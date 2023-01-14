« previous next »
Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 01:36:00 pm
I wonder how Eddie Howe feels about all this?   ::)
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 01:37:24 pm
Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:36:00 pm
I wonder how Eddie Howe feels about all this?   ::)

He only talks about football - so we'll never know.  ;)
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 01:43:58 pm
jillc on Yesterday at 01:30:52 pm
NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing
@NoSaudiToon
·
Feb 7
During the year the #Saudi dictators have been in control of #NUFC they executed 81 people before we played Chelsea & have jailed women for 34 & 45 years for tweeting.

A
@worflags
 banner in support of #Saudi women at #CarabaoCupFinal would be a belated but magnificant gesture.


Wow, this is just an incredible statistic, 81 people executed since they have entered the Premier League as owners of Newcastle. Does it make you feel proud you daft arses who are supposed to be looking after the game?  :butt

Yeah but you have to remember they had that awful man Mike Ashley in charge before so...
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 01:46:14 pm
Why is everyone bashing the one group of football fans actually attempting to do something about this? The thing is any of us could be put in this situation once a club goes up for sale, and let's not pretend that some of our own fans wouldn't celebrate like mad either.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 01:48:25 pm
Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:36:00 pm
I wonder how Eddie Howe feels about all this?   ::)

The man is a genius. Through hard work and dedication, and a small investment of over 200 million pounds, he's taken the team from relegation contenders to Top 4.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 01:51:37 pm
jillc on Yesterday at 01:46:14 pm
Why is everyone bashing the one group of football fans actually attempting to do something about this? The thing is any of us could be put in this situation once a club goes up for sale, and let's not pretend that some of our own fans wouldn't celebrate like mad either.

Did you listen to the TAW interview with the two Newcastle podcasters? Quite an eye opener, they pretty much openly admitted to not giving a fuck and said (from memory) 99% of their fans don't care. They also said they'd seen the protests outside SJP and there's usually around 30 to 40 fans involved so they felt they weren't representative of the fans as a whole and as a result weren't bothered about getting them on their podcasts to discuss their concerns. Depressing stuff.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 01:57:14 pm
redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:51:37 pm
Did you listen to the TAW interview with the two Newcastle podcasters? Quite an eye opener, they pretty much openly admitted to not giving a fuck and said (from memory) 99% of their fans don't care. They also said they'd seen the protests outside SJP and there's usually around 30 to 40 fans involved so they felt they weren't representative of the fans as a whole and as a result weren't bothered about getting them on their podcasts to discuss their concerns. Depressing stuff.

It's what would happen in most cases though, perhaps even ours if we ever went down that road. Let's hope we never do. You can see a change in some United fans as well as they start to envisage a time when they too could be taken over. It's a very hard thing to break especially when you have a government who works oversees with these people and looks the other way. We can only hope that this group continues it's fight and perhaps in time they can cut through the indifference.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 02:02:51 pm
jillc on Yesterday at 01:57:14 pm
It's what would happen in most cases though, perhaps even ours if we ever went down that road. Let's hope we never do. You can see a change in some United fans as well as they start to envisage a time when they too could be taken over. It's a very hard thing to break especially when you have a government who works oversees with these people and looks the other way. We can only hope that this group continues it's fight and perhaps in time they can cut through the indifference.

Spot on.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 02:04:52 pm
jillc on Yesterday at 01:57:14 pm
It's what would happen in most cases though, perhaps even ours if we ever went down that road. Let's hope we never do. You can see a change in some United fans as well as they start to envisage a time when they too could be taken over. It's a very hard thing to break especially when you have a government who works oversees with these people and looks the other way. We can only hope that this group continues it's fight and perhaps in time they can cut through the indifference.

Yeah, must be hard to be in the minority fighting against such a huge thing and having to go against the club they love. A cup win today would do more to help fans validate the new ownership in their own minds as well. I know two Newcastle fans, one of which I'm very surprised has taken to it so easily considering his outlook on most other things in life. The Saudis picked a good set of fans prime for sportswashing it seems. Sad to see. I have another friend who's a Manc STH and he's dead against a Qatari takeover as it stands but I'm pretty sure he'll carry on going as it's hard to give it up when it's your whole life. Just hope I never have to make that decision.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 02:05:18 pm
Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:36:00 pm
I wonder how Eddie Howe feels about all this?   ::)
He doesnt care enough to talk about it.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 02:16:54 pm
Anyone not wanting Manchester United to win this game today needs to give their head a wobble. You don't need to be jumping in the air or doing fist bumps if they do but anyone with any morals to speak of at all should be hoping Newcastle are losing later.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 02:18:06 pm
redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:04:52 pm
Yeah, must be hard to be in the minority fighting against such a huge thing and having to go against the club they love. A cup win today would do more to help fans validate the new ownership in their own minds as well. I know two Newcastle fans, one of which I'm very surprised has taken to it so easily considering his outlook on most other things in life. The Saudis picked a good set of fans prime for sportswashing it seems. Sad to see. I have another friend who's a Manc STH and he's dead against a Qatari takeover as it stands but I'm pretty sure he'll carry on going as it's hard to give it up when it's your whole life. Just hope I never have to make that decision.

I think if you are a fan in that situation you feel it's impossible to do anything anyway so you have a hard choice, continue or give up. We know ourselves that walking away is never easy for any supporter. The thing I hate the most is the fact that the clubs themselves will not allow journalists to ask questions, that more than anything gives any sports washer a much easier ride. As they don't even have to justify anything as they have silenced the club they've just taken over. It makes it harder for anyone to fight against when all you are met with is silence. They shouldn't be able to silence people that's the point by doing that the brainwashing is that much simpler. That is why ownership rules should be that much stricter.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 02:23:41 pm
This is from the Newcastle group's fanzine and is a letter that was sent to Eddie Howe. Grow some balls Eddie and please answer this.

LETTER TO EDDIE HOWE AND NUFC PLAYERS FROM AHMED al-RABEA. AN APPEAL TO SPEAK UP FOR HIS BROTHER HASSAN AND ALL SAUDI PRISONERS SUFFERING TORTURE, UNFAIR TRIALS AND EXECUTION

Dear Mr Howe,


My name is Ahmad al-Rabea, and I would like to tell you about my dear brother, Hassan, who was recently deported from Morocco to Saudi Arabia. He will be facing torture, unfair trial and maybe even the death penalty in the country that owns your football club.


I want to tell you and the Newcastle United players that sportswashing kills. Mohammed bin Salmans (MBS) regime has invested billions of dollars in trying to whitewash its global image by promoting sports events and buying football teams like yours, while at the same time doubling the rate of executions back home since 2015.


I know that Newcastle are having a successful season, and its easy to ignore other issues when you are winning football matches. But some things are bigger than football, and Newcastle Uniteds success cannot be built off the back of a state that has executed more than 1,000 people since King Salman and his son MBS came to power eight years ago.


Since Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund bought Newcastle United in October 2021, Saudi Arabia has executed 157 people, including children. Many of those who were executed were also football fans. At the same time dozens have been arbitrarily arrested and sentenced to up to 90 years in jail for exercising freedom of speech on social media.


My brother Hassan was abducted at Marrakech Airport on 14 January 2023 while he tried to travel to Turkey. When he legally left Saudi Arabia a year and two months ago he was not wanted by the Saudi security services. He travelled around several countries in Asia before arriving in Morocco, where he stayed for about five months. Then he was seized.


Hassan left Saudi Arabia because our family was being persecuted by the regime. Saudi security forces launched several raids to arrest our brother Munir and arbitrarily arrested our other brother, Ali.


Ali has recently been sentenced to death for speaking out against the Saudi regime. I fear that Hassan has been arrested and deported to Saudi Arabia to face the same penalty.


Saudi Arabian sportswashing is an attempt to cover up these crimes and the dark and oppressive reality of the Saudi regime. They are trying to distract the world from their human rights abuses, painting a positive picture of the country through association with sport and encouraging other states to cooperate and collaborate with Saudi Arabia.


But the actions of the regime are devastating: arbitrary arrest, torture, and deprivation of the right to liberty and life. For example, Salma al-Shehab and Nourah al-Qahtani have been jailed for 34 and 45 years just for tweeting. All of this should not be covered up with money, games, sports and celebrities.


You may think that in your position you cannot change the behaviour of governments. I don't believe this is true. The truth is that your club is owned by a repressive regime and you and your players are employed by them. If you say nothing about the gross human rights abuses and violations we are suffering then this is an acceptance of these violations. If you speak out against them you can save lives.


You can make a difference, Mr Howe. Newcastle Uniteds players and fans can, too. We know you don't support the atrocities carried out by the owners of the club. But if you spoke up for the young people on death row, and for my brother, you would be heard by the Saudi regime. It may be comforting to tell yourself there is nothing you can do, but it is not true.


If not now, then when?


Yours sincerely,


Ahmad



Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 02:25:18 pm
Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 02:16:54 pm
Anyone not wanting Manchester United to win this game today needs to give their head a wobble. You don't need to be jumping in the air or doing fist bumps if they do but anyone with any morals to speak of at all should be hoping Newcastle are losing later.

:thumbup
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 03:51:00 pm
Solomon Grundy on February 25, 2023, 11:34:45 am
There are loads of Utd fans who'd happily have their club owned by an Arab state. Absolutely loads of them. There aren't many morals left in football.

They are in the same boat as us in that the actual match-going local fanbase that values and wishes to protect the link between club, city, history, morals etc are probably about 35-40,000 people amidst a worldwide fanbase of millions. Even alot of United and Liverpool fans in the UK outside of the North West (alot I stress, certainly not all, we have some great ones) do not place as much importance on this and support the club for reasons removed from where we play or the historic links involved, and their main priority is winning stuff. I've met many Liverpool fans in my decade living in London who considered themselves proper Reds but had no issue reading a certain newspaper. They weren't doing it to be controversial or sticking two fingers up at the city, they were just completely ignorant of the reasons. If you're ignorant of that, or don't care, why are you going to have any issue with who owns us? United are the same, most United fans I met in London call them 'Man U' which is a convenient nickname as it means you never have to actually say the name of the city, it's almost irrelevant to them. Liverpool and United are just clubs to them, they are in no way linked to an area and there are so many other Liverpool and United fans down there it's not considered weird or strange to follow either.

Both clubs do surveys of their global fanbases and will keep an eye on some of the absolute shite written on the official twitter feeds from fans who never step foot in the ground, never go to the city, never have to question what an owner means for their sense of identity and where they live, and both clubs will have basically have decided that 35-40,000 mouthy locals are irrelevant when gauging the millions who are completely ambivalent to things like who owns us. Some owners have blood on their hands... "who cares, announce Bellingham". We are fighting sportswashers and are winning things the right way... "get the same owners then". We are having a bad season but we need to have faith in the manager... "sack Klopp and bring in Zidane and Mbappe", it goes on and on. These are the vocal idiots who do not represent us as local fans of our hometown club, but shout the loudest and get listened to.

I hope that in both cases the 35-40,000 win the day, but we've reached a stage where the people in the ground are becoming nothing more than background colour for a global presentation, nice window dressing to sell a product, and the main consumers of the product aren't those who make up the background on the tv, but those watching the tv all over the world. Some of them are a credit to the club, show amazing loyalty and get the club and the city as much if not more than locals, they exist and I'm proud they're with us, but they're small in number globally to those who follow us for no other reason than for the pursuit of glory and trophies, and how and why we get it are not key concerns.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 03:54:31 pm
I obviously detest Man U but anyone else just not want Newcastle to win anything either?

Theyre getting way above their station. Havent won anything since 1955 ffs😂
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 03:55:27 pm
Macc77 on Yesterday at 03:51:00 pm
They are in the same boat as us in that the actual match-going local fanbase that values and wishes to protect the link between club, city, history, morals etc are probably about 35-40,000 people amidst a worldwide fanbase of millions. Even alot of United and Liverpool fans in the UK outside of the North West (alot I stress, certainly not all, we have some great ones) do not place as much importance on this and support the club for reasons removed from where we play or the historic links involved, and their main priority is winning stuff. I've met many Liverpool fans in my decade living in London who considered themselves proper Reds but had no issue reading a certain newspaper. They weren't doing it to be controversial or sticking two fingers up at the city, they were just completely ignorant of the reasons. If you're ignorant of that, or don't care, why are you going to have any issue with who owns us? United are the same, most United fans I met in London call them 'Man U' which is a convenient nickname as it means you never have to actually say the name of the city, it's almost irrelevant to them. Liverpool and United are just clubs to them, they are in no way linked to an area and there are so many other Liverpool and United fans down there it's not considered weird or strange to follow either.

Both clubs do surveys of their global fanbases and will keep an eye on some of the absolute shite written on the official twitter feeds from fans who never step foot in the ground, never go to the city, never have to question what an owner means for their sense of identity and where they live, and both clubs will have basically have decided that 35-40,000 mouthy locals are irrelevant when gauging the millions who are completely ambivalent to things like who owns us. Some owners have blood on their hands... "who cares, announce Bellingham". We are fighting sportswashers and are winning things the right way... "get the same owners then". We are having a bad season but we need to have faith in the manager... "sack Klopp and bring in Zidane and Mbappe", it goes on and on. These are the vocal idiots who do not represent us as local fans of our hometown club, but shout the loudest and get listened to.

I hope that in both cases the 35-40,000 win the day, but we've reached a stage where the people in the ground are becoming nothing more than background colour for a global presentation, nice window dressing to sell a product, and the main consumers of the product aren't those who make up the background on the tv, but those watching the tv all over the world. Some of them are a credit to the club, show amazing loyalty and get the club and the city as much if not more than locals, they exist and I'm proud they're with us, but they're small in number globally to those who follow us for no other reason than for the pursuit of glory and trophies, and how and why we get it are not key concerns.

Nice post.

(I'm one of the 35-40k BTW - although I live on the continent these days). :)
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 04:12:02 pm
A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 03:55:27 pm
Nice post.

(I'm one of the 35-40k BTW - although I live on the continent these days). :)
Yes, nice post. It expressed in more depth something I also touched on in a recent post, so I'm definitely in agreement.

I'm not sure clubs and the game in general really care. It's clear they've been actively pushing us 'legacy fans' out for some time now. It's the way the world currently is, unfortunately. 🫤


Anyway. Saudicastle. I hope the Mancs hand the Tawdries their arses today. They might become a front for sportswashing murderers themselves very soon but, as yet, they aren't. It feels dirty preferring a Manc win, but sometimes it's justified.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 05:31:35 pm
This lot really shouldn't be finishing Top 4. Between us and Spurs I imagine.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 05:36:18 pm
Macc77 on Yesterday at 03:51:00 pm
They are in the same boat as us in that the actual match-going local fanbase that values and wishes to protect the link between club, city, history, morals etc are probably about 35-40,000 people amidst a worldwide fanbase of millions. Even alot of United and Liverpool fans in the UK outside of the North West (alot I stress, certainly not all, we have some great ones) do not place as much importance on this and support the club for reasons removed from where we play or the historic links involved, and their main priority is winning stuff. I've met many Liverpool fans in my decade living in London who considered themselves proper Reds but had no issue reading a certain newspaper. They weren't doing it to be controversial or sticking two fingers up at the city, they were just completely ignorant of the reasons. If you're ignorant of that, or don't care, why are you going to have any issue with who owns us? United are the same, most United fans I met in London call them 'Man U' which is a convenient nickname as it means you never have to actually say the name of the city, it's almost irrelevant to them. Liverpool and United are just clubs to them, they are in no way linked to an area and there are so many other Liverpool and United fans down there it's not considered weird or strange to follow either.

Both clubs do surveys of their global fanbases and will keep an eye on some of the absolute shite written on the official twitter feeds from fans who never step foot in the ground, never go to the city, never have to question what an owner means for their sense of identity and where they live, and both clubs will have basically have decided that 35-40,000 mouthy locals are irrelevant when gauging the millions who are completely ambivalent to things like who owns us. Some owners have blood on their hands... "who cares, announce Bellingham". We are fighting sportswashers and are winning things the right way... "get the same owners then". We are having a bad season but we need to have faith in the manager... "sack Klopp and bring in Zidane and Mbappe", it goes on and on. These are the vocal idiots who do not represent us as local fans of our hometown club, but shout the loudest and get listened to.

I hope that in both cases the 35-40,000 win the day, but we've reached a stage where the people in the ground are becoming nothing more than background colour for a global presentation, nice window dressing to sell a product, and the main consumers of the product aren't those who make up the background on the tv, but those watching the tv all over the world. Some of them are a credit to the club, show amazing loyalty and get the club and the city as much if not more than locals, they exist and I'm proud they're with us, but they're small in number globally to those who follow us for no other reason than for the pursuit of glory and trophies, and how and why we get it are not key concerns.

Thanks for the reply. Good post. I agree.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 07:15:26 pm
Howd our old buddy go?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 07:52:18 pm
jillc on Yesterday at 01:30:52 pm
NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing
@NoSaudiToon
·
Feb 7
During the year the #Saudi dictators have been in control of #NUFC they executed 81 people before we played Chelsea & have jailed women for 34 & 45 years for tweeting.

A
@worflags
 banner in support of #Saudi women at #CarabaoCupFinal would be a belated but magnificant gesture.


Wow, this is just an incredible statistic, 81 people executed since they have entered the Premier League as owners of Newcastle. Does it make you feel proud you daft arses who are supposed to be looking after the game?  :butt

Thank you for sharing this. Ive been really irritated by the the Newcastle fans I know (wifes family and friends are from the north east) ignoring what their owners are, its good to see some of them actually have some morals. Never thought Id see the day when Id prefer Man U to win a cup final, especially against a small team, but sadly here we are.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 07:54:19 pm
All that excitement and then another final they dont turn up. Another damp squib.

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 08:12:34 pm
sminp on Yesterday at 07:52:18 pm
Thank you for sharing this. Ive been really irritated by the the Newcastle fans I know (wifes family and friends are from the north east) ignoring what their owners are, its good to see some of them actually have some morals. Never thought Id see the day when Id prefer Man U to win a cup final, especially against a small team, but sadly here we are.

They are doing a great job this group so far, always active on twitter and they were invited to a human rights conference not so long ago speaking about their campaign. It's always worth retweeting some of their stuff if you are active on twitter.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 08:17:43 pm
Barely watched any footy this season, but they surely can't be as absolute shite all the time can they?

Was like watching a relegation team.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 08:22:26 pm
Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:17:43 pm
Barely watched any footy this season, but they surely can't be as absolute shite all the time can they?

Was like watching a relegation team.

They are a very defensive team. They have conceded only 15 goals in 23 games in the league so far, and 4 of those came in their only 2 defeats, against us ...
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 08:31:15 pm
PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:22:26 pm
They are a very defensive team. They have conceded only 15 goals in 23 games in the league so far, and 4 of those came in their only 2 defeats, against us ...

Been rubbish since new year, badly ran out of steam.

They were massively overperforming given the quality levels in the squad, could still scrape 4th like Everton did in 2005 but likely Spurs will pip them if we can't sort ourselves out. For all our current failings, the only player of theirs i'd take,for anything more than just back up, is Guimares.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 08:32:07 pm
bird_lfc on Yesterday at 05:31:35 pm
This lot really shouldn't be finishing Top 4. Between us and Spurs I imagine.
Its going to be Spurs. I dont think were in the position to talk down other sides after yesterdays display.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 08:52:18 pm
Fromola on Yesterday at 08:31:15 pm
Been rubbish since new year, badly ran out of steam.

They were massively overperforming given the quality levels in the squad, could still scrape 4th like Everton did in 2005 but likely Spurs will pip them if we can't sort ourselves out. For all our current failings, the only player of theirs i'd take,for anything more than just back up, is Guimares.

They are still not conceding much. That is why they have a lot of draws since the re-start of the season. But they are definitely not top 4 material ...
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 09:27:42 pm
Some might disagree but I watched it because I really wanted Karius to do well and not fook up. Not because I wanted Newcastle to win, but for the lads mental health.

Incidentally he could have done better for the second goal but other than that was solid enough.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 09:38:50 pm
Fromola on Yesterday at 08:31:15 pm
Been rubbish since new year, badly ran out of steam.

They were massively overperforming given the quality levels in the squad, could still scrape 4th like Everton did in 2005 but likely Spurs will pip them if we can't sort ourselves out. For all our current failings, the only player of theirs i'd take,for anything more than just back up, is Guimares.

Yep, they've fallen off a cliff since winning the SF really, whether the Final has been a distraction of whether they've run out of steam is yet to be seen. Their position is maybe a false one given they've only won 10 of 23, and they were always risking being caught once one of Spurs, us or Chelsea got their act together because of how many games they draw. Maybe with the Final out of the way they'll recover and focus on 4th, or maybe it will kill their season. Again, to be seen.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 10:10:24 pm
Thought their fans were outstanding today. What a terrible shame about the ownership, which ofc most of them support because they don't think beyond what's happening on the pitch. Trippier can get to fuck with his we're gonna timewaste comments pre match though glad he lost the snide c*nt
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:55:54 pm
Fuck this club and fuck anyone who turns up to support them. There is no such thing as Newcastle United anymore. Its a puppet of some of the vilest people you could possibly imagine. Its a crying shame but if you turn up to watch these you are kidding yourselves if you think you are still watching the club you loved. It died the moment the deal was signed to sell it to the head-choppers.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 12:00:45 am
Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:32:07 pm
Its going to be Spurs. I dont think were in the position to talk down other sides after yesterdays display.

Lads, it's Tottenham.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 12:36:37 am
Looks like Karius made 7 saves and no glaring errors, but Saudi didn't win anything. Good outcome. Can't remember who won the game, too lazy to find out.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 01:44:28 am
Someone on the Guardian comments called the Newcastle manager Beheaddie Howe. It amused me.
