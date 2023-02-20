« previous next »
Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

JRed

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 20, 2023, 03:42:44 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on February 20, 2023, 03:39:24 pm
I bet he grasses on people that don't have a TV License.
I bet he disrespects people who lost loved ones or lost their freedom for no reason by arrogantly stating hes only interested in football matters. Oh wait
Son of Spion

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 20, 2023, 06:32:52 pm
Quote from: Koplass on February 20, 2023, 03:22:20 pm
Christ it's tiresome.

They say we try to make everything about ourselves, and yet every other set of support in the country is utterly obsessed with us...
This is the irony, isn't it?

It's not Liverpool that make everything about Liverpool. It's the rest of the country seemingly making everything about Liverpool. As you say, they are absolutely obsessed with this city and its flagship football club.
Koplass

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 20, 2023, 10:45:14 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 20, 2023, 06:32:52 pm
This is the irony, isn't it?

It's not Liverpool that make everything about Liverpool. It's the rest of the country seemingly making everything about Liverpool. As you say, they are absolutely obsessed with this city and its flagship football club.

I was reading a tweet about the '15 minute city' protests yesterday (some conspiracy theorists think it's an assault on their civil liberties) and a Leeds fan made a completely random comment about it mirroring the behaviour of Liverpool fans at cup finals.

The subject couldn't have been further removed from Liverpool, or football in general, but he couldn't help himself. Are we all they ever think about? It's fucking weird.
Son of Spion

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 21, 2023, 12:08:50 am
Quote from: Koplass on February 20, 2023, 10:45:14 pm
I was reading a tweet about the '15 minute city' protests yesterday...
Love us or hate us, they can't stop thinking about and obsessing about us. We genuinely live inside their heads.

Macc77

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 21, 2023, 11:48:09 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 19, 2023, 06:43:20 pm
An average team with 3-4 good players, and a manager out of his depth in the Premier League

It can't be both. I can fully accept an opinion that he's a crap manager but they're 5th because they have bought loads of players thanks to their horrid owners. I can also fully accept that they have 3 or 4 good players but are 5th because he's a decent manager.

I cannot accept an opinion that says a team has only 3 or 4 good players and a coach out of his depth in the PL, but they're 5th in said PL. That's nonsensical. A team with only 3 or 4 good players and a coach out of his depth in the PL is the Ev and Lampard, fighting relegation. It isn't 5th in the PL.
wampa1

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 21, 2023, 11:51:00 am
Quote from: Macc77 on February 21, 2023, 11:48:09 am
A team with only 3 or 4 good players and a coach out of his depth in the PL is the Ev and Lampard
Who are the 3 or 4 good players at Everton?
So Howard Philips

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 21, 2023, 11:54:56 am
Quote from: wampa1 on February 21, 2023, 11:51:00 am
Who are the 3 or 4 good players at Everton?

Even the saltiest Bitter wouldnt get beyond Pickford and Onana - and theyd struggle to get on Southamptons bench.
Ashburton

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 21, 2023, 11:56:00 am
Quote from: wampa1 on February 21, 2023, 11:51:00 am
Who are the 3 or 4 good players at Everton?

You'd probably say Pickford, Onana and DCL as the three stand-outs.  Maybe a couple of seasons back Coleman.  Obviously they aren't prime Neuer, Iniesta and R9 but they'd be decent pick ups for both sides.  Well, at least once DCL gets his mattress replaced anyway - at least according to Dyche.
Macc77

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 21, 2023, 03:40:08 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on February 21, 2023, 11:51:00 am
Who are the 3 or 4 good players at Everton?

Valid point
PeterTheRed

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 21, 2023, 05:31:40 pm
Quote from: Macc77 on February 21, 2023, 11:48:09 am
It can't be both. I can fully accept an opinion that he's a crap manager but they're 5th because they have bought loads of players thanks to their horrid owners. I can also fully accept that they have 3 or 4 good players but are 5th because he's a decent manager.

I cannot accept an opinion that says a team has only 3 or 4 good players and a coach out of his depth in the PL, but they're 5th in said PL. That's nonsensical. A team with only 3 or 4 good players and a coach out of his depth in the PL is the Ev and Lampard, fighting relegation. It isn't 5th in the PL.

They won't finish 5th in the Premier League this season. Apart from Guimaraes, Isak and Botman, the rest of their players are average at best ...
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 21, 2023, 05:37:26 pm
Saint-Maximin looked a lot better than average on the weekend. Trippier's looked excellent while Almiron, Joelinton and Schar have looked great on and off and Pope's easily top half standard. I don't think they'll regain their earlier form this season but they're a decent team with a good manager.
a little break

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 21, 2023, 06:11:30 pm
Quote from: JRed on February 20, 2023, 03:42:44 pm
I bet he disrespects people who lost loved ones or lost their freedom for no reason by arrogantly stating hes only interested in football matters. Oh wait

Went real quiet after that though didn't it? I'm watching the golf doc on Netflix now and the journalists absolutely laid into the LIV golfers. Like, no holds barred and destroyed them. Turned me off football even further seeing the pass Abu Dhabi and this shower have gotten. Football isn't just allowing sports washing it's fully complicit.
lobsterboy

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 21, 2023, 06:30:34 pm
Quote from: a little break on February 21, 2023, 06:11:30 pm
Went real quiet after that though didn't it? I'm watching the golf doc on Netflix now and the journalists absolutely laid into the LIV golfers. Like, no holds barred and destroyed them. Turned me off football even further seeing the pass Abu Dhabi and this shower have gotten. Football isn't just allowing sports washing it's fully complicit.

SKY etc. thrive on them splashing their money about so hype it as much as possible. The transfer fees and wages are treated as some kind of championship and idiots fawn over it while they themselves struggle to pay their heating or feed their kids.
4pool

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 23, 2023, 12:49:00 am
Posted in the golf thread an article that the PIF and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, are subject to discovery in the case versus the PGA and must sit for depositions.


So the ties to the government that the PGA tour are trying to expose may come to light. Which makes me wonder when the PIF have to come clean during their "discovery" if Newcastle United gets a mention.
RayPhilAlan

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 23, 2023, 01:13:24 am
Don't want either of these teams to win, but would be chuffed for Karius if he dpes okay. Jammy own goal or two down one end, and Karius making a string of saves at the other.
GreatEx

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 23, 2023, 02:28:47 am
Quote from: Koplass on February 20, 2023, 10:45:14 pm
I was reading a tweet about the '15 minute city' protests yesterday (some conspiracy theorists think it's an assault on their civil liberties) .

Truly one of the most bizarre developments in recent times, and I'm saying this in a world where a guy burst into a family pizza restaurant wielding an AR15 and vowing to free the children locked in the basement by the satanic democrat paedo cult (the building had no basement). Possibly deserves its own thread...
Vote For Pedro

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 24, 2023, 10:22:11 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64728698

The romance. Brings a tear to my eye
So Howard Philips

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 24, 2023, 11:29:50 pm
Hate to say it. I dont want the Toon Army to win, blood stained twats.
Jshooters

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 12:10:03 am
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on February 24, 2023, 10:22:11 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64728698

The romance. Brings a tear to my eye

Quote
The fact it has taken less than 18 months for the Magpies to become truly competitive is testament to the work of Bruce's successor, Eddie Howe.

And nothing to do with the £200m spent in one transfer window
The North Bank

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 08:21:12 am
Shows how hated these lot have become that even Liverpool fans want Man Utd to beat them in a final.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 08:45:17 am

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:21:12 am
Shows how hated these lot have become that even Liverpool fans want Man Utd to beat them in a final.

I won't be wanting either of them to win. Both despicable clubs in different ways. Just hope there are a few red cards and season-ending injuries to some of the key players on both teams.
rob1966

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 10:16:04 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:21:12 am
Shows how hated these lot have become that even Liverpool fans want Man Utd to beat them in a final.

Not so much want the Mancs to win as don't want the Geordies to win. The Mancs are just as fucking repulsive and would sell their nans for a Sportwasher and that rat faced c*nt would lie on the floor at the entrance to OT and let them walk over him in shit covered boots to welcome them. Then spend the next how many years sucking them off while pretending to give a fuck about human rights, the ubercunt.

I'd much rather something happened, such as a water main burst that destroys the pitch, to force the game to be abandonded and it never gets replayed.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 10:20:04 am
Hopefully a dull and grinding 0-0 with United winning on penalties. Fuck Newcastle winning anything. And plenty of United supporters don't want them owned by sportswashers either, by the way.
Son of Spion

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 10:54:46 am
Only the localised destruction of Wembley by an asteroid as the teams walk out is an acceptable outcome from this game.

Ordinarily I'd be hoping for a Newcastle win, but now they are Saudicastle and a front for a murderous state, they can do one.

The other shower of shite are despised for different reasons, but despised nonetheless.

*Hopefully looks towards skies for asteroids*
The North Bank

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 10:56:57 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:45:17 am
I won't be wanting either of them to win. Both despicable clubs in different ways. Just hope there are a few red cards and season-ending injuries to some of the key players on both teams.

Agreed on all counts
The North Bank

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 10:58:18 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:54:46 am
Only the localised destruction of Wembley by an asteroid as the teams walk out is an acceptable outcome from this game.

Ordinarily I'd be hoping for a Newcastle win, but now they are Saudicastle and a front for a murderous state, they can do one.

The other shower of shite are despised for different reasons, but despised nonetheless.

*Hopefully looks towards skies for asteroids*

I hope it doesnt miss Im not too far from Wembley  ;D
Son of Spion

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:17:50 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:58:18 am
I hope it doesnt miss Im not too far from Wembley  ;D
Don't worry. I'm sending up a tactical nuke to influence its trajectory right onto the center circle.  :D
rob1966

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:20:59 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 10:20:04 am
Hopefully a dull and grinding 0-0 with United winning on penalties. Fuck Newcastle winning anything. And plenty of United supporters don't want them owned by sportswashers either, by the way.

I'm yet to meet one. Buy them a shiny new toy and they are easily distracted.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:34:45 am
There are loads of Utd fans who'd happily have their club owned by an Arab state. Absolutely loads of them. There aren't many morals left in football.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:54:49 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 11:34:45 am
There are loads of Utd fans who'd happily have their club owned by an Arab state. Absolutely loads of them. There aren't many morals left in football.

And probably plenty of LFC "fans" too. It's easy to convince ourselves we are the only guardians of morality left, but it doesn't help. It just creates further division at a time when we need allies to stop the game being entirely consumed by sportswashers.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 12:02:31 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:54:49 am
And probably plenty of LFC "fans" too.

Never said they wouldn't.
rob1966

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 12:16:33 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:54:49 am
And probably plenty of LFC "fans" too. It's easy to convince ourselves we are the only guardians of morality left, but it doesn't help. It just creates further division at a time when we need allies to stop the game being entirely consumed by sportswashers.

They have happily stood and applauded while sportwashers took over the other club in their city, denying them of 3 titles and fuck knows what else, as they were beating us to leagues, so you're wide of the mark looking at them for allies.
FlashingBlade

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 12:19:01 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:58:18 am
I hope it doesnt miss Im not too far from Wembley  ;D

sorry mate..acceptable  colateral damage...will start an RIP thread for you though.


should the asteroid not materialise I will just feed on the misery of the losers....and be pleased for The North Bank family.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 12:20:20 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:16:33 pm
They have happily stood and applauded while sportwashers took over the other club in their city, denying them of 3 titles and fuck knows what else, as they were beating us to leagues, so you're wide of the mark looking at them for allies.

We definitely done the same in 2012 or whenever it was Abu Dhabi pipped them with the late win v QPR.

I know a load of Manc fans here. I'd guess the split would be about 80/20. 80 being the ones that couldn't care less as long as they're spending money. I've no idea what the Liverpool split would be overall, but from people I know personally, it would probably be about 20/80 the other way.
rob1966

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 12:41:30 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:20:20 pm
We definitely done the same in 2012 or whenever it was Abu Dhabi pipped them with the late win v QPR.

I know a load of Manc fans here. I'd guess the split would be about 80/20. 80 being the ones that couldn't care less as long as they're spending money. I've no idea what the Liverpool split would be overall, but from people I know personally, it would probably be about 20/80 the other way.

I admit I laughed a bit (not too much as I still had to live with the missus), but back then I honestly didn't believe they would become the monster they did. I still wasn't happy with the fake sponsorship deal with Etihad, but never expected the amount of back turning and ignoring that went on with the PL and other clubs. The Mancs and Mr. Ferguson should have been going mental about it, but they just sat back for a decade and did/said nothing.

We're deffo more vocal, I think it was Lobo who said the other day it's why the washers aren't looking at us, they know we'd cause murder. It's whether they thought we could be bought as a fanbase that would make them bid or not, Qatar obviously believe they'll have very low opposition from the Mancs.
FlashingBlade

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 12:45:57 pm
Lads I know 100% against any sport washing investment...mixed ages and locations and most of them regular match goers home and away....but suspect a fair chunk of UK based fans would welcome but not majority....
The North Bank

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 02:01:33 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 12:19:01 pm
sorry mate..acceptable  colateral damage...will start an RIP thread for you though.


should the asteroid not materialise I will just feed on the misery of the losers....and be pleased for The North Bank family.

Put my demise down to breaking a few eggs to make an omelette.

I cant bring myself to support Man Utd . Its a tough one
Son of Spion

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 03:48:05 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:20:20 pm
We definitely done the same in 2012 or whenever it was Abu Dhabi pipped them with the late win v QPR.

I know a load of Manc fans here. I'd guess the split would be about 80/20. 80 being the ones that couldn't care less as long as they're spending money. I've no idea what the Liverpool split would be overall, but from people I know personally, it would probably be about 20/80 the other way.
I laughed my head off when the Mancs thought they'd won the league, only to see it snatched away from them in the dying seconds. Their faces were a picture. Back then I admit I was totally ignorant on the middle east and what went on there. I also had no idea what sportswashing was and that it was what was going on at what used to be Man City. I think we're a lot more clued up since then though.

I get the impression currently that the vast majority of United fans would be overjoyed with a sportswasher. They've gone years without a trophy and have become quite desperate now. Most of them are glory hunting bandwagon jumpers who wouldn't care less where the money comes from just so long as it brings them trophies to brag about.

Of course, they'll have some decent old school fans who would be appalled, but the overwhelming majority of their fanbase are not match-going and don't even live in the UK. They've never really seemed to have an ethos or identity as a fanbase either. They've always been somewhat mercenary, and would drop their knickers and bend over just so long as it meant they could win something. They'll flutter their eyelashes at anyone who's a big enough sugar daddy.

Liverpool do also have a similar sized following and, of course, with a fanbase of many millions it would be silly to suggest that most of our own fans do not come from outside of Liverpool. That's despite the fact we have twice as many fans in our own city than Everton do.*

I think the difference is that Liverpool fans do actually have an ethos. One that many (not all, of course) fans from outside the city and even outside of the UK do try to familiarise themselves with and understand. Most Manc fans will exhibit Tory behaviour and back a government conspiracy for simple banter points. We won't. As I said, the Mancs are far more mercenary in nature and will only make a stand for selfish and vanity reasons. They happily cheered sportswashing when it cheated Liverpool out of deserved titles, even though it's also cost them too.

Your figures appear accurate from what I've seen. I don't personally know any Reds who would welcome a sportswasher, but I've seen others online who would. They're definitely in the minority though. On the other hand, we've seen Mancs violently rioting and smashing up their own ground, cheerled by an ex player on live television because they want their billionaire out and a sportswasher in.

If Saudicastle beat them in the League Cup Final, that clamour for a sportswasher of their own will only grow louder from their fans.

*Courtesy of Everton's own survey.

jillc

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 01:30:52 pm
NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing
@NoSaudiToon
·
Feb 7
During the year the #Saudi dictators have been in control of #NUFC they executed 81 people before we played Chelsea & have jailed women for 34 & 45 years for tweeting.

A
@worflags
 banner in support of #Saudi women at #CarabaoCupFinal would be a belated but magnificant gesture.


Wow, this is just an incredible statistic, 81 people executed since they have entered the Premier League as owners of Newcastle. Does it make you feel proud you daft arses who are supposed to be looking after the game?  :butt
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 01:33:38 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:30:52 pm
NUFC Fans Against Sportswashing
@NoSaudiToon
·
Feb 7
During the year the #Saudi dictators have been in control of #NUFC they executed 81 people before we played Chelsea & have jailed women for 34 & 45 years for tweeting.

A
@worflags
 banner in support of #Saudi women at #CarabaoCupFinal would be a belated but magnificant gesture.


Wow, this is just an incredible statistic, 81 people executed since they have entered the Premier League as owners of Newcastle. Does it make you feel proud you daft arses who are supposed to be looking after the game?  :butt

Newcastle fans deserve success though, we've been told repeatedly
