Just like city this then. Same entity that owns Newcastle is ‘sponsoring’ Newcastle. Didn’t take long did it. Why not be blatant about it when city have done same for years without being sanctioned



What happened to that vote where all clubs voted against related sponsorships except these two? guess they will just brazenly deny its related anyway with straight faces. Other clubs have enough on their plate looking after them selves, the premier league have taken years to look into city and our beloved government don't want to upset rich middle eastern investors. Saudis don't give two fucks anyway and don't think they have to answer to anyone. So they can and will crack on.