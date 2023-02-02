I'd be a hypocrite if I wanted Man U to win this after being so open with wanting City to win the title. The more these cheats win, hopefully we get more and more clubs joining the call to have them sorted out. United fans missing out on trophies and Arsenal getting pipped to the league should get those fanbases riled up and calling for sanctions



I get what you are saying. But ..its hard to understand or predict the implications off where the state ownership has taken the game and maybe worse still, where it will go. I understand why you might want basically United to lose.Whats worse is, in a years time United (or ourselves) could be owned by one of these states. If that happens, that state (by sort of default) immediately buys or inherits our history/trophycount/fanbase/culture etc. iIs a reasonably possible scenario that stinks and doesnt bear thinking about. It seems to be a slow, but potentially accelerating death of our game and our clubs.Newcastle have crept up fast. I agree with poster who said we will soon see proposals like a Champions League final in Middle East. Probably City Vs PSG. We could also possibly see City/Newcastle home and away games as showpiece games at their owner states homes? All this isnt hard to imagine.If United (or us) go to that ownership model, its the endgame. Our game, our culture and clubs are basically gone for me. As hard as it is to say, something tells me its better non state funded United wins the League Cup.