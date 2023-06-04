« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 524 525 526 527 528 [529]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1762910 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,916
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21120 on: June 4, 2023, 08:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June  4, 2023, 07:38:11 pm
These dickheads seriously think they've got a rivalry with us or something. The amount of Newcastle "supporters" recently that are trolling us has gone through the roof.  ;D
Their only rivals are Sunderland. No one else has ever given two hoots about them.
Logged
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,329
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21121 on: June 5, 2023, 03:41:54 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on June  3, 2023, 12:21:56 pm
Just saw their coefficient. They will be in Pot 3. Wont be surprised if they are with us in EL by December, fans could enjoy some historic away days though.

Can't be arsed with that, hopefully they finish bottom of their group.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,857
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21122 on: June 5, 2023, 04:38:35 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on June  3, 2023, 12:21:56 pm
Just saw their coefficient. They will be in Pot 3. Wont be surprised if they are with us in EL by December, fans could enjoy some historic away days though.

Why they not in pot 4 ???
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,017
  • Bam!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21123 on: June 5, 2023, 04:48:56 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on June  5, 2023, 04:38:35 pm
Why they not in pot 4 ???

Not sure where the info is from, but pretty sure they will be unles the qualifiers push through clubs that havent played in Europe for ages too.

They have no coefficient points, so would be relying on the country coefficient to push them into pot4, through other clubs being in a similar position.

Union Berlin and Lens in a similar position
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,731
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21124 on: June 5, 2023, 04:52:38 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on June  5, 2023, 04:38:35 pm
Why they not in pot 4 ???

They can still be in pot 4 depending on which teams come through the qualifiers. I'd imagine the work of Liverpool over the last 5 years has given them a sufficient ranking to get near the 3rd pot as they haven't played any European football in that time to get any co-efficient points, but I've no idea how it works really so I could be wrong.

4 teams are already confirmed for the 3rd pot, with Real Sociedad, Celtic, and Saudi Arabia waiting on the outcome of the qualifiers to determine whether they get pot 3 or 4.

Newcastle will only be in pot 3 if 1 or 0 clubs with a co-efficient of 21.780 or more qualify. If 2 or more qualify then they'll be pot 4.

You've got the likes of Rangers, PSV, Marseille, Braga and more coming through the qualifying stages.
« Last Edit: June 5, 2023, 04:57:29 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21125 on: June 5, 2023, 04:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June  5, 2023, 04:52:38 pm
They can still be in pot 4 depending on which teams come through the qualifiers. I'd imagine the work of Liverpool over the last 5 years has given them a sufficient ranking to get near the 3rd pot as they haven't played any European football in that time to get any co-efficient points, but I've no idea how it works really so I could be wrong.

4 teams are already confirmed for the 3rd pot, with Real Sociedad, Celtic, and Saudi Arabia waiting on the outcome of the qualifiers to determine whether they get pot 3 or 4.

Real Sociedad and Celtic both get in before Newcastle though too? So that only leaves 2 spots for Newcastle.

Apparently Newcastle will have a co-efficient ranking of 21.628, basically due to them playing in the PL. That ranks them 76th.
« Last Edit: June 5, 2023, 04:58:10 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,731
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21126 on: June 5, 2023, 04:58:59 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June  5, 2023, 04:56:05 pm
Real Sociedad and Celtic both get in before Newcastle though too? So that only leaves 2 spots for Newcastle.

Apparently Newcastle will have a co-efficient ranking of 21.628, basically due to them playing in the PL. That ranks them 76th.

Yeah just added to my post above.

With the teams that are in the qualifiers, I can't see them hanging on to pot 3.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,857
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21127 on: June 5, 2023, 05:15:01 pm »
Ah thanks i just wondered
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,414
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21128 on: June 5, 2023, 06:57:38 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65813662

Their owners have just taken over the top three teams in Saudi Arabia, meaning their owners own Ronaldo, Benzema and looks like theyll own Messi soon too.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21129 on: June 5, 2023, 07:04:00 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June  5, 2023, 06:57:38 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65813662

Their owners have just taken over the top three teams in Saudi Arabia, meaning their owners own Ronaldo, Benzema and looks like theyll own Messi soon too.

"Sheffield United owner Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud had owned Al-Hilal." Wonder how he was compensated for the purchase, not being killed maybe?
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,652
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21130 on: June 5, 2023, 07:06:43 pm »
So Benzema and Messi instantly loaned to Newcastle, for free, and Newcastle only paying 50k of their wages?
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,329
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21131 on: June 5, 2023, 07:14:47 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June  5, 2023, 06:57:38 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65813662

Their owners have just taken over the top three teams in Saudi Arabia, meaning their owners own Ronaldo, Benzema and looks like theyll own Messi soon too.
What a competitive league that sounds, the same owners owning the big 3 clubs. :butt
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21132 on: June 5, 2023, 08:04:19 pm »
Quote from: cdav on June  5, 2023, 07:04:00 pm
"Sheffield United owner Abdullah bin Musaid Al Saud had owned Al-Hilal." Wonder how he was compensated for the purchase, not being killed maybe?

He didn't own Al-Hilal. The Saudi clubs always been under the Saudi Federation umbrella so nobody can buy or own clubs. The way it works the club honorary members who are just rich fans will vote for a chairman to run the club, him and the members will spend money to help the club without any rewards or shares or returns.

Now what is different, the biggest 4 clubs will be become separate companies owned by PIF and the rest of the clubs will be owned by other companies for example one of the small clubs will be owned by Aramco.

They say the goal is to become one the best leagues in the world. Players agent will have fun.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,530
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21133 on: June 5, 2023, 08:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on June  5, 2023, 08:04:19 pm
He didn't own Al-Hilal. The Saudi clubs always been under the Saudi Federation umbrella so nobody can buy or own clubs. The way it works the club honorary members who are just rich fans will vote for a chairman to run the club, him and the members will spend money to help the club without any rewards or shares or returns.

Thanks for this info. I'd wondered before about how club ownership worked in Saudi, but hadn't been able to find any answers through google. I think I picked a bad time to look - basically anything with "Saudi" and "ownership" just gave results about Newcastle, and trying to be specific about the league/clubs just gave results about Ronaldo.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21134 on: June 5, 2023, 08:34:30 pm »
Quote from: RJH on June  5, 2023, 08:18:12 pm
Thanks for this info. I'd wondered before about how club ownership worked in Saudi, but hadn't been able to find any answers through google. I think I picked a bad time to look - basically anything with "Saudi" and "ownership" just gave results about Newcastle, and trying to be specific about the league/clubs just gave results about Ronaldo.

No worries. Because nobody cared before I guess. Shows how much exposure one can get from owning a premier league team otherwise the BBC wouldn't have published this news and no one will know what Abu Dhabi is for example.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21135 on: June 5, 2023, 08:35:33 pm »
Hope they get a group of death like this.

Bayern.
Real.
Marseille.
Saudi FC.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,600
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21136 on: June 5, 2023, 08:41:33 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June  5, 2023, 08:35:33 pm
Hope they get a group of death like this.

Bayern.
Real.
Marseille.
Saudi FC.

Group of death with Saudi FC in.
How ironic.
Logged

Offline lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 632
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21137 on: June 5, 2023, 08:47:37 pm »
Id rather they got all the least glamorous teams and still finished bottom of the group.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21138 on: Today at 02:20:12 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,313
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21139 on: Today at 02:28:04 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21140 on: Today at 02:33:55 pm »
In about 2 seasons they'll increase it like the Cheats did, hopefully this new PL motion to outright ban ownership linked commercial deals happens.

PIF still haven't used their crown jewels of Aramco,Saudia Airlines, Visit Saudi and Neom City yet which i'm guessing will be overinflated Stadium and training ground and associated kit deals down the line to really bump their fake turnover up.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:35:28 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,410
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21141 on: Today at 02:35:05 pm »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,356
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21142 on: Today at 02:40:06 pm »
Did Abu Dhabi not start off in a similar fashion at City too?  And then after a few seasons just thought 'f*ck it'....and went for it?
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21143 on: Today at 03:42:59 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:20:12 pm
Nobody saw this coming.

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/sport/23579175.newcastle-united-confirm-sponsorship-deal-saudi-company-sela/
Makes sense, they need more brainless Geordies wearing tea towels on their heads attending events in Saudi
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,971
  • YNWA
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21144 on: Today at 03:44:40 pm »
Jumping from £6.5m a season to £25m a season - seems legit  ;D
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21145 on: Today at 05:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 02:40:06 pm
Did Abu Dhabi not start off in a similar fashion at City too?  And then after a few seasons just thought 'f*ck it'....and went for it?
With Etihad told everyone it was £40 million a year for 10 years. Bumped it to £67 million 2 years later, by year 8 they got £140 million.

Someone showed a graph on Twitter a couple of years ago, of us, United, Chelsea, spurs  and Arsenal got a bump commercially ,the cheats bumped their commercial revenues the following season keeping roughly a £60 million pound gap to the team with the 3rd highest in the PL. ;D

You can bet they had someone in their so called commercial dept combing the other club's turnovers and checking the commercial revenues of clubs and then  telling a higher up to email  Mubadala HQ to bump the deals up because other teams are showing commercial growth.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,313
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21146 on: Today at 05:27:14 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:44:40 pm
Jumping from £6.5m a season to £25m a season - seems legit  ;D

For a club playing in the CL next season, its probably a fair amount, they're being clever. Still self sponsorship though
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,414
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21147 on: Today at 05:30:25 pm »
Clubs should have to show evidence that the deal is at a market rate when they use a company linked to the owner by having several offers on the table and not being excessively above the second highest offer. Whether its PIF or a SportsDirect deal, owners pumping money into clubs through other sources is simply not in keeping with the point of the FFP rules. £25m for Newcastle vs, £40m for Tottenham doesnt seem excessive, but there was a reason they were getting £8m previous, and when you look at Everton getting £10m, £25m does seem over the top.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,313
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21148 on: Today at 05:35:14 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 05:30:25 pm
Clubs should have to show evidence that the deal is at a market rate when they use a company linked to the owner by having several offers on the table and not being excessively above the second highest offer. Whether its PIF or a SportsDirect deal, owners pumping money into clubs through other sources is simply not in keeping with the point of the FFP rules. £25m for Newcastle vs, £40m for Tottenham doesnt seem excessive, but there was a reason they were getting £8m previous, and when you look at Everton getting £10m, £25m does seem over the top.

Everton have finished 4th bottom 2 years on the trot, play to 38,000 people. Saudicastle play to 52,000 every week, finsihed 11th and then 4th, now playing in the CL, so they could easily argue that £25m is fair when shite like Everton can get £10m.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21149 on: Today at 05:43:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:35:14 pm
Everton have finished 4th bottom 2 years on the trot, play to 38,000 people. Saudicastle play to 52,000 every week, finsihed 11th and then 4th, now playing in the CL, so they could easily argue that £25m is fair when shite like Everton can get £10m.
Saudi FC were shite and last summer got a new sleeve sponsorship bump from 500k a year to £9 million a year with a PIF company.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,414
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21150 on: Today at 06:01:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:35:14 pm
Everton have finished 4th bottom 2 years on the trot, play to 38,000 people. Saudicastle play to 52,000 every week, finsihed 11th and then 4th, now playing in the CL, so they could easily argue that £25m is fair when shite like Everton can get £10m.

Everton have a bigger worldwide fanbase than Newcastle. Commercial deals are only partly about on the pitch performance and more about reach. Newcastle, when operating off their own income have been relegated, if thats to continue, they easily could be again as this season is more likely to be a flash in the pan then a consistent level. The reason we know that wont happen, is because we know they wont be operating off their own income but off inflated sponsorship deals. No, other operator would have offered them £25m.

West Ham for instance have been in Europe for two consecutive seasons, but wont get a massive boost in long term income and they wont spend more because of their runs in Europe as its not sustainable, guaranteed income. Thats a good and normal way to operate, its how Newcastle would spend if they were comparable, which they would have been prior to their takeover. Its important to compare them with similar sides like Everton and West Ham, to see just how different their operating is under the Saudi government. The differences are not due to them being well run, and should never been confused for this, the differences are down to the wealth of their owners.

Up until now, Newcastle have been given a bit of leeway because of the spending gap left by Mike Ashley that allowed them to spend £200m whilst staying within FFP. They should now return to a mid table team level of spending, with only slight increases from the Champions League entry, as its not likely to be repeated and is actually not that big of a bonus when compared to their jump in spending on wages over the last year, either.

If they do carry on spending, then they should end up in the same situation as Everton where their spending is capped. The Premier League need to make sure this happens, or it signals that anything goes.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 524 525 526 527 528 [529]   Go Up
« previous next »
 