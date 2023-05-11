« previous next »
Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

Gerard00

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21000 on: May 11, 2023, 05:02:38 pm
Getting tired of hearing how Eddie Howe has done a great job as they haven't spent anything narrative. Just because they haven't went out and bought Mbappe etc you'd think they hadn't spent a dime. Wonder will it change when they spend 500m and they start picking up trophies?
farawayred

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21001 on: May 11, 2023, 05:33:12 pm
Quote from: Gerard00 on May 11, 2023, 05:02:38 pm
Getting tired of hearing how Eddie Howe has done a great job as they haven't spent anything narrative. Just because they haven't went out and bought Mbappe etc you'd think they hadn't spent a dime. Wonder will it change when they spend 500m and they start picking up trophies?
Why can't both be true? They spent a lot and Howe did a good job, IMHO.
Dim Glas

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21002 on: May 11, 2023, 05:39:07 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on May 11, 2023, 04:30:04 pm
I assume everyone with twitter is following this gem of an account?

https://twitter.com/jasontindall_

linked and discussed in like the 8 posts directly above  ;D
tubby

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21003 on: May 11, 2023, 05:39:17 pm
Quote from: farawayred on May 11, 2023, 05:33:12 pm
Why can't both be true? They spent a lot and Howe did a good job, IMHO.

This is how I see it too.  He's done better with that squad than any of us would've expected.  But I do think part of it is this wave of optimism running through their club right now, and they might have a bit of a crash coming soon.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21004 on: May 11, 2023, 05:41:33 pm
Quote from: farawayred on May 11, 2023, 05:33:12 pm
Why can't both be true? They spent a lot and Howe did a good job, IMHO.


He deserves zero credit, nobody who takes that blood soaked money does.
Dim Glas

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21005 on: May 11, 2023, 05:42:40 pm
Quote from: farawayred on May 11, 2023, 05:33:12 pm
Why can't both be true? They spent a lot and Howe did a good job, IMHO.

yep, although like Guardiola, hell get fuck all credit from me for anything he does working for scumbags.

But also, quite the perfect storm for them too which has helped massively, with Liverpool struggling to get top 4, Chelsea out of it, and Spurs having a lot of struggles too.

The shame of it is, that this only means they made top 4 likely a season or 2 quicker than they probably would have anyway, being as they can keep on adding to their squad with little consequence or pressure of having to get things right from the get-go.
farawayred

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21006 on: May 12, 2023, 12:38:58 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 11, 2023, 05:42:40 pm
yep, although like Guardiola, hell get fuck all credit from me for anything he does working for scumbags.

But also, quite the perfect storm for them too which has helped massively, with Liverpool struggling to get top 4, Chelsea out of it, and Spurs having a lot of struggles too.

The shame of it is, that this only means they made top 4 likely a season or 2 quicker than they probably would have anyway, being as they can keep on adding to their squad with little consequence or pressure of having to get things right from the get-go.
I agree. But unlike Guardiola, Howe has proven himself in the game. Taking a club four tiers up and establishing them at the top level is something. And that was done without oil money, or any disproportionate sponsors, without doping. That may remain his greatest accomplishment even if he wins everything with Newcastle.
AndyMuller

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21007 on: May 12, 2023, 09:34:42 am
Haha that Tindall stuff is hilarious. What a bellend.
Crosby Nick

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21008 on: May 12, 2023, 09:53:13 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 12, 2023, 09:34:42 am
Haha that Tindall stuff is hilarious. What a bellend.

JRed

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21009 on: May 12, 2023, 10:07:50 am
Are they brothers?
Eddie: Ive got a new job as the mouthpiece for a sportswashing project.
Eddies parents That's great, but take your brother with you
redgriffin73

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21010 on: May 12, 2023, 11:23:33 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on May 11, 2023, 04:30:04 pm
I assume everyone with twitter is following this gem of an account?

https://twitter.com/jasontindall_

Thanks, I am now ;D
redgriffin73

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21011 on: May 12, 2023, 11:24:11 am
He has a tan even more impressive than Ben White's.
AndyMuller

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21012 on: May 12, 2023, 12:17:48 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 12, 2023, 09:53:13 am


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

He is actually the worst person in that photo.
Terry de Niro

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21013 on: Yesterday at 01:19:55 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a6zwXECmOtU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a6zwXECmOtU</a>

Shouldn't he be focusing on football and avoiding politics and stuff?  ::)
shank94

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21014 on: Yesterday at 02:10:27 am
Howe is a great manager, especially one of the best English ones at this moment. He's doing his job, and fabulously with a shit squad.
JRed

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21015 on: Yesterday at 06:23:07 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:19:55 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a6zwXECmOtU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a6zwXECmOtU</a>

Shouldn't he be focusing on football and avoiding politics and stuff?  ::)
Yeah, I didnt think he was qualified to talk about anything other than football.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21016 on: Yesterday at 07:59:35 am
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 02:10:27 am
Howe is a great manager, especially one of the best English ones at this moment. He's doing his job, and fabulously with a shit squad.

Just had a look at his record. Absolutely a great. With all those trophies he's won he should be discussed in the same breath as Klopp and Ancelotti.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21017 on: Yesterday at 08:44:55 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:59:35 am
Just had a look at his record. Absolutely a great. With all those trophies he's won he should be discussed in the same breath as Klopp and Ancelotti.

But he's done it all without spending a penny.
JRed

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21018 on: Yesterday at 08:51:55 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:44:55 am
But he's done it all without spending a penny.
Hes a football man through and through. So much so that he doesnt care about anything else, hes not arsed about journalists being beheaded or people losing their freedom and human rights. Hes only interested in football, what a guy.
Hoenheim

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21019 on: Yesterday at 08:53:10 am
If you ignore the 180 mil spent this season, they've practically done it for nothing.
thaddeus

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21020 on: Yesterday at 12:07:54 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 12, 2023, 09:34:42 am
Haha that Tindall stuff is hilarious. What a bellend.
Tindall is a shithouse for 90 minutes week after week but it doesn't get mentioned as he's an assistant manager.  It lets Howe play the nice guy while his pitbull gets on at the officials on his behalf.

I'm not surprised Tindall thinks he's the gaffer in that technical area.
Dim Glas

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21021 on: Yesterday at 12:23:50 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 02:10:27 am
Howe is a great manager, especially one of the best English ones at this moment. He's doing his job, and fabulously with a shit squad.

damned with faint praise!

Is he doing a good job? Of course he is, but deserves fuck all credit for it while hes taking the millions of human rights abusers.

And as much as we love to banter the quality of other teams squads, he isnt doing it with shit. They have pumped a huge sum already into the squad - likes of Isak, Pope, Guimares, Willock and Trippier have improved them hugely, Wilson has been very good for them as he was for Bournemouth before.
Add to that they have been aided by the perfect storm of 3 other clubs who are usually likely to be in or battling for the top 4 all having poor seasons for varying reasons. And Newcastle have taken full advantage of it with no european football of their own.  Overachieved sure, but not by as much as youd think going by the ridiculous arse licking priase the cowardly Howe gets from all comers.
RedSince86

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21022 on: Yesterday at 12:35:59 pm
£350 million spent last 3 windows, and season where us, Chelsea and Spurs have been abject.

Howe should have got a top 4 spot with those lucky conditions.
A Red Abroad

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21023 on: Yesterday at 01:09:29 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:23:50 pm
damned with faint praise!

Is he doing a good job? Of course he is, but deserves fuck all credit for it while hes taking the millions of human rights abusers.

And as much as we love to banter the quality of other teams squads, he isnt doing it with shit. They have pumped a huge sum already into the squad - likes of Isak, Pope, Guimares, Willock and Trippier have improved them hugely, Wilson has been very good for them as he was for Bournemouth before.
Add to that they have been aided by the perfect storm of 3 other clubs who are usually likely to be in or battling for the top 4 all having poor seasons for varying reasons. And Newcastle have taken full advantage of it with no european football of their own.  Overachieved sure, but not by as much as youd think going by the ridiculous arse licking priase the cowardly Howe gets from all comers.

And he looks like a Tory anyway!  :-*

 ;D
Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21024 on: Yesterday at 01:56:17 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:23:50 pm
damned with faint praise!

Is he doing a good job? Of course he is, but deserves fuck all credit for it while hes taking the millions of human rights abusers.

And as much as we love to banter the quality of other teams squads, he isnt doing it with shit. They have pumped a huge sum already into the squad - likes of Isak, Pope, Guimares, Willock and Trippier have improved them hugely, Wilson has been very good for them as he was for Bournemouth before.
Add to that they have been aided by the perfect storm of 3 other clubs who are usually likely to be in or battling for the top 4 all having poor seasons for varying reasons. And Newcastle have taken full advantage of it with no european football of their own.  Overachieved sure, but not by as much as youd think going by the ridiculous arse licking priase the cowardly Howe gets from all comers.


Saying Newcastle are doing well is a bit like praising Nazi Germany for building decent Autobahns, it's true but its part of a larger picture.
A Red Abroad

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21025 on: Yesterday at 02:19:23 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:56:17 pm

Saying Newcastle are doing well is a bit like praising Nazi Germany for building decent Autobahns, it's true but its part of a larger picture.

Nice analogy.  ;)
Skeeve

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21026 on: Yesterday at 04:32:25 pm
Quote from: farawayred on May 11, 2023, 05:33:12 pm
Why can't both be true? They spent a lot and Howe did a good job, IMHO.

Presumably it is the false narrative that overlooks their £300m of spending in the last 18 months that they are objecting to?
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #21027 on: Today at 02:49:09 pm
