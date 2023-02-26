« previous next »
Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

kavah

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20800 on: Yesterday at 07:28:56 am
rowan_d

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20801 on: Yesterday at 07:44:35 am
The Newcastle fan who heads the FSA was a bit all over the place on Football Weekly when asked how he reconciles his role with continuing to support Newcastle. Unfortunately he was on to talk about the new regulator and potential rules going forward, so the issue wasn't pressed.

They're basically club non-grata for me now, never liked them much but they can absolutely get fucked along with City. Anything they achieve is worthless, anyone who goes to the game is a tit.
Pistolero

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20802 on: Yesterday at 08:01:06 am
Quote from: Macc77 on February 26, 2023, 03:51:00 pm
They are in the same boat as us in that the actual match-going local fanbase that values and wishes to protect the link between club, city, history, morals etc are probably about 35-40,000 people amidst a worldwide fanbase of millions. Even alot of United and Liverpool fans in the UK outside of the North West (alot I stress, certainly not all, we have some great ones) do not place as much importance on this and support the club for reasons removed from where we play or the historic links involved, and their main priority is winning stuff. I've met many Liverpool fans in my decade living in London who considered themselves proper Reds but had no issue reading a certain newspaper. They weren't doing it to be controversial or sticking two fingers up at the city, they were just completely ignorant of the reasons. If you're ignorant of that, or don't care, why are you going to have any issue with who owns us? United are the same, most United fans I met in London call them 'Man U' which is a convenient nickname as it means you never have to actually say the name of the city, it's almost irrelevant to them. Liverpool and United are just clubs to them, they are in no way linked to an area and there are so many other Liverpool and United fans down there it's not considered weird or strange to follow either.

Both clubs do surveys of their global fanbases and will keep an eye on some of the absolute shite written on the official twitter feeds from fans who never step foot in the ground, never go to the city, never have to question what an owner means for their sense of identity and where they live, and both clubs will have basically have decided that 35-40,000 mouthy locals are irrelevant when gauging the millions who are completely ambivalent to things like who owns us. Some owners have blood on their hands... "who cares, announce Bellingham". We are fighting sportswashers and are winning things the right way... "get the same owners then". We are having a bad season but we need to have faith in the manager... "sack Klopp and bring in Zidane and Mbappe", it goes on and on. These are the vocal idiots who do not represent us as local fans of our hometown club, but shout the loudest and get listened to.

I hope that in both cases the 35-40,000 win the day, but we've reached a stage where the people in the ground are becoming nothing more than background colour for a global presentation, nice window dressing to sell a product, and the main consumers of the product aren't those who make up the background on the tv, but those watching the tv all over the world. Some of them are a credit to the club, show amazing loyalty and get the club and the city as much if not more than locals, they exist and I'm proud they're with us, but they're small in number globally to those who follow us for no other reason than for the pursuit of glory and trophies, and how and why we get it are not key concerns.


Needs bumping onto the main forum. Top stuff 👍
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20803 on: Yesterday at 01:32:02 pm
Fair play to the Saudi mags for matching the achievements of Bradford City 2013.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20804 on: Yesterday at 02:38:05 pm
Quote from: Macc77 on February 26, 2023, 03:51:00 pm
They are in the same boat as us in that the actual match-going local fanbase that values and wishes to protect the link between club, city, history, morals etc are probably about 35-40,000 people amidst a worldwide fanbase of millions. Even alot of United and Liverpool fans in the UK outside of the North West (alot I stress, certainly not all, we have some great ones) do not place as much importance on this and support the club for reasons removed from where we play or the historic links involved, and their main priority is winning stuff. I've met many Liverpool fans in my decade living in London who considered themselves proper Reds but had no issue reading a certain newspaper. They weren't doing it to be controversial or sticking two fingers up at the city, they were just completely ignorant of the reasons. If you're ignorant of that, or don't care, why are you going to have any issue with who owns us? United are the same, most United fans I met in London call them 'Man U' which is a convenient nickname as it means you never have to actually say the name of the city, it's almost irrelevant to them. Liverpool and United are just clubs to them, they are in no way linked to an area and there are so many other Liverpool and United fans down there it's not considered weird or strange to follow either.

Both clubs do surveys of their global fanbases and will keep an eye on some of the absolute shite written on the official twitter feeds from fans who never step foot in the ground, never go to the city, never have to question what an owner means for their sense of identity and where they live, and both clubs will have basically have decided that 35-40,000 mouthy locals are irrelevant when gauging the millions who are completely ambivalent to things like who owns us. Some owners have blood on their hands... "who cares, announce Bellingham". We are fighting sportswashers and are winning things the right way... "get the same owners then". We are having a bad season but we need to have faith in the manager... "sack Klopp and bring in Zidane and Mbappe", it goes on and on. These are the vocal idiots who do not represent us as local fans of our hometown club, but shout the loudest and get listened to.

I hope that in both cases the 35-40,000 win the day, but we've reached a stage where the people in the ground are becoming nothing more than background colour for a global presentation, nice window dressing to sell a product, and the main consumers of the product aren't those who make up the background on the tv, but those watching the tv all over the world. Some of them are a credit to the club, show amazing loyalty and get the club and the city as much if not more than locals, they exist and I'm proud they're with us, but they're small in number globally to those who follow us for no other reason than for the pursuit of glory and trophies, and how and why we get it are not key concerns.

Thats a great post. Im also Scouse born and bred but now based in the south. And I probably wouldnt be far off if I said us and the mancs may well have more support down here than the London clubs, with the vast majority never having set foot in either city.
Macc77

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20805 on: Yesterday at 03:02:51 pm
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 02:38:05 pm
Thats a great post. Im also Scouse born and bred but now based in the south. And I probably wouldnt be far off if I said us and the mancs may well have more support down here than the London clubs, with the vast majority never having set foot in either city.

I'm of course generalising here but I found cockney's who supported London clubs got me alot more readily than cockneys who followed Liverpool. They understood Everton was a massive game because they also had their local derbies and valued the history behind it all. I met alot of cockney Reds who barely cared about the derby compared to games with Arsenal, Chelsea and United, because they never dealt with Evertonians day to day, didn't have a care for the local issues surrounding the derby, and most of their mates followed the three clubs mentioned and so were the ones they wanted to have bragging rights over.

I have some good mates in London from living and working there, who follow clubs like Palace, Charlton, Arsenal, Fulham etc. And the thing that always pissed me off was when they'd chat to me about football at some stage I'd hear "you're fairly mild measured and reasonable for a Liverpool fan", and I'd always ask which other Liverpool fans they knew, and it was invariably London lads who spouted off about us and followed us because we win stuff. In our capital city we are basically judged and disliked based on the actions and attitudes of loads of people who don't really care about the city of Liverpool and whose identity as a Liverpool fan is entirely centred on our success or lack of, and no doubt United are the same.

As I said, I'm generalising, and some cockney Reds are sound of course.

PS. Are we still in the Toon thread here ;-)

A Red Abroad

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20806 on: Yesterday at 03:14:27 pm
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 03:02:51 pm
I'm of course generalising here but I found cockney's who supported London clubs got me alot more readily than cockneys who followed Liverpool. They understood Everton was a massive game because they also had their local derbies and valued the history behind it all. I met alot of cockney Reds who barely cared about the derby compared to games with Arsenal, Chelsea and United, because they never dealt with Evertonians day to day, didn't have a care for the local issues surrounding the derby, and most of their mates followed the three clubs mentioned and so were the ones they wanted to have bragging rights over.

I have some good mates in London from living and working there, who follow clubs like Palace, Charlton, Arsenal, Fulham etc. And the thing that always pissed me off was when they'd chat to me about football at some stage I'd hear "you're fairly mild measured and reasonable for a Liverpool fan", and I'd always ask which other Liverpool fans they knew, and it was invariably London lads who spouted off about us and followed us because we win stuff. In our capital city we are basically judged and disliked based on the actions and attitudes of loads of people who don't really care about the city of Liverpool and whose identity as a Liverpool fan is entirely centred on our success or lack of, and no doubt United are the same.

As I said, I'm generalising, and some cockney Reds are sound of course.

PS. Are we still in the Toon thread here ;-)

Spot on! :)

And yes, Toon thread.  ;D
Online Bullet500

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20807 on: Yesterday at 03:21:52 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 26, 2023, 04:12:02 pm
It feels dirty preferring a Manc win, but sometimes it's justified.
Definitely.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20808 on: Yesterday at 04:32:46 pm
54 years and counting (68 domestically)


Make Everton look successful, good luck getting through the actual and potential Oil Slick that currently exists at the top of the PL, we managed it but with difficulty.
rob1966

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20809 on: Today at 10:38:03 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February 26, 2023, 01:51:37 pm
Did you listen to the TAW interview with the two Newcastle podcasters? Quite an eye opener, they pretty much openly admitted to not giving a fuck and said (from memory) 99% of their fans don't care. They also said they'd seen the protests outside SJP and there's usually around 30 to 40 fans involved so they felt they weren't representative of the fans as a whole and as a result weren't bothered about getting them on their podcasts to discuss their concerns. Depressing stuff.

One of the worst was their LGBT group who basically welcomed the Saudis and said they hoped to be able to get them to change :butt
thaddeus

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20810 on: Today at 11:44:37 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:32:46 pm
54 years and counting (68 domestically)


Make Everton look successful, good luck getting through the actual and potential Oil Slick that currently exists at the top of the PL, we managed it but with difficulty.
I only caught a glimpse on the news this morning but at the top of one of the sports pages Amanda Stavely appeared to be claiming Newcastle will win the lot.  It's quite likely if they relentlessly invest a few hundred million in transfers (plus the rest in salary and agent/signing fees) each year.  Football is a relatively fast moving sport in that players are only usually at their peak for about five years so big spending will be rewarded quite quickly.

It will end up as arms race that will bankrupt any other clubs that try to compete (unless they secure similar state ownership).

It's an amusing contradiction that Super League is universally deemed as bad for the sport - something I agree with - but the insidious destruction by sportswashing states or money laundering oligarchs is welcomed.

rob1966

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20811 on: Today at 11:48:42 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:44:37 am
I only caught a glimpse on the news this morning but at the top of one of the sports pages Amanda Stavely appeared to be claiming Newcastle will win the lot.  It's quite likely if they relentlessly invest a few hundred million in transfers (plus the rest in salary and agent/signing fees) each year.  Football is a relatively fast moving sport in that players are only usually at their peak for about five years so big spending will be rewarded quite quickly.

It will end up as arms race that will bankrupt any other clubs that try to compete (unless they secure similar state ownership).

It's an amusing contradiction that Super League is universally deemed as bad for the sport - something I agree with - but the insidious destruction by sportswashing states or money laundering oligarchs is welcomed.



They'll be anxiously awaiting the results of the PL charge on Abu Dhabi - if AD gets away with it, then they have £560 billion to tap into and they will go mental, breaking every fucking rule in the book, to dominate football.
flemingcool

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20812 on: Today at 02:15:24 pm
