And it begins...
https://news.sky.com/story/newcastle-united-fc-eyes-sponsorship-deal-with-saudi-events-company-sela-12887474
Strangely what the article fails to mention is that Sela are actually owned by PIF, Newcastle's owners.
The scrutiny they are under makes it very difficult for thrm to inflate the contract.
"The Times reported last month that Newcastle had agreed a £25m-a-year shirt sponsorship deal with a company from a Middle Eastern country other than Saudi Arabia"
How does this compare to top 8 clubs because remember than they are in the CL now?
Edit: Manchester City (Etihad) 67.5
Liverpool (Standard Chartered) 50
Manchester United (TeamViewer) 47.5
Tottenham Hotspur (AIA) 40
Chelsea (Three) 40
Arsenal (Emirates) 40
£25m isn't outrageous for a club in the CL(but lacks the track record). People are just convinced that Newcastle will suddenly adopt 180 degree change in their strategy and throw money at it. Like I've been saying, I'm not worried about them based on my experience of these things.