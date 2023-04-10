« previous next »
Quote from: dirkster on April  9, 2023, 06:58:50 pm
He's not going to last long there. Hell, I'd be surprised if he's playing in the premier League in a couple of years time. Very ordinary player

Hell be back at Everton. Whether thats in the PL is another matter. :D
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on April 10, 2023, 02:32:20 pm
The heartbeats of this side are Guimaraes, Tripper, Pope and Schar. Could make a case for Joelinton too. You take any of the first four out the team and they struggle (as would any team missing their 4 best players).

Willock is developing into a good CM, he's having a fine season, and despite making a few silly errors Botman is going to be an excellent CB for some years. They also have Isak, who now he's actually fit and is getting on the field is looking like a handy striker with alot to his game. I don't think they're as limited as some think.

Saying that, it's interesting to read the views on here that they are limited yet have also spent their way to 3rd, it can't be both. They've simply taken advantage of a poor season from us and Chelsea, and a lack of consistency from Spurs and United. On paper I'd say they're 6th or 7th, and they finished last season in good form and have continued that. If a few of that 6 or 7 dip and you get a bit of joy you take advantage, as they have.

The bigger worry is that Newcastle are 3rd BEFORE the new sponsorship deals, stadium naming rights, CL revenue, etc. I don't think many would have seen it as absurd if Newcastle had bought Pope, Trippier, Guimaraes and Isak for £120m combined give or take if they'd had owners like ours. A decent sized club raking in PL money and being well run shouldn't be killing itself doing that kind of business, but they were so badly run beforehand that they've needed Saudi money to buy players that they should have been in the hunt for regardless. West Ham signed the lad who keeps Guimaraes out of the Brasilian team for example, and nobody thinks that's particularly strange.

However, up until now they've been using Saudi money to get back to some kind of equilibrium in terms of their squad. As loads say on here, they're limited, and I wouldn't swap our best 15 for their best 15 at all. The next stage though will be the one where they will quite clearly be punching above their weight, signing players they have no right to even be linked with, spending money that they couldn't have hoped to generate and winning trophies that will be as fairly obtained as the ones City have won.

My sadness is all of this is for the integrity of the game. It's already ruined I know, but this is a further step down a one-way street with only one end point. I look at Newcastle and think that they could have been where they are now with a decent squad, showing ambition (and being the club that took advantage of a few of the top 6 having down years) without resorting to selling their soul and their identity in the process. It shouldn't take being bought by a despicable regime for them to be a top 6 contender and sign a few decent players, and I look at where they are now and think that this could have been achieved organically without this, much like I think Man City or Chelsea could have done it properly at various stages.

I think alot of Newcastle fans will look back at 2023 and realise that this was them punching their weight. Punching their weight with a blood soaked glove no doubt, but still, being where they could have been with various different ownership models. What comes next will be a different story, and that club as it was known is finished now anyway.
I'm not sure where this article is best put but it's about the independent regulator for the English game. A number of Premier League clubs (the number is growing) are angry that nothing was put in to question the state ownership issue. According to Delaney's report they intend to raise it at the next shareholders meeting. There is also a political angle here, the Premier League is desperate to put it in motion while the Tories are in power as they fear Labour would strengthen the proposal. Which tells you everything you need to know about those who run the national game.

https://t.co/LtTPkMcd3h
The gushing over these on MotD2 was grim and a sign of things to come.  Lots of talk of "things are on the up" and "the future looks bright" without any context of why that might be.  All that was without having Shearer cheerleading on the show.

The next few seasons is going to be never-ending one-upmanship between Shearer and Micah Richards over which has the shiniest toy.
Nice of us to sit back and let them have our spot. Our task is multiplied now.

Maybe Newcastle will bid for our players in summer.
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:06:02 pm
Nice of us to sit back and let them have our spot. Our task is multiplied now.

Maybe Newcastle will bid for our players in summer.

Why have a dig at Liverpool? Theres so much wrong with football, with Newcastle and their scumbag owners being at the head of the queue of what is wrong, its a bit odd to have a dig at the club you follow instead. 

It doesnt matter when it happened - every other clubs tasks will be multiplied when sportswashing is accepted in leagues as it is in the PL. Be angry at that rather than at Liverpool not making the signings you wanted in last summer.
The optimist in me predicts theyll struggle to match this season next time out and Howe gets sacked half way through.

Got a sneaky feeling they might be in for Sadio though
I do wonder how much of their success this season is down to Howe actually turning out to be a pretty good manager, or them just riding the crest of a wave and being a bit of a surprise package.  Their squad isn't exactly top 4 material when compared to a few of the others, but they've been very consistent and have maximised what they've got to work with.

Juggling European competition and the league next season will be a very steep learning curve and a lot will depend on the type of player they get in with their bottomless pit of money.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:55:12 pm
Why have a dig at Liverpool? Theres so much wrong with football, with Newcastle and their scumbag owners being at the head of the queue of what is wrong, its a bit odd to have a dig at the club you follow instead. 

It doesnt matter when it happened - every other clubs tasks will be multiplied when sportswashing is accepted in leagues as it is in the PL. Be angry at that rather than at Liverpool not making the signings you wanted in last summer.

It doesn't excuse our pathetic showing this season though. It was important to keep them down.

I agree with your point about sports washing clubs but we really could have done more this season to prevent this.

