The heartbeats of this side are Guimaraes, Tripper, Pope and Schar. Could make a case for Joelinton too. You take any of the first four out the team and they struggle (as would any team missing their 4 best players).

Willock is developing into a good CM, he's having a fine season, and despite making a few silly errors Botman is going to be an excellent CB for some years. They also have Isak, who now he's actually fit and is getting on the field is looking like a handy striker with alot to his game. I don't think they're as limited as some think.Saying that, it's interesting to read the views on here that they are limited yet have also spent their way to 3rd, it can't be both. They've simply taken advantage of a poor season from us and Chelsea, and a lack of consistency from Spurs and United. On paper I'd say they're 6th or 7th, and they finished last season in good form and have continued that. If a few of that 6 or 7 dip and you get a bit of joy you take advantage, as they have.The bigger worry is that Newcastle are 3rd BEFORE the new sponsorship deals, stadium naming rights, CL revenue, etc. I don't think many would have seen it as absurd if Newcastle had bought Pope, Trippier, Guimaraes and Isak for £120m combined give or take if they'd had owners like ours. A decent sized club raking in PL money and being well run shouldn't be killing itself doing that kind of business, but they were so badly run beforehand that they've needed Saudi money to buy players that they should have been in the hunt for regardless. West Ham signed the lad who keeps Guimaraes out of the Brasilian team for example, and nobody thinks that's particularly strange.However, up until now they've been using Saudi money to get back to some kind of equilibrium in terms of their squad. As loads say on here, they're limited, and I wouldn't swap our best 15 for their best 15 at all. The next stage though will be the one where they will quite clearly be punching above their weight, signing players they have no right to even be linked with, spending money that they couldn't have hoped to generate and winning trophies that will be as fairly obtained as the ones City have won.My sadness is all of this is for the integrity of the game. It's already ruined I know, but this is a further step down a one-way street with only one end point. I look at Newcastle and think that they could have been where they are now with a decent squad, showing ambition (and being the club that took advantage of a few of the top 6 having down years) without resorting to selling their soul and their identity in the process. It shouldn't take being bought by a despicable regime for them to be a top 6 contender and sign a few decent players, and I look at where they are now and think that this could have been achieved organically without this, much like I think Man City or Chelsea could have done it properly at various stages.I think alot of Newcastle fans will look back at 2023 and realise that this was them punching their weight. Punching their weight with a blood soaked glove no doubt, but still, being where they could have been with various different ownership models. What comes next will be a different story, and that club as it was known is finished now anyway.