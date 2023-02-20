We definitely done the same in 2012 or whenever it was Abu Dhabi pipped them with the late win v QPR.



I know a load of Manc fans here. I'd guess the split would be about 80/20. 80 being the ones that couldn't care less as long as they're spending money. I've no idea what the Liverpool split would be overall, but from people I know personally, it would probably be about 20/80 the other way.



I laughed my head off when the Mancs thought they'd won the league, only to see it snatched away from them in the dying seconds. Their faces were a picture. Back then I admit I was totally ignorant on the middle east and what went on there. I also had no idea what sportswashing was and that it was what was going on at what used to be Man City. I think we're a lot more clued up since then though.I get the impression currently that the vast majority of United fans would be overjoyed with a sportswasher. They've gone years without a trophy and have become quite desperate now. Most of them are glory hunting bandwagon jumpers who wouldn't care less where the money comes from just so long as it brings them trophies to brag about.Of course, they'll have some decent old school fans who would be appalled, but the overwhelming majority of their fanbase are not match-going and don't even live in the UK. They've never really seemed to have an ethos or identity as a fanbase either. They've always been somewhat mercenary, and would drop their knickers and bend over just so long as it meant they could win something. They'll flutter their eyelashes at anyone who's a big enough sugar daddy.Liverpool do also have a similar sized following and, of course, with a fanbase of many millions it would be silly to suggest that most of our own fans do not come from outside of Liverpool. That's despite the fact we have twice as many fans in our own city than Everton do.*I think the difference is that Liverpool fans do actually have an ethos. One that many (not all, of course) fans from outside the city and even outside of the UK do try to familiarise themselves with and understand. Most Manc fans will exhibit Tory behaviour and back a government conspiracy for simple banter points. We won't. As I said, the Mancs are far more mercenary in nature and will only make a stand for selfish and vanity reasons. They happily cheered sportswashing when it cheated Liverpool out of deserved titles, even though it's also cost them too.Your figures appear accurate from what I've seen. I don't personally know any Reds who would welcome a sportswasher, but I've seen others online who would. They're definitely in the minority though. On the other hand, we've seen Mancs violently rioting and smashing up their own ground, cheerled by an ex player on live television because they want their billionaire out and a sportswasher in.If Saudicastle beat them in the League Cup Final, that clamour for a sportswasher of their own will only grow louder from their fans.*Courtesy of Everton's own survey.