Everton have finished 4th bottom 2 years on the trot, play to 38,000 people. Saudicastle play to 52,000 every week, finsihed 11th and then 4th, now playing in the CL, so they could easily argue that £25m is fair when shite like Everton can get £10m.



Everton have a bigger worldwide fanbase than Newcastle. Commercial deals are only partly about on the pitch performance and more about reach. Newcastle, when operating off their own income have been relegated, if thats to continue, they easily could be again as this season is more likely to be a flash in the pan then a consistent level. The reason we know that wont happen, is because we know they wont be operating off their own income but off inflated sponsorship deals. No, other operator would have offered them £25m.West Ham for instance have been in Europe for two consecutive seasons, but wont get a massive boost in long term income and they wont spend more because of their runs in Europe as its not sustainable, guaranteed income. Thats a good and normal way to operate, its how Newcastle would spend if they were comparable, which they would have been prior to their takeover. Its important to compare them with similar sides like Everton and West Ham, to see just how different their operating is under the Saudi government. The differences are not due to them being well run, and should never been confused for this, the differences are down to the wealth of their owners.Up until now, Newcastle have been given a bit of leeway because of the spending gap left by Mike Ashley that allowed them to spend £200m whilst staying within FFP. They should now return to a mid table team level of spending, with only slight increases from the Champions League entry, as its not likely to be repeated and is actually not that big of a bonus when compared to their jump in spending on wages over the last year, either.If they do carry on spending, then they should end up in the same situation as Everton where their spending is capped. The Premier League need to make sure this happens, or it signals that anything goes.