PL are starting to realise what a mess they've got themselves into by letting literally anyone own a football club. Too late now though that horse has bolted.
20% of Premier League clubs are dodgy as fuck.
Abu Dhabi getting charged with being cheating c*nts.
Saudi are murdering corrupt scum.
Everton cooking the books and being fucked.
Chelsea possibly in the shit with their finances.
It's not a good look when they try to portray it as clean as a whistle and the best league in the world. Reality is it's probably as corrupt as La Liga and Serie A, if not worse.