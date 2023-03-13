« previous next »
Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

In the Name of Klopp

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
March 13, 2023, 09:40:05 pm
Saudi Arabia: Execution of Jordanian man reveals callous disregard for human life

Responding to the execution of Hussein Abo al-Kheir, a Jordanian man and father of eight who had been on death row in Saudi Arabia since 2015 following an unfair trial in which he was convicted of a drug-related offence, Heba Morayef, Amnesty Internationals Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said:

By executing Hussein Abo al-Kheir without even notifying his family, the Saudi authorities have yet again revealed their callous disregard for human life. Saudi authorities keep boasting that new legislative reforms bring human rights protections, yet their execution of Hussein following an unjust trial exposes their utter failure to follow through on these assurances.

For years, Saudi prison officials held Hussein incommunicado, denied him legal representation and failed to investigate his complaint that he had been tortured into giving confessions which were the basis for his conviction. Nobody should have to suffer such a torturous ordeal. The authorities must immediately return Hussein Abo al-Kheirs body to his family so they can carry out a dignified burial.

Saudi Arabia must immediately establish an official moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing the death penalty in the country. The authorities must review the cases of all prisoners currently under a death sentence with the aim of commuting their sentences or offering them a fair retrial without recourse to the death penalty. They must also remove the death penalty from all laws, starting with the Saudi Drugs and Narcotics Control Law which grants the judges the discretion to sentence people to death for drug smuggling or related crimes.

Saudi Arabias international allies must also make it clear that Saudi authorities cannot continue to execute with impunity, and they must speak out strongly in support of others on death row who may be at risk of execution.

Since 1 March 2023, Saudi Arabia has executed 11 people, who were convicted on charges including terrorism, murder, rape, kidnapping and drug smuggling. In November 2022, Saudi authorities resumed executions for drug-related offences following a lull in such executions between February 2020 and October 2022.

Saudi officials arrested Hussein Abo al-Kheir, 57, in 2014 and later charged him with drug smuggling. He was sentenced to death in 2015 following a grossly unfair trial. His execution contravenes an October 2022 decision by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which found that he was being arbitrarily detained and called for his death sentence to be quashed as well as his immediate and unconditional release. His execution also violates international human rights law which prohibits the use of the death penalty for crimes that do not meet the threshold of most serious crimes, which are crimes that involve intentional killing.

Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception, regardless of the nature or circumstances of the crime; guilt, innocence or other characteristics of the individual; or the method used by the state to carry out the execution. The death penalty violates the right to life as proclaimed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights; and it is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment.

https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2023/03/saudi-arabia-execution-of-jordanian-man-reveals-callous-disregard-for-human-life/
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

A Red Abroad
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
March 13, 2023, 10:36:55 pm
Qston
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 04:51:14 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65102462

Hmm. Wonder if it is being looked at.

City, Everton and perhaps Newcastle ?
So Howard Philips
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 05:23:45 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 04:51:14 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65102462

Hmm. Wonder if it is being looked at.

City, Everton and perhaps Newcastle ?

Newcastle owned by the Saudi government?

No chance.
A Red Abroad
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 05:25:02 pm
Quote from: So… Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:23:45 pm
Newcastle owned by the Saudi government?

No chance.

Is right.

They gave their word 'n' everything.

;)
Terry de Niro
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 05:27:47 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:23:45 pm
Newcastle owned by the Saudi government?

No chance.
No way would they endorse any form of head cutting or other forms of torture.
Barneylfc∗
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 05:28:29 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:23:45 pm
Newcastle owned by the Saudi government?

No chance.

They gave legally binding assurances, so definitely not.
koptommy93
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 05:31:40 pm
PL are starting to realise what a mess they've got themselves into by letting literally anyone own a football club. Too late now though that horse has bolted.
JRed
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 05:40:05 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:28:29 pm
They gave legally binding assurances, so definitely not.
Absolutely. I believe them anyway. Salt of the earth they are. Ended years of Geordie suffering.
Barneylfc∗
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 05:40:41 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 05:31:40 pm
PL are starting to realise what a mess they've got themselves into by letting literally anyone own a football club. Too late now though that horse has bolted.

20% of Premier League clubs are dodgy as fuck.

Abu Dhabi getting charged with being cheating c*nts.
Saudi are murdering corrupt scum.
Everton cooking the books and being fucked.
Chelsea possibly in the shit with their finances.

It's not a good look when they try to portray it as clean as a whistle and the best league in the world. Reality is it's probably as corrupt as La Liga and Serie A, if not worse.
lfc_col
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 06:54:54 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 05:31:40 pm
PL are starting to realise what a mess they've got themselves into by letting literally anyone own a football club. Too late now though that horse has bolted.

The other clubs need to start kicking up a fuss about this now surely
Al 666
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 07:18:28 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 05:31:40 pm
PL are starting to realise what a mess they've got themselves into by letting literally anyone own a football club. Too late now though that horse has bolted.

I think it is a bit harsh to blame the PL solely for that. Look at the way the government threatened the teams that wanted to join the ESL compared to how they lobbied on behalf of Saudi Arabia in the Newcastle case.
Original
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 07:31:40 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:40:05 pm
Absolutely. I believe them anyway. Salt of the earth they are. Ended years of Geordie suffering.

Which they deserved mate, totally deserved, put up with Ashley didn't they, so they definitely deserved it
telekon
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:26:13 pm
Newcastle: Premier League chief Richard Masters 'can't' say if Saudi ownership being re-examined

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has told MPs he cannot comment on whether his organisation is investigating who has control of Newcastle and if it is re-examining its approval of the club's Saudi takeover. Newcastle's takeover by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) was approved after "legally binding assurances" the Saudi government would not have any control over the club.

However, in a US court case, documents published last month described the PIF as "a sovereign instrumentality of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" and PIF Governor and Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as "a sitting minister of the government" with "sovereign immunity". The statements were made by lawyers representing LIV Golf, owned by the PIF, which also has a controlling stake in Newcastle.

Masters was asked about the documents by Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee member Clive Efford MP on Tuesday

"I can't really comment on it," said Masters.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/65102462

Trying to sit on two chairs. Blood on your hands you lying fuck.
redgriffin73
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 09:45:54 am
Surely the obvious follow-up question was "why not?"  ???
