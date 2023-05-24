If the case against the Cheats goes how we want it to go and harshly then that will restrict Saudi FC considerably.
This should have been done in 2014 when the corrupt charlatan Infantino gave £8 million fines to the Cheats and PSG for their 1st FFP violations, he could clipped their wings but both clubs saw it as pushing the financial doping further, and Infantino used that lack of punishment for his FIFA ambitions getting votes from the ME for his FIFA run as President.
PL has a chance to save Football here, if they win this case and hopefully it forces these despotic regimes out of our game when their bloodsoaked stolen oil proceeds for their sportswashing purposes will be restricted.