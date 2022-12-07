« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1670576 times)

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20480 on: December 7, 2022, 04:33:59 am »
Genuinely revolting stuff from Biden.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20481 on: December 7, 2022, 04:42:13 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on December  7, 2022, 04:33:59 am
Genuinely revolting stuff from Biden.

All about boosting oil production
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20482 on: December 8, 2022, 01:12:00 pm »
An amusing sub-genre emerging on Twitter from the NUFC family of top lads. Apparently Howe is better than Klopp.

14 games into the season.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20483 on: December 8, 2022, 05:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on December  8, 2022, 01:12:00 pm
An amusing sub-genre emerging on Twitter from the NUFC family of top lads. Apparently Howe is better than Klopp.

14 games into the season.

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20484 on: December 8, 2022, 07:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on December  8, 2022, 01:12:00 pm
An amusing sub-genre emerging on Twitter from the NUFC family of top lads. Apparently Howe is better than Klopp.

14 games into the season.
Better at what exactly? Absolute fucking morons arent they?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20485 on: December 8, 2022, 07:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on December  7, 2022, 04:33:59 am
Genuinely revolting stuff from Biden.

Fist bumps all round. Guys a wanker.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20486 on: December 8, 2022, 10:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on December  8, 2022, 01:12:00 pm
An amusing sub-genre emerging on Twitter from the NUFC family of top lads. Apparently Howe is better than Klopp.

14 games into the season.

Great!!! Lets hope the Saudis believe that and keep him for 10 years, they sure as shit wont win anything big with him in charge
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20487 on: December 9, 2022, 06:08:09 am »
So much for mooted new PL rules on owner linked deals. :-\

Don't they have to be vetted by the PL if they are above £1 million pounds?

Noon, Fly Saudia and STC all owned by PIF.

And they just announced another PIF owned company deal while over there in Riyadh, a eSports company called Savvy Gaming will be their official gaming partner.

And last week the news broke that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, through a foundation, had acquired 96% ownership in Japanese game developer SNK, the maker of MohFatal Fury, Metal Slug, and The King of Fighters. Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund, which provided the money for Savvys deal, also bought stakes above 5% in both Capcom and Nexon, reportedly for more than $1 billion for each stake./b]

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20488 on: January 5, 2023, 09:26:13 am »
It is pretty mad that their only defeat all season in what, 17 games, is a last minute defeat against us. Which ironically they would of hung on for a point without the fake injuries/time wasting

Those expecting them to drop off may be disappointed. Theyll get European football this year for sure
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20489 on: January 6, 2023, 01:23:56 pm »

Not directly to do with Newcastle - but an insight into their owners... and attempts to influence what appears online / gather information to take action against those posting online....


'Saudi Arabia jails two Wikipedia staff in bid to control content':-

Administrators jailed for 32 years, and eight years, as activists warn of ploy to infiltrate website

www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/jan/05/saudi-arabia-jails-two-wikipedia-staff-in-bid-to-control-content


on the back of this in mid-December...


'Former Twitter employee sentenced to more than three years in prison for spying for Saudi Arabia':-

A former Twitter employee found guilty of spying on users on behalf of the Saudi royal family has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

www.cnbc.com/2022/12/16/ex-twitter-employee-sentenced-to-over-3-years-in-prison-for-spying-for-saudi-arabia.html
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20490 on: January 6, 2023, 02:12:13 pm »
Quote from: oojason on January  6, 2023, 01:23:56 pm
Not directly to do with Newcastle -


I disagree Jason. It's exactly what this thread should be used for.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20491 on: January 6, 2023, 02:25:59 pm »
They're going after 911 families now.

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20492 on: January 6, 2023, 03:46:00 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on January  5, 2023, 09:26:13 am
It is pretty mad that their only defeat all season in what, 17 games, is a last minute defeat against us. Which ironically they would of hung on for a point without the fake injuries/time wasting

Those expecting them to drop off may be disappointed. Theyll get European football this year for sure
They're not very good, a genuinely poor set of players, Guimares aside who would you take at Liverpool?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20493 on: January 6, 2023, 03:49:14 pm »
Probably take Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle right now
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20494 on: January 6, 2023, 03:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on January  6, 2023, 03:46:00 pm
They're not very good, a genuinely poor set of players, Guimares aside who would you take at Liverpool?

As it stands, I'd take pretty much their entire midfield.     :(
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20495 on: January 6, 2023, 05:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on January  6, 2023, 03:46:00 pm
They're not very good, a genuinely poor set of players, Guimares aside who would you take at Liverpool?
Botman and Guimaraes no doubt.

Botman has looked brilliant for them, a player that was on our radar a couple of seasons ago that Horrible January window.

Baffling how we were never in for Guimaraes, a bonafide Gini replacement if ever you saw one.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20496 on: January 6, 2023, 06:03:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on January  6, 2023, 05:20:35 pm
Botman and Guimaraes no doubt.

Botman has looked brilliant for them, a player that was on our radar a couple of seasons ago that Horrible January window.

Baffling how we were never in for Guimaraes, a bonafide Gini replacement if ever you saw one.
He's no better than what we have, Guimares I'll grant you though.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20497 on: January 6, 2023, 06:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on January  6, 2023, 03:46:00 pm
They're not very good, a genuinely poor set of players, Guimares aside who would you take at Liverpool?

Isak looked pretty good on his debut at Anfield, not played much yet. They're the main two. Saint Maxim you'd take over Ox on the left for sure but not when everyone is fit.

Other than that it's a very mediocre squad on paper.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20498 on: January 6, 2023, 06:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on January  6, 2023, 02:12:13 pm
I disagree Jason. It's exactly what this thread should be used for.

Makes you wonder what there up to behind the scenes too wonder what else there trying to influence
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20499 on: January 6, 2023, 06:59:44 pm »
Bloody racists,they wouldn't be scared if it wasn't a terrorist supporting state that is run by a murdering scumbag.

Quote
Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Is Using PGA Suit to Get Data on 9/11 Families, Court Told

 Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf and its feud with PGA Tour Inc. has divided fans, tested players allegiances and sparked legal battles.

Its now taken a more sinister turn.

LIV, backed by the $676 billion Saudi sovereign wealth fund, was accused on Tuesday of using its US lawsuit against PGA to build an intelligence file on families of 9/11 victims who have been critical of the kingdom and its new professional golf circuit. The upstart has countered that the PGA is secretly running a smear campaign to take it down.

At the heart of the matter is PGAs public-relations firm, Clout Public Affairs. Led by an ex-chief of staff to US Senator Ted Cruz, one of its other clients is 9/11 Justice, which is involved in a separate suit against Saudi Arabia related to the 2001 terror attacks and other atrocities, including the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Now Clout is also challenging a subpoena issued by LIV and accusing the tour of tapping a third-party firm to track the 9/11 group.

LIV has brazenly hired a firm in the United States to track and monitor the activities of these 9/11 victims and families, while simultaneously, through the underlying lawsuit, using antitrust discovery to now sift Clouts communications with these families, even if they have nothing to do with LIV, golf, or golfers, Clout said in the filing.

LIVs lawyer, Keith Frost of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, didnt immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The legal wrangling marks a dramatic escalation in the fight between the two competing golf circuits, which until now has largely centered around the Saudi project luring some of the sports biggest stars, including Phil Mickelson and Cameron Smith, with huge paychecks and unconventional tournaments.

Sportswash Accusations

LIV critics have argued Saudi Arabia is using its splashy golf events  including two hosted at properties owned by former President Donald Trump  to sportswash the kingdoms well-documented human-rights abuses. When PGA began suspending players who left for LIV, the Saudi tour sued, calling the PGA an entrenched monopolist that was trying to choke off its supply of star golfers.

As part of the evidence-gathering process, LIV demanded that Clout hand over its communications with the PGA and any internal documents about the US tour. LIV last month sued to enforce the subpoena, arguing that the US golf tour had hired Clout in part to arrange for 9/11 families to protest at LIV events. LIV said it didnt buy the PGAs claim that it needed to protect US golf from the taint of Saudi Arabia.

As it turns out, the PGA Tour itself has been secretly fomenting the very anti-Saudi sentiment that it now uses to justify its illegal conduct, LIV said in a motion to force Clout to comply with the subpoena.

LIV has said the PGA turned over evidence in the antitrust case demonstrating that it organized and likely funded the 9/11 families protests.

Clout is balking at LIVs demands, contending it violates the First Amendment privilege between Clout and its client. It blasted the upstart for suggesting that the PGA needed to coordinate anti-Saudi sentiment in the US, accusing LIV of being in a dream world.

LIVs casual assumption that it is a simple golf league that was suddenly smeared with an unexpected political attack is utterly false, Clout said. LIV was conceived as a PR vehicle by Kingdom consultants as a last-ditch effort to dull the massive public backlash from the Khashoggi murder and other current events.

Read More: Saudi Wealth Fund Claims Immunity in PGA-LIV Golf US Court Fight

Clouts president is David Polyansky, who, along with serving as Cruzs chief of staff, was a senior adviser to Scott Walkers 2016 presidential campaign. Chief Operating Officer Samantha Dravis worked at the Environmental Protection Agency during the Trump administration.

Clout said the firm and 9/11 Justice have a reasonable fear that disclosure of their internal communications will provoke retaliation.

It said the subpoena could reveal phone numbers, individual names and email addresses, or information about plans to continue criticizing Saudi Arabia  all of which could well lead to hacking or other retaliation.

The case is LIV Golf v. Clout Public Affairs, 22-mc-00126, US District Court, District of Columbia (Washington, DC).
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20500 on: January 6, 2023, 07:08:48 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January  6, 2023, 06:59:44 pm
Bloody racists,they wouldn't be scared if it wasn't a terrorist supporting state that is run by a murdering scumbag.
Sinister stuff.
I think they just need to give legally binding assurances that theyre not keeping track of 9/11 families and it will all be ok.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20501 on: January 6, 2023, 07:24:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on January  6, 2023, 07:08:48 pm
Sinister stuff.
I think they just need to give legally binding assurances that theyre not keeping track of 9/11 families and it will all be ok.

Careful J,your post is bordering on xenophobic,it's just a cultural thing ;)
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20502 on: January 6, 2023, 07:30:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January  6, 2023, 06:59:44 pm
Bloody racists,they wouldn't be scared if it wasn't a terrorist supporting state that is run by a murdering scumbag.
Imagine, if you will, a bloodthirsty human rights abusing ownership regime, but from Central Africa instead of the Middle East?, and not with a cabal of prepaid off journalists, the colour of money?, the colour of the payers is the key thing.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20503 on: January 7, 2023, 07:58:13 pm »
Haha...fuck off you jumped up twats!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20504 on: January 7, 2023, 09:22:11 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on January  7, 2023, 07:58:13 pm
Haha...fuck off you jumped up twats!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20505 on: January 7, 2023, 10:10:48 pm »
Just watched this, I'm sure the supporters that are "deserving of success" are completely on board with having these barbarians as their saviours.

https://youtu.be/4DVah3bZlV8
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20506 on: January 7, 2023, 11:40:55 pm »
Worrying scenes at the away end (Leppings Lane) today, look at the tunnel in the lower tier and the large number of fans clearly being crushed up against those in front of them.

Fuck sakes, just raise the fucking thing to the floor.

https://twitter.com/kellycates/status/1611866859149598720?s=46&t=PIJm2CMvkeU-F9itWsdtVQ
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20507 on: January 8, 2023, 12:39:55 am »
Daz is a right c*nt.

As for the stand,it should've been demolished 30 fucking years ago.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20508 on: January 8, 2023, 01:30:54 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January  8, 2023, 12:39:55 am
Daz is a right c*nt.

As for the stand,it should've been demolished 30 fucking years ago.
Without a doubt.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20509 on: January 8, 2023, 04:01:34 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on January  7, 2023, 11:40:55 pm
Worrying scenes at the away end (Leppings Lane) today, look at the tunnel in the lower tier and the large number of fans clearly being crushed up against those in front of them.

Fuck sakes, just raise the fucking thing to the floor.

https://twitter.com/kellycates/status/1611866859149598720?s=46&t=PIJm2CMvkeU-F9itWsdtVQ

How do you raise something to the floor? You want to raze it to the ground surely?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20510 on: January 8, 2023, 08:23:01 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on December  7, 2022, 04:33:59 am
Genuinely revolting stuff from Biden.

I expect nothing less from Biden.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20511 on: January 8, 2023, 11:35:49 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on January  8, 2023, 08:23:01 am
I expect nothing less from Biden.

The other c*nt danced with them.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20512 on: January 8, 2023, 12:10:15 pm »
These have turned into a genuinely revolting fanbase and club
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20513 on: January 8, 2023, 12:11:45 pm »
Shame they lost.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20514 on: January 8, 2023, 01:15:08 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on January  8, 2023, 12:10:15 pm
These have turned into a genuinely revolting fanbase and club

Theyve always been, just under the radar. Everyones second team etc. never liked them. Seen some disgusting behavior by their traveling fans over the years
Drunk coked up wankers but they take their tops off so sky loves them.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20515 on: January 8, 2023, 01:22:01 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on January  8, 2023, 01:15:08 pm
Theyve always been, just under the radar. Everyones second team etc. never liked them. Seen some disgusting behavior by their traveling fans over the years
Drunk coked up wankers but they take their tops off so sky loves them.

Fat horsepunchers now with extra slave blood
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20516 on: January 8, 2023, 08:54:31 pm »
Newcastle United should be the freshest team in the league, given their average playing time is around 20 minutes per match, with all the rest time wasting.

Although Everton should be even fresher, given that theyve played no football at all.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20517 on: Yesterday at 11:13:24 pm »
I see that the Saudi rule that unmarried couples cant live together is being waved for Ronaldo. Allah favours the rich, it seems.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20518 on: Today at 04:23:36 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January  8, 2023, 11:35:49 am
The other c*nt danced with them.

They can be both horrendous Presidents, you know mate.
