Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1703840 times)

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20720 on: Yesterday at 03:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:39:24 pm
I bet he grasses on people that don't have a TV License.
I bet he disrespects people who lost loved ones or lost their freedom for no reason by arrogantly stating hes only interested in football matters. Oh wait
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20721 on: Yesterday at 06:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 03:22:20 pm
Christ it's tiresome.

They say we try to make everything about ourselves, and yet every other set of support in the country is utterly obsessed with us...
This is the irony, isn't it?

It's not Liverpool that make everything about Liverpool. It's the rest of the country seemingly making everything about Liverpool. As you say, they are absolutely obsessed with this city and its flagship football club.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20722 on: Yesterday at 10:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:32:52 pm
This is the irony, isn't it?

It's not Liverpool that make everything about Liverpool. It's the rest of the country seemingly making everything about Liverpool. As you say, they are absolutely obsessed with this city and its flagship football club.

I was reading a tweet about the '15 minute city' protests yesterday (some conspiracy theorists think it's an assault on their civil liberties) and a Leeds fan made a completely random comment about it mirroring the behaviour of Liverpool fans at cup finals.

The subject couldn't have been further removed from Liverpool, or football in general, but he couldn't help himself. Are we all they ever think about? It's fucking weird.
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20723 on: Today at 12:08:50 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 10:45:14 pm
I was reading a tweet about the '15 minute city' protests yesterday...
Love us or hate us, they can't stop thinking about and obsessing about us. We genuinely live inside their heads.

Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20724 on: Today at 11:48:09 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 19, 2023, 06:43:20 pm
An average team with 3-4 good players, and a manager out of his depth in the Premier League

It can't be both. I can fully accept an opinion that he's a crap manager but they're 5th because they have bought loads of players thanks to their horrid owners. I can also fully accept that they have 3 or 4 good players but are 5th because he's a decent manager.

I cannot accept an opinion that says a team has only 3 or 4 good players and a coach out of his depth in the PL, but they're 5th in said PL. That's nonsensical. A team with only 3 or 4 good players and a coach out of his depth in the PL is the Ev and Lampard, fighting relegation. It isn't 5th in the PL.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20725 on: Today at 11:51:00 am »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 11:48:09 am
A team with only 3 or 4 good players and a coach out of his depth in the PL is the Ev and Lampard
Who are the 3 or 4 good players at Everton?
