in place (Permanent DOF and all that) and be more proactive in moving players on (even on loan) as too many have run down their contracts here. Now, we have the money but also the history and prestige to compete going forward. I personally would rather focus on that that what restricted sportwashers are doing.
What sportswashers can do is always going to effect us in terms of achievements though. The premier League, UEFA and FIFA haven't shown any kind of true deterrent to them so I'll believe there's some kind of advantage to us when that happens.

We can get all our shit together and do better in other aspects, but it doesn't really matter long term if weak rules aren't even enforced.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21221 on: June 24, 2023, 01:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on June 24, 2023, 12:41:12 pm
What sportswashers can do is always going to effect us in terms of achievements though. The premier League, UEFA and FIFA haven't shown any kind of true deterrent to them so I'll believe there's some kind of advantage to us when that happens.

We can get all our shit together and do better in other aspects, but it doesn't really matter long term if weak rules aren't even enforced.
Fair point because we're competing with an established one i.e City. I watched their Chairman's interview and he was insinuating that it's normal for a team that has "won" what they've won to be earning what they earn. I reckon they'll try to transition to being sustainable by building on what they IF they get away with it. They've improved as they are now better at selling. Also, they spend within a structure unlike the first few years.

There are fewer and fewer loopholes these days. Saudi can turn out to be one but it's not clear why a club their own is not taking advantage of it.

From our POV, this is the first time that we'll be on a similar level to the richest clubs (The Serie A had more money in the 80's) which is exciting. We don't need to spend like drunk sailors. We only need to spend with direction buying players that fit into what we want to do. They might not necessarily be "world class".

FFP is a big factor now as evidenced by Chelsea's current fire sale. I guess that's why FSG are looking for investment and not a full sale. They've done very well to put us in this position and they can finally reap the rewards.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21222 on: June 24, 2023, 02:42:56 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June 24, 2023, 01:02:38 pm
Fair point because we're competing with an established one i.e City. I watched their Chairman's interview and he was insinuating that it's normal for a team that has "won" what they've won to be earning what they earn. I reckon they'll try to transition to being sustainable by building on what they IF they get away with it. They've improved as they are now better at selling. Also, they spend within a structure unlike the first few years.

There are fewer and fewer loopholes these days. Saudi can turn out to be one but it's not clear why a club their own is not taking advantage of it.

From our POV, this is the first time that we'll be on a similar level to the richest clubs (The Serie A had more money in the 80's) which is exciting. We don't need to spend like drunk sailors. We only need to spend with direction buying players that fit into what we want to do. They might not necessarily be "world class".

FFP is a big factor now as evidenced by Chelsea's current fire sale. I guess that's why FSG are looking for investment and not a full sale. They've done very well to put us in this position and they can finally reap the rewards.
Cheat FC will never be self sustainable, they'll have the stench of £250-£300 million a year of Mubadala companies sponsoring them, and you know who's on the board of Mubadala right and also every company who sponsors them.

https://www.mubadala.com/en/who-we-are/investment-committee/khaldoon-al-mubarak
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21223 on: June 26, 2023, 08:04:32 am »
Not sure anyone has seen this page, but read all the tweets - harrowing.

https://twitter.com/nosauditoon?s=21&t=tdytcEN5vgNRmdMHVXclVQ
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21224 on: June 26, 2023, 02:31:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June 24, 2023, 11:25:07 am
At this stage, City were signing the likes of David Silva but they struggling to attract Tonali who doesn't want to leave Milan.

The new ryles favour us and we should be focusing on capitalizing on that by putting a good structure in place (Permanent DOF and all that) and be more proactive in moving players on (even on loan) as too many have run down their contracts here. Now, we have the money but also the history and prestige to compete going forward. I personally would rather focus on that that what restricted sportwashers are doing.

We are "struggling to attract Tonali"?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21225 on: June 26, 2023, 02:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Paully on June 26, 2023, 02:31:36 pm
We are "struggling to attract Tonali"?

You still supporting the routine butchering of innocent men women and children as long as your football club has shiny new toys?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21226 on: June 26, 2023, 02:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 26, 2023, 02:53:09 pm
You still supporting the routine butchering of innocent men women and children as long as your football club has shiny new toys?
They deserve their success, Alan Shearer says so, so they must.   ::)
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21227 on: June 26, 2023, 02:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 26, 2023, 02:55:57 pm
They deserve their success, Alan Shearer says so, so they must.   ::)

He'll probably not post for another 2 years before returning with another snide comment
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21228 on: June 26, 2023, 03:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 26, 2023, 02:57:02 pm
He'll probably not post for another 2 years before returning with another snide comment

if thats his idea of snide, then I hope he gets some new material over the next 2 years  ;D

Hell know though, same as Abu Dhabi fans, that the only reason players go there is for the money and an almost guarantee of winning something along the way, as will happen at Saudi FC sooner rather than later. Hell also know that no one outside of Newcastle or a small section of Manchester will show them any respect, and itll eat him up inside. Hell pretend it doesnt and say its just jealousy - following the Abu Dhabi playbook to a T  8)
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21229 on: June 26, 2023, 04:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Paully on June 26, 2023, 02:31:36 pm
We are "struggling to attract Tonali"?
Milan pushed him. He wasn't enthusiastic personally.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21230 on: June 26, 2023, 04:49:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June 26, 2023, 04:06:11 pm
Milan pushed him. He wasn't enthusiastic personally.

Not sure about this, it is quite well known there are certain bars in Northern Italy where the entire place is dedicated to Byker Grove as well as Ant and Dec; you'll see posters, beer mats, memorable t-shirts, the lot.

Tonali could well be a patron of one (or more!) of those same themed bars. He's bringing that love home this summer.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21231 on: June 26, 2023, 04:50:43 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on June 26, 2023, 04:49:15 pm
Not sure about this, it is quite well known there are certain bars in Northern Italy where the entire place is dedicated to Byker Grove as well as Ant and Dec; you'll see posters, beer mats, memorable t-shirts, the lot.

Tonali could well be a patron of one (or more!) of those same themed bars. He's bringing that love home this summer.

Apparently his favourite meal is Spuggie Bolognese.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21232 on: June 26, 2023, 04:59:00 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on June 26, 2023, 04:49:15 pm
Not sure about this, it is quite well known there are certain bars in Northern Italy where the entire place is dedicated to Byker Grove as well as Ant and Dec; you'll see posters, beer mats, memorable t-shirts, the lot.

Tonali could well be a patron of one (or more!) of those same themed bars. He's bringing that love home this summer.

Don't forget Jossy's Giants.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21233 on: Yesterday at 11:58:21 pm »
I see Saudi Arabia are lining up a friendly at St.James'
Part of me understands why Newcastle fans carry on supporting their team despite their new owners but it will be a true test of how shallow they are if they turn up for Saudi's game.
Let's see what principles they have, a crowd of 1500 would be good but I do not doubt the Saudi government, along with NUFC will be marketing the game big and giving away tickets to kids and the like.
Proper washing that one.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21234 on: Today at 12:05:52 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:58:21 pm
I see Saudi Arabia are lining up a friendly at St.James'
Part of me understands why Newcastle fans carry on supporting their team despite their new owners but it will be a true test of how shallow they are if they turn up for Saudi's game.
Let's see what principles they have, a crowd of 1500 would be good but I do not doubt the Saudi government, along with NUFC will be marketing the game big and giving away tickets to kids and the like.
Proper washing that one.

Home kit team versus away kit team.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21235 on: Today at 12:19:22 am »
Not sure why anyone would want to watch Saudi Arabia v Mexico. I mean if that was on TV, even now when there is no football, would you watch it? Never mind paying to watch (or queuing for a free ticket)
I think part of this is like a dog pissing on a lampost, it's a statement, we own this part of your country now.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21236 on: Today at 12:49:15 am »
Quote from: Paully on June 26, 2023, 02:31:36 pm
We are "struggling to attract Tonali"?
He was crying from reports and didn't want to leave, Redbird forced him out, good luck having an expensive player who doesn't want to be there.

Good to see we also bought a player who didn't also want to sign for you. :D
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21237 on: Today at 12:23:46 pm »
Newcastle fans are not taking the Szoboszlai stuff well. Lovely to see, apparently Tonali turned us down for CL and thats the reason we went for Szoboszlai. Haha completely different players of course. :lmao :lmao
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21238 on: Today at 01:09:52 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:23:46 pm
Newcastle fans are not taking the Szoboszlai stuff well. Lovely to see, apparently Tonali turned us down for CL and thats the reason we went for Szoboszlai. Haha completely different players of course. :lmao :lmao

Did they make up that about Tonali?  ;D  The lad didnt even want to set foot in the premier league.  He had to be forced out, can you imagine Liverpool even trying for a transfer like that?

When Szobo was linked with them, that was a real shame, I was arsed about that but not even vaguely arsed about Bellingham going to Real  ;D 

Theyve a reason to be annoyed too, because now they got CL and all the money in the world, and now LFC had a bad season and where in the Europa, they thought players would choose them above LFC. And what did happen was that Szobo actually refused to commit to them when they approached Leipzig. He waited and got his reward, signing for the legendary club he actually is well versed in, and signing for an inspirational coach whos won it all.  And thats been a rude wake up call for them, that sportswashers millions isnt quite yet giving them the ultimate pull they thought it was.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21239 on: Today at 01:12:48 pm »
They'll start turning on the manager next because he's not a big enough name to pull in the players they now think their status deserves. Amazing what a wash cycle can do.
