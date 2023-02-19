An average team with 3-4 good players, and a manager out of his depth in the Premier League

It can't be both. I can fully accept an opinion that he's a crap manager but they're 5th because they have bought loads of players thanks to their horrid owners. I can also fully accept that they have 3 or 4 good players but are 5th because he's a decent manager.I cannot accept an opinion that says a team has only 3 or 4 good players and a coach out of his depth in the PL, but they're 5th in said PL. That's nonsensical. A team with only 3 or 4 good players and a coach out of his depth in the PL is the Ev and Lampard, fighting relegation. It isn't 5th in the PL.