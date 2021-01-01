« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 521 522 523 524 525 [526]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1741306 times)

Offline Gerard00

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21000 on: Today at 05:02:38 pm »
Getting tired of hearing how Eddie Howe has done a great job as they haven't spent anything narrative. Just because they haven't went out and bought Mbappe etc you'd think they hadn't spent a dime. Wonder will it change when they spend 500m and they start picking up trophies?
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,483
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21001 on: Today at 05:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 05:02:38 pm
Getting tired of hearing how Eddie Howe has done a great job as they haven't spent anything narrative. Just because they haven't went out and bought Mbappe etc you'd think they hadn't spent a dime. Wonder will it change when they spend 500m and they start picking up trophies?
Why can't both be true? They spent a lot and Howe did a good job, IMHO.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,343
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21002 on: Today at 05:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 04:30:04 pm
I assume everyone with twitter is following this gem of an account?

https://twitter.com/jasontindall_

linked and discussed in like the 8 posts directly above  ;D
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,925
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21003 on: Today at 05:39:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:33:12 pm
Why can't both be true? They spent a lot and Howe did a good job, IMHO.

This is how I see it too.  He's done better with that squad than any of us would've expected.  But I do think part of it is this wave of optimism running through their club right now, and they might have a bit of a crash coming soon.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21004 on: Today at 05:41:33 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:33:12 pm
Why can't both be true? They spent a lot and Howe did a good job, IMHO.


He deserves zero credit, nobody who takes that blood soaked money does.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,343
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #21005 on: Today at 05:42:40 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:33:12 pm
Why can't both be true? They spent a lot and Howe did a good job, IMHO.

yep, although like Guardiola, hell get fuck all credit from me for anything he does working for scumbags.

But also, quite the perfect storm for them too which has helped massively, with Liverpool struggling to get top 4, Chelsea out of it, and Spurs having a lot of struggles too.

The shame of it is, that this only means they made top 4 likely a season or 2 quicker than they probably would have anyway, being as they can keep on adding to their squad with little consequence or pressure of having to get things right from the get-go.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 521 522 523 524 525 [526]   Go Up
« previous next »
 