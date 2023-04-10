« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1734407 times)

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20920 on: April 10, 2023, 04:00:41 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on April  9, 2023, 06:58:50 pm
He's not going to last long there. Hell, I'd be surprised if he's playing in the premier League in a couple of years time. Very ordinary player

Hell be back at Everton. Whether thats in the PL is another matter. :D
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20921 on: April 11, 2023, 12:12:02 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on April 10, 2023, 02:32:20 pm
The heartbeats of this side are Guimaraes, Tripper, Pope and Schar. Could make a case for Joelinton too. You take any of the first four out the team and they struggle (as would any team missing their 4 best players).

Willock is developing into a good CM, he's having a fine season, and despite making a few silly errors Botman is going to be an excellent CB for some years. They also have Isak, who now he's actually fit and is getting on the field is looking like a handy striker with alot to his game. I don't think they're as limited as some think.

Saying that, it's interesting to read the views on here that they are limited yet have also spent their way to 3rd, it can't be both. They've simply taken advantage of a poor season from us and Chelsea, and a lack of consistency from Spurs and United. On paper I'd say they're 6th or 7th, and they finished last season in good form and have continued that. If a few of that 6 or 7 dip and you get a bit of joy you take advantage, as they have.

The bigger worry is that Newcastle are 3rd BEFORE the new sponsorship deals, stadium naming rights, CL revenue, etc. I don't think many would have seen it as absurd if Newcastle had bought Pope, Trippier, Guimaraes and Isak for £120m combined give or take if they'd had owners like ours. A decent sized club raking in PL money and being well run shouldn't be killing itself doing that kind of business, but they were so badly run beforehand that they've needed Saudi money to buy players that they should have been in the hunt for regardless. West Ham signed the lad who keeps Guimaraes out of the Brasilian team for example, and nobody thinks that's particularly strange.

However, up until now they've been using Saudi money to get back to some kind of equilibrium in terms of their squad. As loads say on here, they're limited, and I wouldn't swap our best 15 for their best 15 at all. The next stage though will be the one where they will quite clearly be punching above their weight, signing players they have no right to even be linked with, spending money that they couldn't have hoped to generate and winning trophies that will be as fairly obtained as the ones City have won.

My sadness is all of this is for the integrity of the game. It's already ruined I know, but this is a further step down a one-way street with only one end point. I look at Newcastle and think that they could have been where they are now with a decent squad, showing ambition (and being the club that took advantage of a few of the top 6 having down years) without resorting to selling their soul and their identity in the process. It shouldn't take being bought by a despicable regime for them to be a top 6 contender and sign a few decent players, and I look at where they are now and think that this could have been achieved organically without this, much like I think Man City or Chelsea could have done it properly at various stages.

I think alot of Newcastle fans will look back at 2023 and realise that this was them punching their weight. Punching their weight with a blood soaked glove no doubt, but still, being where they could have been with various different ownership models. What comes next will be a different story, and that club as it was known is finished now anyway.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20922 on: April 11, 2023, 04:11:57 pm »
I'm not sure where this article is best put but it's about the independent regulator for the English game. A number of Premier League clubs (the number is growing) are angry that nothing was put in to question the state ownership issue. According to Delaney's report they intend to raise it at the next shareholders meeting. There is also a political angle here, the Premier League is desperate to put it in motion while the Tories are in power as they fear Labour would strengthen the proposal. Which tells you everything you need to know about those who run the national game.

https://t.co/LtTPkMcd3h
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20923 on: Yesterday at 09:26:36 am »
The gushing over these on MotD2 was grim and a sign of things to come.  Lots of talk of "things are on the up" and "the future looks bright" without any context of why that might be.  All that was without having Shearer cheerleading on the show.

The next few seasons is going to be never-ending one-upmanship between Shearer and Micah Richards over which has the shiniest toy.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20924 on: Yesterday at 12:06:02 pm »
Nice of us to sit back and let them have our spot. Our task is multiplied now.

Maybe Newcastle will bid for our players in summer.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20925 on: Yesterday at 01:55:12 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 12:06:02 pm
Nice of us to sit back and let them have our spot. Our task is multiplied now.

Maybe Newcastle will bid for our players in summer.

Why have a dig at Liverpool? Theres so much wrong with football, with Newcastle and their scumbag owners being at the head of the queue of what is wrong, its a bit odd to have a dig at the club you follow instead. 

It doesnt matter when it happened - every other clubs tasks will be multiplied when sportswashing is accepted in leagues as it is in the PL. Be angry at that rather than at Liverpool not making the signings you wanted in last summer.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20926 on: Yesterday at 02:29:23 pm »
The optimist in me predicts theyll struggle to match this season next time out and Howe gets sacked half way through.

Got a sneaky feeling they might be in for Sadio though
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20927 on: Yesterday at 02:37:49 pm »
I do wonder how much of their success this season is down to Howe actually turning out to be a pretty good manager, or them just riding the crest of a wave and being a bit of a surprise package.  Their squad isn't exactly top 4 material when compared to a few of the others, but they've been very consistent and have maximised what they've got to work with.

Juggling European competition and the league next season will be a very steep learning curve and a lot will depend on the type of player they get in with their bottomless pit of money.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20928 on: Yesterday at 04:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:55:12 pm
Why have a dig at Liverpool? Theres so much wrong with football, with Newcastle and their scumbag owners being at the head of the queue of what is wrong, its a bit odd to have a dig at the club you follow instead. 

It doesnt matter when it happened - every other clubs tasks will be multiplied when sportswashing is accepted in leagues as it is in the PL. Be angry at that rather than at Liverpool not making the signings you wanted in last summer.

It doesn't excuse our pathetic showing this season though. It was important to keep them down.

I agree with your point about sports washing clubs but we really could have done more this season to prevent this.

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20929 on: Yesterday at 04:40:50 pm »
Wouldn't it be funny if the Barcodes bid for the best City players right away? Paved road to victory...
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20930 on: Yesterday at 06:00:24 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 04:28:34 pm
It doesn't excuse our pathetic showing this season though. It was important to keep them down.

I agree with your point about sports washing clubs but we really could have done more this season to prevent this.

we beat them home and away, it has fuck all to do with Liverpool :lmao

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20931 on: Yesterday at 06:02:06 pm »
They have to get the digs in an every opportunity,never thought that I'd see in in the murderous c*nt-knuckles thread though
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20932 on: Yesterday at 06:03:11 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 12:06:02 pm
Nice of us to sit back and let them have our spot. Our task is multiplied now.

Maybe Newcastle will bid for our players in summer.

They are tin pot. Theyre not a big club, no player would leave us for them, dont care if weve not got champions league.

People praise them for their fans etc, theyre a one club city. They arent big anywhere else.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20933 on: Yesterday at 06:54:32 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 06:03:11 pm
People praise them for their fans etc, theyre a one club city. They arent big anywhere else.

They're nowhere near as big as they think they are, but the one club city thing is overblown IMO. They share an urban area similar in size (area and population) to Merseyside with Sunderland which is 10 miles away, and who get 35-40k in the Championship. They don't have a vast area all to themselves. Leeds are a one club city and have never pulled in crowds like Newcastle, even when they were a top side under Revie, and they have never had a similar sized club 10 miles down the road.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20934 on: Yesterday at 09:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 06:54:32 pm
They're nowhere near as big as they think they are, but the one club city thing is overblown IMO. They share an urban area similar in size (area and population) to Merseyside with Sunderland which is 10 miles away, and who get 35-40k in the Championship. They don't have a vast area all to themselves. Leeds are a one club city and have never pulled in crowds like Newcastle, even when they were a top side under Revie, and they have never had a similar sized club 10 miles down the road.

Leeds has other sports going on in the city to dilute it a bit. Theres fuck all else going on in Newcastle.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20935 on: Yesterday at 09:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:35:30 pm
Leeds has other sports going on in the city to dilute it a bit. Theres fuck all else going on in Newcastle.

They have the Falcons.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20936 on: Yesterday at 09:45:07 pm »
Oh and their fans are twats,always have been and always will be.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20937 on: Yesterday at 09:57:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:44:35 pm
They have the Falcons.

Did think of that but it doesnt fee synonymous with the place the way that tRhinos does with Leeds.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20938 on: Yesterday at 09:58:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:45:07 pm
Oh and their fans are twats,always have been and always will be.

Maybe a tad OTT but I think like City there is a real lack of desire to understand and call out whats abhorently wrong with their ownership.

I have now lived in Newcastle for just over two years and you can tell how big the club is as there are hardly any shirts of other teams and since I have been here lots of football related things cropping up etc.

On the ownership thoguhts its hardly ever discussed from what i can see. I work from home or in London so dont mix much with them but its never referened in dicussions in pubs or local/national media. I live on the same street as a well known journo in the area so follow his artciles and its never called out or referenced at all how bad they are, only how good it is for the city blah blah blah. Might do a rafa style facts speach to him one day....
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20939 on: Yesterday at 10:00:56 pm »
Not even talking about their embrace of torture and murder,they were twats before that and they'll be twats afterwards.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20940 on: Yesterday at 10:17:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:00:56 pm
Not even talking about their embrace of torture and murder,they were twats before that and they'll be twats afterwards.

Say nothing of kids being locked up for looking on the internet, women being imprisoned just for speaking out. The list is endless from this awful regime
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20941 on: Today at 05:28:54 am »
I mean they were chanting 6-1 to the Saudi boys the other day, I think that tells you all you need to know about how the fans feel. They've embraced it as if you couldn't tell by the Saudi Arabian flags in the stands. All they need to do now is buy lots of land and  build some hotels/office buildings in the area to make the council embrace them as good for the city (aka not to be questioned about the human rights record) and they'll have followed the Abu Dhabi example to the letter.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20942 on: Today at 06:20:30 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:37:49 pm
I do wonder how much of their success this season is down to Howe actually turning out to be a pretty good manager, or them just riding the crest of a wave and being a bit of a surprise package.  Their squad isn't exactly top 4 material when compared to a few of the others, but they've been very consistent and have maximised what they've got to work with.

Juggling European competition and the league next season will be a very steep learning curve and a lot will depend on the type of player they get in with their bottomless pit of money.

Haven't they had the biggest net spend in the league since the Saudis took over (Chelsea aside of course)?  That plus the league being very weak this year.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20943 on: Today at 06:28:48 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 06:20:30 am
Haven't they had the biggest net spend in the league since the Saudis took over (Chelsea aside of course)?  That plus the league being very weak this year.
Howe is a good manager, he's proven that with the Cherries. In fact, IMHO, he has achieved much more than Pep, who's always been given a winning team. Newcastle bought well, they did spend money albeit not an outrageous amount, but Howe does not deserve to be robbed of his contribution to their success. It's not all him, granted, but it's not like what Pep got.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20944 on: Today at 06:48:20 am »
Hasn't he spent over 250 million in the year-and-something he's been there?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20945 on: Today at 06:58:25 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:17:17 pm
Say nothing of kids being locked up for looking on the internet, women being imprisoned just for speaking out. The list is endless from this awful regime

It will be the same here once the Tories remove our human rights
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20946 on: Today at 07:03:33 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:40:50 pm
Wouldn't it be funny if the Barcodes bid for the best City players right away? Paved road to victory...

Thats the thing though. Them and ADFC will be in a price war with PSG, the rest of the clubs will suffer. United can match for now but not for much longer.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20947 on: Today at 07:15:40 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:28:48 am
Howe is a good manager, he's proven that with the Cherries. In fact, IMHO, he has achieved much more than Pep, who's always been given a winning team. Newcastle bought well, they did spend money albeit not an outrageous amount, but Howe does not deserve to be robbed of his contribution to their success. It's not all him, granted, but it's not like what Pep got.

It's similar in the sense Howe significantly outspent most of the league, so it's difficult to compare what other managers would have achieved given the same.  There are maybe a few slight comparisons though, like with the Ev.  Of course nothing can compare to the advantages Pep has been given in this league, you need to peer over at PSG to find anything in the same ballpark.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20948 on: Today at 08:39:31 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:28:48 am
Howe is a good manager, he's proven that with the Cherries. In fact, IMHO, he has achieved much more than Pep, who's always been given a winning team. Newcastle bought well, they did spend money albeit not an outrageous amount, but Howe does not deserve to be robbed of his contribution to their success. It's not all him, granted, but it's not like what Pep got.

Howe's got them playing better and challenging for a CL spot much sooner than most people expected granted.

It'd be an achievement if he wasn't de facto working for and striving to further blood soaked regime's sportswashing ambitions.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20949 on: Today at 10:16:10 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:39:31 am
Howe's got them playing better and challenging for a CL spot much sooner than most people expected granted.

It'd be an achievement if he wasn't de facto working for and striving to further blood soaked regime's sportswashing ambitions.
Exactly.  He's a decent manager who has done a good job but there will always be an asterisk against his achievements
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20950 on: Today at 03:20:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:17:17 pm
Say nothing of kids being locked up for looking on the internet, women being imprisoned just for speaking out. The list is endless from this awful regime

The list was so long that I'd have been still typing now.

This thread shouldn't be about football,it should just be about their murderous bastard of an owner.
