Howe is a great manager, especially one of the best English ones at this moment. He's doing his job, and fabulously with a shit squad.



damned with faint praise!Is he doing a good job? Of course he is, but deserves fuck all credit for it while hes taking the millions of human rights abusers.And as much as we love to banter the quality of other teams squads, he isnt doing it with shit. They have pumped a huge sum already into the squad - likes of Isak, Pope, Guimares, Willock and Trippier have improved them hugely, Wilson has been very good for them as he was for Bournemouth before.Add to that they have been aided by the perfect storm of 3 other clubs who are usually likely to be in or battling for the top 4 all having poor seasons for varying reasons. And Newcastle have taken full advantage of it with no european football of their own. Overachieved sure, but not by as much as youd think going by the ridiculous arse licking priase the cowardly Howe gets from all comers.