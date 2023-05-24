And it begins...



https://news.sky.com/story/newcastle-united-fc-eyes-sponsorship-deal-with-saudi-events-company-sela-12887474



Strangely what the article fails to mention is that Sela are actually owned by PIF, Newcastle's owners.



So from 6.5 to 25. I guess one could argue that qualifying for the CL would make them more attractive to sponsors in general. £25m seems perfect; a substantial increase over their previous deal, but still not too close to the real big clubs (and City) to make it too obvious. They need to keep it down to pass the PL test. Once they pass it I'll bet you anything that their sponsorship will go the exact way of Citys. There's no way the PL would contest a sponsor after first accepting them. A little bit more "success" and then a huge hike in the value of the "sponsorship" as the club "becomes more attractive and high profile". Within 5-7 years that deal will be bigger than ours...