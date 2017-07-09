About a year ago Little Eddie Howe said he didn't know enough about the Saudi state to comment on Newcastle's owners and would educate himself about them. Any news on how his Barbarism For Remedial Managers Course is going? Because he was either lying about learning, or he has and doesn't care. The c*nt.



Howe says he has had "very open communication" with "various people connected to the board" since being appointed in November 2021, a month after the PIF's takeover."But my conversations with them are all football-related," he added on Friday. "At no stage has it ever gone political."That's not my area, I don't want it to be my area, I want to concentrate on how I can improve the team."Now obviously, if I felt there was a time I needed to ask a question, I could. But I haven't done that."For me, my job is training the players. The minute I deviate from that is the minute I go into dangerous waters."The focus comes on me because I am sat here every week. It's not a conversation for me to brief on these matters because I'm not qualified to do it."I've not given it too much time. I'm aware of the headlines, but I haven't really invested in the details behind them."Turns out it was Option B! Genuinely doesn't give a fuck does he.