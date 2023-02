The Newcastle fan who heads the FSA was a bit all over the place on Football Weekly when asked how he reconciles his role with continuing to support Newcastle. Unfortunately he was on to talk about the new regulator and potential rules going forward, so the issue wasn't pressed.



They're basically club non-grata for me now, never liked them much but they can absolutely get fucked along with City. Anything they achieve is worthless, anyone who goes to the game is a tit.