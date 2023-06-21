What sportswashers can do is always going to effect us in terms of achievements though. The premier League, UEFA and FIFA haven't shown any kind of true deterrent to them so I'll believe there's some kind of advantage to us when that happens.



We can get all our shit together and do better in other aspects, but it doesn't really matter long term if weak rules aren't even enforced.



Fair point because we're competing with an established one i.e City. I watched their Chairman's interview and he was insinuating that it's normal for a team that has "won" what they've won to be earning what they earn. I reckon they'll try to transition to being sustainable by building on what they IF they get away with it. They've improved as they are now better at selling. Also, they spend within a structure unlike the first few years.There are fewer and fewer loopholes these days. Saudi can turn out to be one but it's not clear why a club their own is not taking advantage of it.From our POV, this is the first time that we'll be on a similar level to the richest clubs (The Serie A had more money in the 80's) which is exciting. We don't need to spend like drunk sailors. We only need to spend with direction buying players that fit into what we want to do. They might not necessarily be "world class".FFP is a big factor now as evidenced by Chelsea's current fire sale. I guess that's why FSG are looking for investment and not a full sale. They've done very well to put us in this position and they can finally reap the rewards.