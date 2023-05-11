« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1743214 times)

Offline Gerard00

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21000 on: May 11, 2023, 05:02:38 pm »
Getting tired of hearing how Eddie Howe has done a great job as they haven't spent anything narrative. Just because they haven't went out and bought Mbappe etc you'd think they hadn't spent a dime. Wonder will it change when they spend 500m and they start picking up trophies?
Offline farawayred

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21001 on: May 11, 2023, 05:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on May 11, 2023, 05:02:38 pm
Getting tired of hearing how Eddie Howe has done a great job as they haven't spent anything narrative. Just because they haven't went out and bought Mbappe etc you'd think they hadn't spent a dime. Wonder will it change when they spend 500m and they start picking up trophies?
Why can't both be true? They spent a lot and Howe did a good job, IMHO.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21002 on: May 11, 2023, 05:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on May 11, 2023, 04:30:04 pm
I assume everyone with twitter is following this gem of an account?

https://twitter.com/jasontindall_

linked and discussed in like the 8 posts directly above  ;D
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21003 on: May 11, 2023, 05:39:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on May 11, 2023, 05:33:12 pm
Why can't both be true? They spent a lot and Howe did a good job, IMHO.

This is how I see it too.  He's done better with that squad than any of us would've expected.  But I do think part of it is this wave of optimism running through their club right now, and they might have a bit of a crash coming soon.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21004 on: May 11, 2023, 05:41:33 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on May 11, 2023, 05:33:12 pm
Why can't both be true? They spent a lot and Howe did a good job, IMHO.


He deserves zero credit, nobody who takes that blood soaked money does.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21005 on: May 11, 2023, 05:42:40 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on May 11, 2023, 05:33:12 pm
Why can't both be true? They spent a lot and Howe did a good job, IMHO.

yep, although like Guardiola, hell get fuck all credit from me for anything he does working for scumbags.

But also, quite the perfect storm for them too which has helped massively, with Liverpool struggling to get top 4, Chelsea out of it, and Spurs having a lot of struggles too.

The shame of it is, that this only means they made top 4 likely a season or 2 quicker than they probably would have anyway, being as they can keep on adding to their squad with little consequence or pressure of having to get things right from the get-go.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21006 on: May 12, 2023, 12:38:58 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 11, 2023, 05:42:40 pm
yep, although like Guardiola, hell get fuck all credit from me for anything he does working for scumbags.

But also, quite the perfect storm for them too which has helped massively, with Liverpool struggling to get top 4, Chelsea out of it, and Spurs having a lot of struggles too.

The shame of it is, that this only means they made top 4 likely a season or 2 quicker than they probably would have anyway, being as they can keep on adding to their squad with little consequence or pressure of having to get things right from the get-go.
I agree. But unlike Guardiola, Howe has proven himself in the game. Taking a club four tiers up and establishing them at the top level is something. And that was done without oil money, or any disproportionate sponsors, without doping. That may remain his greatest accomplishment even if he wins everything with Newcastle.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21007 on: May 12, 2023, 09:34:42 am »
Haha that Tindall stuff is hilarious. What a bellend.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21008 on: May 12, 2023, 09:53:13 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 12, 2023, 09:34:42 am
Haha that Tindall stuff is hilarious. What a bellend.

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21009 on: May 12, 2023, 10:07:50 am »
Are they brothers?
Eddie: Ive got a new job as the mouthpiece for a sportswashing project.
Eddies parents That's great, but take your brother with you
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21010 on: May 12, 2023, 11:23:33 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on May 11, 2023, 04:30:04 pm
I assume everyone with twitter is following this gem of an account?

https://twitter.com/jasontindall_

Thanks, I am now ;D
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21011 on: May 12, 2023, 11:24:11 am »
He has a tan even more impressive than Ben White's.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21012 on: May 12, 2023, 12:17:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 12, 2023, 09:53:13 am


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

He is actually the worst person in that photo.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21013 on: Today at 01:19:55 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a6zwXECmOtU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a6zwXECmOtU</a>

Shouldn't he be focusing on football and avoiding politics and stuff?  ::)
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21014 on: Today at 02:10:27 am »
Howe is a great manager, especially one of the best English ones at this moment. He's doing his job, and fabulously with a shit squad.
