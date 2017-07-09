« previous next »
Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

Its another one for the PL isn't it? With the Abu Dhabi charges too. If you've got a potential owner saying 'No trust us, we're definitely not linked to the state', buying a club and then going 'Oh well yeah, course we're the state' and you do nothing....well then you've got absolutely no complaints when the other clubs go fuck this.
So


We have Newcastle (owned by Saudi Arabia)
City (Owned by UAE)
Everton (Owned possibly through the back door by a Russian Oligarch)
Chelsea (previously owned by a Russian Oligarch)
United prospectively owned by QATAR


The PL really need to get a grip soon otherwise the PL will not count for anything and we'll be playing 76 games a season in the middle east (and some of the new American owners will quite like that)
I don't think anything significant will happen. Premier League have declined to comment and I imagine if they do comment, it'll be something like 'we're continually monitoring all clubs in this respect to ensure our ownership rules are being met' before hoping it all goes away. Newcastle's ownership has been blatant from day 1 (as has Man City's), I doubt they're hugely surprised by this. They're probably just annoyed it's in the media again.
Quote from: Hazell on March  2, 2023, 04:38:18 pm
I don't think anything significant will happen. Premier League have declined to comment and I imagine if they do comment, it'll be something like 'we're continually monitoring all clubs in this respect to ensure our ownership rules are being met' before hoping it all goes away. Newcastle's ownership has been blatant from day 1 (as has Man City's), I doubt they're hugely surprised by this. They're probably just annoyed it's in the media again.

Quote from: Hazell on March  2, 2023, 04:38:18 pm
I don't think anything significant will happen. Premier League have declined to comment and I imagine if they do comment, it'll be something like 'we're continually monitoring all clubs in this respect to ensure our ownership rules are being met' before hoping it all goes away. Newcastle's ownership has been blatant from day 1 (as has Man City's), I doubt they're hugely surprised by this. They're probably just annoyed it's in the media again.

If other clubs start kicking off they might not get a choice
Quote from: flemingcool on February 28, 2023, 02:15:24 pm
Always one

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-64796964

The only surprising thing about was that it wasnt done across a fat belly
Quote from: John C on March  1, 2023, 11:03:44 pm
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told the BBC in November 2021 that if his organisation found evidence there was state involvement in the running of the club we can remove the consortium as owners of the club.


I hope the PL would actually follow this up if appropriate, but in practice how can they carry it out?

Just hollow words, nothing will happen
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on March  2, 2023, 04:47:01 pm

;D

Quote from: lfc_col on March  2, 2023, 05:18:05 pm
If other clubs start kicking off they might not get a choice

Maybe, I hope so. That the Tories involved themselves during the takeover makes me less confident however.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on March  2, 2023, 04:32:37 pm
So


We have Newcastle (owned by Saudi Arabia)
City (Owned by UAE)
Everton (Owned possibly through the back door by a Russian Oligarch)
Chelsea (previously owned by a Russian Oligarch)
United prospectively owned by QATAR


The PL really need to get a grip soon otherwise the PL will not count for anything and we'll be playing 76 games a season in the middle east (and some of the new American owners will quite like that)

Why would the American owners want something like that, when they can create the European Super League, without the oil clubs?
Quote from: lfc_col on March  2, 2023, 05:18:05 pm
If other clubs start kicking off they might not get a choice

This. If FSG (and others) have any sense at all, they will be pressing the PL hard on this, as well as on Man City, and doing their best to keep it news. Some of the smaller clubs are probably just hoping for crumbs from the Saudi table, but the likes of ourselves, Arsenal, United (assuming they don't get a statewash), Spurs and any other clubs with actual ambition have to take this opportunity to try and neuter the Saudicastle project before it really gets going. I agree that we'll be up against pretty significant political opposition though, with the Tories long being in bed with Middle Eastern despotism.
Sports washing derby this weekend... I just hope football is the winner.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 05:44:11 am
Sports washing derby this weekend... I just hope football is the winner.

Quote
Newcastle fans group wants the Premier League to have another look into the clubs Saudi owners

A Newcastle fans group has added to calls on the Premier League to take another look at assurances from the clubs Saudi owners over who has control of the club.

https://www.planetsport.com/soccer/news/newcastle-fans-group-wants-premier-league-another-look-clubs-saudi-owners
Quote from: McSquared on March  2, 2023, 06:57:38 pm
Just hollow words, nothing will happen

The Premier League might - might - have a problem if the Wagner Group wanted to buy an English club. But they'd have to have committed a war atrocity in recent times (probably the last 48 hours) to guarantee disqualification. Even then.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:53:21 am
The Premier League might - might - have a problem if the Wagner Group wanted to buy an English club. But they'd have to have committed a war atrocity in recent times (probably the last 48 hours) to guarantee disqualification. Even then.

I think they'd still be OK, just as long as they had enough money behind them.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:14:45 am
I think they'd still be OK, just as long as they had enough money behind them.

And, provided they bought their weapons from the UK.  ;)
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:53:21 am
The Premier League might - might - have a problem if the Wagner Group wanted to buy an English club. But they'd have to have committed a war atrocity in recent times (probably the last 48 hours) to guarantee disqualification. Even then.

When he was on Britain's Got Talent, I always thought he had a whiff of arms dealer about him, that, and Viggo the Carpathian stylings.
Eddie Howe is a disgrace of a man
Quote from: Dench57 on February 26, 2023, 06:18:31 pm
About a year ago Little Eddie Howe said he didn't know enough about the Saudi state to comment on Newcastle's owners and would educate himself about them. Any news on how his Barbarism For Remedial Managers Course is going? Because he was either lying about learning, or he has and doesn't care. The c*nt.

Howe says he has had "very open communication" with "various people connected to the board" since being appointed in November 2021, a month after the PIF's takeover.

"But my conversations with them are all football-related," he added on Friday. "At no stage has it ever gone political.

"That's not my area, I don't want it to be my area, I want to concentrate on how I can improve the team.

"Now obviously, if I felt there was a time I needed to ask a question, I could. But I haven't done that.

"For me, my job is training the players. The minute I deviate from that is the minute I go into dangerous waters.

"The focus comes on me because I am sat here every week. It's not a conversation for me to brief on these matters because I'm not qualified to do it.

"I've not given it too much time. I'm aware of the headlines, but I haven't really invested in the details behind them."

Turns out it was Option B! Genuinely doesn't give a fuck does he.
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 01:51:16 pm
Howe says he has had "very open communication" with "various people connected to the board" since being appointed in November 2021, a month after the PIF's takeover.

"But my conversations with them are all football-related," he added on Friday. "At no stage has it ever gone political.

"That's not my area, I don't want it to be my area, I want to concentrate on how I can improve the team.

"Now obviously, if I felt there was a time I needed to ask a question, I could. But I haven't done that.

"For me, my job is training the players. The minute I deviate from that is the minute I go into dangerous waters.

"The focus comes on me because I am sat here every week. It's not a conversation for me to brief on these matters because I'm not qualified to do it.

"I've not given it too much time. I'm aware of the headlines, but I haven't really invested in the details behind them."

Turns out it was Option B! Genuinely doesn't give a fuck does he.

Yes yes we all know your policy Eddie.


Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 01:51:16 pm
Howe says he has had "very open communication" with "various people connected to the board" since being appointed in November 2021, a month after the PIF's takeover.

"But my conversations with them are all football-related," he added on Friday. "At no stage has it ever gone political.

"That's not my area, I don't want it to be my area, I want to concentrate on how I can improve the team.

"Now obviously, if I felt there was a time I needed to ask a question, I could. But I haven't done that.

"For me, my job is training the players. The minute I deviate from that is the minute I go into dangerous waters.

"The focus comes on me because I am sat here every week. It's not a conversation for me to brief on these matters because I'm not qualified to do it.

"I've not given it too much time. I'm aware of the headlines, but I haven't really invested in the details behind them."

Turns out it was Option B! Genuinely doesn't give a fuck does he.
Wow. Hes even more of a despicable c*nt than I thought!
So is anyone that cheers him and his sportswashing club.
There's not much uproar about this is there?

If it was one of the big clubs, us or Man U then I'd imagine it would be plastered everywhere.

And no Newcastle aren't a big club.  ;D
Quote
The minute I deviate from that is the minute I go into dangerous waters.

Well thats true enough Eddie, if my boss was a murderer I'd just stick to the football too
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:57:00 pm
Well thats true enough Eddie, if my boss was a murderer I'd just stick to the football too
I think what he meant was
The minute I deviate from that is the minute  I get a trip to the embassy
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:04:59 pm
I think what he meant was
The minute I deviate from that is the minute  I get a trip to the embassy

I think what he meant was

I know whos money Im taking, but I would like to seem decent so dont ask about that.
A brilliant piece.

Sadly, to actually cause the change it should, the piece would have to be dumbed down to 100 words and be on multiple front pages and have follow up front page pieces on multiple days.
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 05:55:20 am
A brilliant piece.



Such a shame he's been licking Man City's hoop for so long.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:37:31 am
How can he write that and not once mention Abu Dhabi?

Don't want be called out as a racist.  ::)
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:51:36 am
Don't want be called out as a racist.  ::)
Or maybe hes on the Abu Dhabi payroll and they dont want competition from Saudi and Qatar so theyre putting their media shills to work
