Why can't both be true? They spent a lot and Howe did a good job, IMHO.



yep, although like Guardiola, hell get fuck all credit from me for anything he does working for scumbags.But also, quite the perfect storm for them too which has helped massively, with Liverpool struggling to get top 4, Chelsea out of it, and Spurs having a lot of struggles too.The shame of it is, that this only means they made top 4 likely a season or 2 quicker than they probably would have anyway, being as they can keep on adding to their squad with little consequence or pressure of having to get things right from the get-go.