Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1758559 times)

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21080 on: May 24, 2023, 03:10:19 pm »
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21081 on: May 24, 2023, 07:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on May 23, 2023, 06:55:54 pm
Newcastle will buy plenty titles and people just have to get used to it. I have no doubt they will buy a PL and CL. Bravo - well done in advance. Nobody will care.

Football is delusional now, and the funny thing is that people are no longer so interested in records. We all subconsciously know what a genuine achievement and passion looks and feels like.

Newcastle, Man City and Chelsea will never be taken seriously. You cant buy respect.

Reals first 5 European cups were against hand picked farmers.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21082 on: May 24, 2023, 07:21:22 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on May 24, 2023, 07:16:59 pm
Reals first 5 European cups were against hand picked farmers.

I don't think we're allowed to say that, they were also being run by the fascists.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21083 on: May 24, 2023, 07:25:09 pm »
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21084 on: May 24, 2023, 07:26:39 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on May 24, 2023, 02:42:18 pm
And it begins...

https://news.sky.com/story/newcastle-united-fc-eyes-sponsorship-deal-with-saudi-events-company-sela-12887474

Strangely what the article fails to mention is that Sela are actually owned by PIF, Newcastle's owners.  ::)
The scrutiny they are under makes it very difficult for thrm to inflate the contract.

"The Times reported last month that Newcastle had agreed a £25m-a-year shirt sponsorship deal with a company from a Middle Eastern country other than Saudi Arabia"

How does this compare to top 8 clubs because remember than they are in the CL now?

Edit: Manchester City (Etihad)   67.5
Liverpool (Standard Chartered)   50
Manchester United (TeamViewer)   47.5
Tottenham Hotspur (AIA)   40
Chelsea (Three)   40
Arsenal (Emirates)   40

£25m isn't outrageous for a club in the CL(but lacks the track record). People are just convinced that Newcastle will suddenly adopt 180 degree change in their strategy and throw money at it. Like I've been saying, I'm not worried about them based on my experience of these things.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21085 on: May 24, 2023, 11:13:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 23, 2023, 04:14:57 pm
Twitter full of Saudi FC fans saying they are back where they belong.

Their entire PL reputation is based on a few good seasons under Robson and Keegan and having a big stadium. They were always a mid-table/yo-yo side for most of their history. Their average position during the PL era has been 11th. If you were to go further back, their average position between 1962/63 and now has been about 15th. Approximately 23% of their past sixty seasons have been spent in old Division 2/the Championship. In the past sixty years, they've won one trophy (Inter-Fairs Cup) and been runners-up in five domestic cup competitions. In the past sixty years, Birmingham City, Wolves and Ipswich Town have won more major trophies (UEFA Cups and League Cups) than them.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21086 on: May 24, 2023, 11:15:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 24, 2023, 11:13:10 pm
Their entire PL reputation is based on a few good seasons under Robson and Keegan and having a big stadium. They were always a mid-table/yo-yo side for most of their history. Their average position during the PL era has been 11th. If you were to go further back, their average position between 1962/63 and now has been about 15th. Approximately 23% of their past sixty seasons have been spent in old Division 2/the Championship. In the past sixty years, they've won one trophy (Inter-Fairs Cup) and been runners-up in five domestic cup competitions. In the past sixty years, Birmingham City, Wolves and Ipswich Town have won more major trophies (UEFA Cups and League Cups) than them.

There's pretty much no measurable metric that makes them a big club. I've no idea why they or anyone in the media try to make out that they are.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21087 on: May 24, 2023, 11:26:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 24, 2023, 11:15:15 pm
There's pretty much no measurable metric that makes them a big club. I've no idea why they or anyone in the media try to make out that they are.

This idea has to be based on fact they're one of the few teams in the UK with a 50,000 + seater satdium and they've had more top five finishes in the PL era than the likes of Everton and Aston Villa. A lot of those finishes also occurred during the start of the PL. Now for some in the media that might make them massive and a sleeping giant compared to the other two, which is ironic since both of those clubs have actually won something during the past thirty years and have been relegated fewer times than Newcastle during the same time period.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21088 on: May 25, 2023, 12:39:35 am »
So qualifying for the CL sees your brand increase in value from <£8m to now £25m per annum.  :mooncat

Is it just me or do they not have a page on Wikipedia?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21089 on: May 25, 2023, 12:43:52 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on May 24, 2023, 02:42:18 pm
And it begins...

https://news.sky.com/story/newcastle-united-fc-eyes-sponsorship-deal-with-saudi-events-company-sela-12887474

Strangely what the article fails to mention is that Sela are actually owned by PIF, Newcastle's owners.  ::)

So from 6.5 to 25. I guess one could argue that qualifying for the CL would make them more attractive to sponsors in general. £25m seems perfect; a substantial increase over their previous deal, but still not too close to the real big clubs (and City) to make it too obvious. They need to keep it down to pass the PL test. Once they pass it I'll bet you anything that their sponsorship will go the exact way of Citys. There's no way the PL would contest a sponsor after first accepting them. A little bit more "success" and then a huge hike in the value of the "sponsorship" as the club "becomes more attractive and high profile". Within 5-7 years that deal will be bigger than ours...
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21090 on: May 25, 2023, 01:14:43 am »
Quote from: StigenKeegan on May 25, 2023, 12:43:52 am
So from 6.5 to 25. I guess one could argue that qualifying for the CL would make them more attractive to sponsors in general. £25m seems perfect; a substantial increase over their previous deal, but still not too close to the real big clubs (and City) to make it too obvious. They need to keep it down to pass the PL test. Once they pass it I'll bet you anything that their sponsorship will go the exact way of Citys. There's no way the PL would contest a sponsor after first accepting them. A little bit more "success" and then a huge hike in the value of the "sponsorship" as the club "becomes more attractive and high profile". Within 5-7 years that deal will be bigger than ours...

Next they'll buy out the remaining years on their deal with Castore and sign a huge deal with Nike.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21091 on: May 25, 2023, 03:02:19 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on May 24, 2023, 02:42:18 pm
And it begins...

https://news.sky.com/story/newcastle-united-fc-eyes-sponsorship-deal-with-saudi-events-company-sela-12887474

Strangely what the article fails to mention is that Sela are actually owned by PIF, Newcastle's owners.  ::)

Well, City are allowed to do it so why can't they ? the Premier League for some reason doesn't want to stop club owners from using the companies they control to fund their clubs


What is funny is that some people think the remaining 18 clubs have power to stop it  :lmao
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21092 on: May 25, 2023, 05:31:23 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on May 25, 2023, 03:02:19 am
Well, City are allowed to do it so why can't they ? the Premier League for some reason doesn't want to stop club owners from using the companies they control to fund their clubs


What is funny is that some people think the remaining 18 clubs have power to stop it  :lmao

I think they will go with a different tactic to City.

Rather than inflate sponsors value, they will just have more of them.

Instead of a 75m shirt sponsor, they will get a 25m shirt sponsor then 2 more 25m sponsors for the corner flags at the training ground
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21093 on: May 25, 2023, 10:21:23 am »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on May 25, 2023, 05:31:23 am
I think they will go with a different tactic to City.

Rather than inflate sponsors value, they will just have more of them.

Instead of a 75m shirt sponsor, they will get a 25m shirt sponsor then 2 more 25m sponsors for the corner flags at the training ground


There's a lot of vagueness around sponsorship. I mean how much media exposure (and how relevant to their business) was USM's sponsorship of a training ground to the tune of £30m. It's all ripe for exploitation.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21094 on: May 25, 2023, 12:54:37 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on May 25, 2023, 05:31:23 am
I think they will go with a different tactic to City.

Rather than inflate sponsors value, they will just have more of them.

Instead of a 75m shirt sponsor, they will get a 25m shirt sponsor then 2 more 25m sponsors for the corner flags at the training ground

Yeah, this is my feeling. Everything will be sponsored, theyll have official partnerships for everything you can imagine - official real estate partners, official oral hygiene partners, official dog food partners theyll have it all.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21095 on: May 25, 2023, 02:38:40 pm »
^
They'll probably rope in Wilkinson Sword as head-lopping partners.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21096 on: May 25, 2023, 02:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 25, 2023, 02:38:40 pm
^
They'll probably rope in Wilkinson Sword as head-lopping partners.

Shirt sponsors make up a large percentage of every club's commercial income. They are not likely to earn a lot in other areas but "they are buying the league. In the medium term, I see them as a fixture in the top 6 because they won't slack when they have margin for improvement like a Spurs or even us.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21097 on: May 25, 2023, 03:51:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May 25, 2023, 02:45:36 pm

Shirt sponsors make up a large percentage of every club's commercial income. They are not likely to earn a lot in other areas but "they are buying the league. In the medium term, I see them as a fixture in the top 6 because they won't slack when they have margin for improvement like a Spurs or even us.


How tall are you ?  ;D
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21098 on: May 25, 2023, 04:37:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 25, 2023, 03:51:30 pm

How tall are you ?  ;D
A bit🙂

If we do our job, we won't be worrying about these in the medium term. We have a better team(better base), a better manager and we earn more which is more important with the new restrictions coming in. In the next 4-5 years, they'll only finish above us if we take our eyes off the ball. Nobody should get carried away by one season where some top teams were below their normal level and one where Newcastle were playing one game a week (unlikely going forward).
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21099 on: May 25, 2023, 05:08:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May 25, 2023, 04:37:39 pm
A bit🙂

If we do our job, we won't be worrying about these in the medium term. We have a better team(better base), a better manager and we earn more which is more important with the new restrictions coming in. In the next 4-5 years, they'll only finish above us if we take our eyes off the ball. Nobody should get carried away by one season where some top teams were below their normal level and one where Newcastle were playing one game a week (unlikely going forward).

You and I agree on this. Time will tell if we're right.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21100 on: May 25, 2023, 05:42:12 pm »
If the case against the Cheats goes how we want it to go and harshly then that will restrict Saudi FC considerably.

This should have been done in 2014 when the corrupt charlatan Infantino gave £8 million  fines to the Cheats and PSG for their 1st FFP violations, he could clipped their wings but both clubs saw it as pushing the financial doping further, and Infantino used that lack of punishment for his FIFA ambitions getting votes from the ME for his FIFA run as President.

PL has a chance to save Football here, if they win this case and hopefully it forces these despotic regimes out of our game when their bloodsoaked stolen oil proceeds for their sportswashing purposes will be restricted.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21101 on: May 25, 2023, 07:12:57 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 25, 2023, 05:42:12 pm
If the case against the Cheats goes how we want it to go and harshly then that will restrict Saudi FC considerably.

This should have been done in 2014 when the corrupt charlatan Infantino gave £8 million  fines to the Cheats and PSG for their 1st FFP violations, he could clipped their wings but both clubs saw it as pushing the financial doping further, and Infantino used that lack of punishment for his FIFA ambitions getting votes from the ME for his FIFA run as President.

PL has a chance to save Football here, if they win this case and hopefully it forces these despotic regimes out of our game when their bloodsoaked stolen oil proceeds for their sportswashing purposes will be restricted.

If the Premier League had any intention of punishing Man City, they would have done it already. They are waiting for them to win the Champions League, and once that happens, any minimal chance of a punishment will disappear. The PL, UEFA, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are all in this together ...
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21102 on: May 26, 2023, 08:31:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 25, 2023, 07:12:57 pm
If the Premier League had any intention of punishing Man City, they would have done it already. They are waiting for them to win the Champions League, and once that happens, any minimal chance of a punishment will disappear. The PL, UEFA, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are all in this together ...
You don't settle 115 charges in 3 months ffs.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21103 on: May 26, 2023, 09:31:12 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on May 26, 2023, 08:31:49 pm
You don't settle 115 charges in 3 months ffs.
;D Although some are saying this should be done quickly. It's unlikely isn't it? This could go on for years?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21104 on: May 26, 2023, 09:45:31 pm »
Going by how long the Toney case went on, I reckon this won't be resolve for at least another two years. By which time, they'll have to investigate this lot as they are already up to their dodgy tricks.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21105 on: May 26, 2023, 09:56:33 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 26, 2023, 09:31:12 pm
;D Although some are saying this should be done quickly. It's unlikely isn't it? This could go on for years?

And i think other organisations might even start looking into them too wasn't there a rumour HMRC might be
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21106 on: May 26, 2023, 10:02:00 pm »
Why would anyone think that a despotic regime would take over a club and not cheat?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21107 on: May 26, 2023, 10:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on May 25, 2023, 03:02:19 am
Well, City are allowed to do it so why can't they ? the Premier League for some reason doesn't want to stop club owners from using the companies they control to fund their clubs


What is funny is that some people think the remaining 18 clubs have power to stop it  :lmao

They do, but why would they, its driving up the price of their assets
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21108 on: May 26, 2023, 10:07:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 25, 2023, 07:12:57 pm
If the Premier League had any intention of punishing Man City, they would have done it already. They are waiting for them to win the Champions League, and once that happens, any minimal chance of a punishment will disappear. The PL, UEFA, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are all in this together ...

As usual Peter you speak with absolute certainty about things you haven't got a clue about.

The Premier League has been attempting to punish City for the last 4 and a half years.

https://hsfnotes.com/arbitration/2021/08/31/english-high-court-rejects-challenges-brought-under-s67-and-68-of-the-english-arbitration-act/

Background

In December 2018, the Premier League (PL) commenced a disciplinary investigation into Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) after confidential documents obtained from a hack of the clubs servers suggested potential breaches of the Rules of the PL (Rules) concerning financial fair play.

The PL subsequently commenced an arbitration against MCFC seeking a declaration and/or determination that MCFC was obliged to provide the PL with requested documents and information and an order for specific performance of MCFCs contractual obligation to deliver up documents and information which were being withheld.

City has obfusticated at every opportunity. Unfortunately for them, it has gone as far as the court of appeal and the judgment has gone against them with them being granted no right to appeal. 

https://hsfnotes.com/arbitration/2021/08/31/english-court-of-appeal-orders-the-publication-of-two-judgments-in-an-arbitration-claim-between-manchester-city-football-club-and-the-premier-league/

In Manchester City Football Club Ltd v Football Association Premier League Ltd and others [2021] EWCA Civ 1110, the English Court of Appeal considered whether to order the publication of a High Court judgment that rejected challenges to an arbitral award under sections 67 and 68 of the English Arbitration Act. Weighing the factors militating in favour of publicity against the desirability of preserving confidentiality, the Court of Appeal determined that here the balance fell clearly in favour of publication.

Background

The background to this matter is covered in our previous blogpost on the High Court judgment here. In this judgment, dated 17 March 2021, the High Court dismissed a challenge brought by Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) against an award made under sections 67 and 68 of the English Arbitration Act (the Merits Judgment).

I think it is clear that the net is closing in on City and probably explains why Ped is looking to distance himself from City's FFP and P&s breaches.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21109 on: May 31, 2023, 08:19:30 am »
FIT AND PROPER!

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/30/saudi-arabian-woman-detained-over-twitter-and-snapchat-posts-promoting-reform?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Saudi Arabian woman arrested over Twitter and Snapchat posts promoting reform
Manahel al-Otaibi, 29, was held in November on charges including using a hashtag calling for end to male guardianship

A young womens rights activist in Saudi Arabia has been arrested and imprisoned for having Twitter and Snapchat accounts that embraced recent social reforms but also demanded more fundamental rights inside the kingdom, it has emerged.

Manahel al-Otaibi, a 29-year-old certified fitness instructor and artist who frequently promoted female empowerment on her social media accounts, was arrested in November 2022. Among other charges, Otaibi was accused by Saudi authorities of using a hashtag  translated to #societyisready  to call for an end to male guardianship rules.

Otaibi has not yet been convicted or sentenced and remains in detention. But previous similar cases suggest that public demands for fundamental womens rights  including inheritance rights, and ability to end a marriage by an abusive husband  have been deemed seditious.

The case marks the latest example of Saudis being arrested and imprisoned for using social media accounts to promote reform or challenge Saudi authorities. Salma al-Shehab, another Saudi woman and former PhD student at Leeds University, was sentenced by a terrorism court to more than three decades in jail for having a Twitter account and following and retweeting dissidents and activists.

Otaibis social media accounts portray her as a young and progressive woman who loves fitness, art, yoga, and travel, while also promoting womens rights.

The kingdom has sought to project an image of a country that has liberalised strict rules governing women, including their dress and ability to work outside the home, as part of a broader campaign to promote the kingdom and tourism. But the government has nevertheless continued to crackdown on Saudi women who call for more basic reforms.

Lina al-Hathloul, a Saudi activist who lives outside the kingdom and is head of monitoring and advocacy for ALQST, a human rights group, said: Al-Otaibis cases are yet another example of Saudi Arabias empty promises when it comes to reforms. Saudi women still get imprisoned and face sham trials for demanding their rights, or for merely believing that they are now free to wear what they want.

Court documents show that in addition to her use of social media, which was reported to authorities by religious police, Otaibi is accused of not wearing decent clothes. Fouz al-Otaibi, her sister, was also accused of not wearing decent clothing but was able to flee Saudi Arabia before her arrest. Another sister, Maryam, is a known womens rights advocate who was detained, held, and eventually released in 2017 for protesting guardianship rules.

Khalid Aljabri, a Saudi expert and frequent commentator on US-Saudi relations, said: Manahels case is an example of the hypocrisy and selective application of draconian laws by the Saudi government that hosts foreign Instagram models to promote tourism by posting pictures in swimsuits but jails Saudi women for posting photos without wearing Abayas.

The government of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has frequently targeted Twitter users as part of a broad campaign of domestic and international repression, which included planting spies inside the company to extract confidential user data about anonymous Twitter accounts that were seen as threatening to the royal family.

At the same time, the prince controls a major indirect stake in Twitter through the kingdoms sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Saudis Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who is one of the richest investors in the world, controls the largest investment in Twitter after Elon Musk, as well as a $250m (£200m) stake in Snapchat, according to previous press accounts.

The Saudi investor has not been seen outside Saudi or the United Arab Emirates since his 2017 arrest and detention at the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh, where wealthy Saudis and members of the royal family were reportedly tortured and shaken down as part of a vast so-called anti-corruption purge ordered by the crown prince. Alwaleed denied any maltreatment or torture when he was interviewed by Bloomberg in 2018, weeks after his release, but acknowledged at the time that he had reached an understanding with the kingdom that was confidential and secret between me and the government.

Snapchat promotes itself as a website where users in Saudi Arabia can be free to live in the moment and be themselves, according to a company blog.

In Saudi Arabia, Snapchatters are championing transparency, reimagining online life as something that feels real, fulfilling, and genuinely fun, it says. An April 2023 article in Arab News, which is a state sponsored news site in Saudi, describes how Snapchat agreed a recent collaboration with Saudis ministry of culture, to help Saudis get hands-on experience and training in augmented reality.

Snapchat did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Guardians request for comment from Twitters press office received a reply of a poo emoji, which is the companys automatic response to press inquiries since Musks takeover of the company.

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21110 on: May 31, 2023, 08:56:42 am »
To use an insurance fraud analogy, City were banging in huge whiplash claims and that has now largely been identified. This lot will be layering their claims with a variety of inflated costs instead. Death by a thousand paper cuts. A lot rests on the City situation, but given how long that could take, Saudi will have their feet firmly under the table by the time we reach a verdict
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21111 on: May 31, 2023, 06:35:48 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on May 31, 2023, 08:19:30 am
FIT AND PROPER!

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/30/saudi-arabian-woman-detained-over-twitter-and-snapchat-posts-promoting-reform?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Saudi Arabian woman arrested over Twitter and Snapchat posts promoting reform
Manahel al-Otaibi, 29, was held in November on charges including using a hashtag calling for end to male guardianship

A young womens rights activist in Saudi Arabia has been arrested and imprisoned for having Twitter and Snapchat accounts that embraced recent social reforms but also demanded more fundamental rights inside the kingdom, it has emerged.

Manahel al-Otaibi, a 29-year-old certified fitness instructor and artist who frequently promoted female empowerment on her social media accounts, was arrested in November 2022. Among other charges, Otaibi was accused by Saudi authorities of using a hashtag  translated to #societyisready  to call for an end to male guardianship rules.

Otaibi has not yet been convicted or sentenced and remains in detention. But previous similar cases suggest that public demands for fundamental womens rights  including inheritance rights, and ability to end a marriage by an abusive husband  have been deemed seditious.

The case marks the latest example of Saudis being arrested and imprisoned for using social media accounts to promote reform or challenge Saudi authorities. Salma al-Shehab, another Saudi woman and former PhD student at Leeds University, was sentenced by a terrorism court to more than three decades in jail for having a Twitter account and following and retweeting dissidents and activists.

Otaibis social media accounts portray her as a young and progressive woman who loves fitness, art, yoga, and travel, while also promoting womens rights.

The kingdom has sought to project an image of a country that has liberalised strict rules governing women, including their dress and ability to work outside the home, as part of a broader campaign to promote the kingdom and tourism. But the government has nevertheless continued to crackdown on Saudi women who call for more basic reforms.

Lina al-Hathloul, a Saudi activist who lives outside the kingdom and is head of monitoring and advocacy for ALQST, a human rights group, said: Al-Otaibis cases are yet another example of Saudi Arabias empty promises when it comes to reforms. Saudi women still get imprisoned and face sham trials for demanding their rights, or for merely believing that they are now free to wear what they want.

Court documents show that in addition to her use of social media, which was reported to authorities by religious police, Otaibi is accused of not wearing decent clothes. Fouz al-Otaibi, her sister, was also accused of not wearing decent clothing but was able to flee Saudi Arabia before her arrest. Another sister, Maryam, is a known womens rights advocate who was detained, held, and eventually released in 2017 for protesting guardianship rules.

Khalid Aljabri, a Saudi expert and frequent commentator on US-Saudi relations, said: Manahels case is an example of the hypocrisy and selective application of draconian laws by the Saudi government that hosts foreign Instagram models to promote tourism by posting pictures in swimsuits but jails Saudi women for posting photos without wearing Abayas.

The government of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has frequently targeted Twitter users as part of a broad campaign of domestic and international repression, which included planting spies inside the company to extract confidential user data about anonymous Twitter accounts that were seen as threatening to the royal family.

At the same time, the prince controls a major indirect stake in Twitter through the kingdoms sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Saudis Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who is one of the richest investors in the world, controls the largest investment in Twitter after Elon Musk, as well as a $250m (£200m) stake in Snapchat, according to previous press accounts.

The Saudi investor has not been seen outside Saudi or the United Arab Emirates since his 2017 arrest and detention at the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh, where wealthy Saudis and members of the royal family were reportedly tortured and shaken down as part of a vast so-called anti-corruption purge ordered by the crown prince. Alwaleed denied any maltreatment or torture when he was interviewed by Bloomberg in 2018, weeks after his release, but acknowledged at the time that he had reached an understanding with the kingdom that was confidential and secret between me and the government.

Snapchat promotes itself as a website where users in Saudi Arabia can be free to live in the moment and be themselves, according to a company blog.

In Saudi Arabia, Snapchatters are championing transparency, reimagining online life as something that feels real, fulfilling, and genuinely fun, it says. An April 2023 article in Arab News, which is a state sponsored news site in Saudi, describes how Snapchat agreed a recent collaboration with Saudis ministry of culture, to help Saudis get hands-on experience and training in augmented reality.

Snapchat did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Guardians request for comment from Twitters press office received a reply of a poo emoji, which is the companys automatic response to press inquiries since Musks takeover of the company.
Their country, their rules said in a thick Geordie accent whilst wearing a tea towel on the head.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21112 on: May 31, 2023, 06:37:12 pm »
Quote from: JRed on May 31, 2023, 06:35:48 pm
Their country, their rules said in a thick Geordie accent whilst wearing a tea towel on the head.

And posted on Elon Musks Saudi subsidised Twitter.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21113 on: May 31, 2023, 06:43:24 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 31, 2023, 06:37:12 pm
And posted on Elon Musks Saudi subsidised Twitter.

Is there anything there not buying into i wonder what there end game is
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21114 on: Yesterday at 12:21:56 pm »
Just saw their coefficient. They will be in Pot 3. Wont be surprised if they are with us in EL by December, fans could enjoy some historic away days though.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21115 on: Today at 01:07:15 pm »
Was reading an article about the Reuben Brothers...

https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2023/jun/03/the-billionaires-have-won-english-pubs-forced-to-close-after-owners-demand-full-rent-for-lockdown

This delightful pair are also apparently part owners of Newcastle. Mike Ashley really trawled the bottom of the moral barrel when he went looking for a sale  >:(
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21116 on: Today at 07:36:08 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on May 31, 2023, 06:43:24 pm
Is there anything there not buying into i wonder what there end game is


Preparing for a toasted post-oil world. Theyre buying power. Theyre buying other countries.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21117 on: Today at 07:38:11 pm »
These dickheads seriously think they've got a rivalry with us or something. The amount of Newcastle "supporters" recently that are trolling us has gone through the roof.  ;D
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21118 on: Today at 07:45:53 pm »


Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:38:11 pm
These dickheads seriously think they've got a rivalry with us or something. The amount of Newcastle "supporters" recently that are trolling us has gone through the roof.  ;D
Their last trophy win, and even that was a two-bob affair.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1969_Inter-Cities_Fairs_Cup_final#:~:text=The%201969%20Inter%2DCities%20Fairs,tie%206%E2%80%932%20on%20aggregate.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21119 on: Today at 08:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:38:11 pm
These dickheads seriously think they've got a rivalry with us or something. The amount of Newcastle "supporters" recently that are trolling us has gone through the roof.  ;D

It's like all the other new sports washing enterprises, manufacture a "rivalry" with England's greatest, most successful club
