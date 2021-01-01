Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
511
512
513
514
515
[
516
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab (Read 1685906 times)
thegoodfella
makes reindeer pizza
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,310
...siempre es posible
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
«
Reply #20600 on:
Today
at 02:49:42 am »
Isn't Carling/Carabao/League Cup usually the first title sportwashers either push for or win? I know Chelsea won against us in 2004-05 under Jose before they went on to win other stuff. What happened with City?
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on December 24, 2010, 06:22:06 pm
All the best to you and yours too.
Print
Pages:
1
...
511
512
513
514
515
[
516
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.2]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2