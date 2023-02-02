« previous next »
Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 2, 2023, 02:49:42 am
Isn't Carling/Carabao/League Cup usually the first title sportwashers either push for or win? I know Chelsea won against us in 2004-05 under Jose before they went on to win other stuff. What happened with City?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 2, 2023, 06:58:17 am
No wonder why they're performing so well.

Quote
Rate of executions in Saudi Arabia almost doubles under Mohammed bin Salman
Last six years among bloodiest in kingdoms modern history despite push to modernise

The rate of executions carried out by Saudi Arabia has almost doubled under the rule of the de facto leader, Mohammed bin Salman, with the past six years being among the bloodiest in the Kingdoms modern history, a report has found.

Rates of capital punishment are at historically high levels, despite a push to modernise with widespread reforms and a semblance of individual liberties. Activist groups say the price of change has been high, with a total crackdown on the crown princes political opponents and zero tolerance for dissent.

Pledges by Prince Mohammed  who has consolidated extraordinary powers across the Kingdoms business spheres, industrialists and elite families  to curb executions have not been kept, the new data shows, with each of the six years that he has led the country resulting in more state-sanctioned deaths than any other year in recent history.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/01/executions-in-saudi-arabia-almost-double-under-mohammed-bin-salman
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 2, 2023, 07:51:43 am
Quote from: thegoodfella on February  2, 2023, 02:49:42 am
Isn't Carling/Carabao/League Cup usually the first title sportwashers either push for or win? I know Chelsea won against us in 2004-05 under Jose before they went on to win other stuff. What happened with City?

Think their first was the FA Cup (against Stoke?).
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 2, 2023, 08:33:10 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February  1, 2023, 11:09:21 pm
You won't be thinking this way when the League Cup and the FA Cup final is played in Riyadh in a few years ...

I got laughed at on here for saying the European Cup final will get played in the middle East at some point in the next couple of years, the reason being that it's not in Europe. Like UEFA gives a fuck, Saudi or Qatar offer up a fully air-conditioned stadium and a few million in bribes and it'll happen.

Football is fucked, unless the non state clubs stand together and split from the PL, UEFA and FIFA
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 2, 2023, 08:36:03 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  1, 2023, 10:02:34 pm
Haha Rob, my stance has softened a bit since last night too. I just wont watch and will try it to care either way. Some stuffy run to a final for United and the FA Cup is shaping up a similar way for them I think.

She's going out for the final so it won't be on in our house. It's going to be awful, unlike the fake sex noises on MOTD, it will be real in the Sky studios as they all tug themselves off/finger themselves over Man Utd, even though they are still a very bang average side.

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 2, 2023, 09:23:03 am
Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2023, 08:36:03 am
She's going out for the final so it won't be on in our house. It's going to be awful, unlike the fake sex noises on MOTD, it will be real in the Sky studios as they all tug themselves off/finger themselves over Man Utd, even though they are still a very bang average side.



Wrong thread I know but the noise everyone is making about Casemiro is incredible. Its like theyve never seen a competent midfielder before. I know they had a few years of Scott McTominay but still.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 2, 2023, 07:05:40 pm
Did you read the official response to the press from the Saudi Embassy to the executions, it basically said mind your own fucking business and keep your nose out of our country.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 2, 2023, 07:25:31 pm
Quote from: John C on February  2, 2023, 07:05:40 pm
Did you read the official response to the press from the Saudi Embassy to the executions, it basically said mind your own fucking business and keep your nose out of our country.
Sounds like the Newcastle LGBT+ groups response to human rights abuse
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 2, 2023, 07:53:26 pm
I'd be a hypocrite if I wanted Man U to win this after being so open with wanting City to win the title. The more these cheats win, hopefully we get more and more clubs joining the call to have them sorted out. United fans missing out on trophies and Arsenal getting pipped to the league should get those fanbases riled up and calling for sanctions
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
February 2, 2023, 09:20:28 pm
Quote from: John C on February  2, 2023, 07:05:40 pm
Did you read the official response to the press from the Saudi Embassy to the executions, it basically said mind your own fucking business and keep your nose out of our country.

A dictator who has the West by the bollocks will believe he can do what the fuck he wants and the Tories and the PL allowed them to infect the PL. It's depressing as fuck how backward the human race is.

Football can collapse for all I care these days, its killed itself with greed.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 04:23:35 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  2, 2023, 09:23:03 am
Wrong thread I know but the noise everyone is making about Casemiro is incredible. Its like theyve never seen a competent midfielder before. I know they had a few years of Scott McTominay but still.
Incredible how they can spend £60m on a 30 year old midfielder on a monumental contract and improve slightly, great work all round
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 09:53:49 am
Quote from: ScottScott on February  2, 2023, 07:53:26 pm
I'd be a hypocrite if I wanted Man U to win this after being so open with wanting City to win the title. The more these cheats win, hopefully we get more and more clubs joining the call to have them sorted out. United fans missing out on trophies and Arsenal getting pipped to the league should get those fanbases riled up and calling for sanctions
I get what you are saying. But..
its hard to understand or predict the implications off where the state ownership has taken the game and maybe worse still, where it will go. I understand why you might want basically United to lose.
Whats worse is, in a years time United (or ourselves) could be owned by one of these states. If that happens, that state (by sort of default) immediately buys or inherits  our history/trophycount/fanbase/culture etc. iIs a reasonably possible scenario that stinks and doesnt bear thinking about. It seems to be a slow, but potentially accelerating death of our game and our clubs.
Newcastle have crept up fast. I agree with poster who said we will soon see proposals like a Champions League final in Middle East. Probably City Vs PSG.  We could also possibly see City/Newcastle home and away games as showpiece games at their owner states homes?  All this isnt hard to imagine.
If United (or us) go to that ownership model, its the endgame. Our game, our culture and clubs are basically gone for me.  As hard as it is to say, something tells me its better non state funded United wins the League Cup.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 10:15:24 am
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 09:53:49 am
I get what you are saying. But..
its hard to understand or predict the implications off where the state ownership has taken the game and maybe worse still, where it will go. I understand why you might want basically United to lose.
Whats worse is, in a years time United (or ourselves) could be owned by one of these states. If that happens, that state (by sort of default) immediately buys or inherits  our history/trophycount/fanbase/culture etc. iIs a reasonably possible scenario that stinks and doesnt bear thinking about. It seems to be a slow, but potentially accelerating death of our game and our clubs.
Newcastle have crept up fast. I agree with poster who said we will soon see proposals like a Champions League final in Middle East. Probably City Vs PSG.  We could also possibly see City/Newcastle home and away games as showpiece games at their owner states homes?  All this isnt hard to imagine.
If United (or us) go to that ownership model, its the endgame. Our game, our culture and clubs are basically gone for me.  As hard as it is to say, something tells me its better non state funded United wins the League Cup.

As much as I agree with every word of that, I don't see how Utd winning the cup would make any difference.
