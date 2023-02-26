Thats a great post. Im also Scouse born and bred but now based in the south. And I probably wouldnt be far off if I said us and the mancs may well have more support down here than the London clubs, with the vast majority never having set foot in either city.



I'm of course generalising here but I found cockney's who supported London clubs got me alot more readily than cockneys who followed Liverpool. They understood Everton was a massive game because they also had their local derbies and valued the history behind it all. I met alot of cockney Reds who barely cared about the derby compared to games with Arsenal, Chelsea and United, because they never dealt with Evertonians day to day, didn't have a care for the local issues surrounding the derby, and most of their mates followed the three clubs mentioned and so were the ones they wanted to have bragging rights over.I have some good mates in London from living and working there, who follow clubs like Palace, Charlton, Arsenal, Fulham etc. And the thing that always pissed me off was when they'd chat to me about football at some stage I'd hear "you're fairly mild measured and reasonable for a Liverpool fan", and I'd always ask which other Liverpool fans they knew, and it was invariably London lads who spouted off about us and followed us because we win stuff. In our capital city we are basically judged and disliked based on the actions and attitudes of loads of people who don't really care about the city of Liverpool and whose identity as a Liverpool fan is entirely centred on our success or lack of, and no doubt United are the same.As I said, I'm generalising, and some cockney Reds are sound of course.PS. Are we still in the Toon thread here ;-)