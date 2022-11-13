« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1654951 times)

Fuck this lot, they're the new City and their fans are going the same way. Hope they sink.
Theyve replaced Chelsea, passing the torch yesterday. At least theyre not in London...yet. Whats strange is they havent really got that much quality. Guimaraes, trippier, isak(who never plays), and now almiron after years of doing nothing. These are their main players, massively overachieving with what they have.
It's just momentum. World Cup came at the worst possible time. They'll probably finish between 6-8
We'll finish above these.

No doubt.
Howe doing a great job with these, suppose the Saudis will get rid him if they lose 3 games in a row or suffer some bad form which will come you suspect
Quote from: KevLFC on November 13, 2022, 12:40:37 pm
Howe doing a great job with these, suppose the Saudis will get rid him if they lose 3 games in a row or loses his head which will come you suspect
Fixed it for you
Quote from: JRed on November 13, 2022, 12:51:21 pm
Fixed it for you
.

😀, sorry have to laugh at that
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 13, 2022, 08:27:45 am
Makes me sick seeing these do well.
I don't watch them so I have no idea what's changed. Maybe it's a confidence thing? I remember a small guy at school. The bullies had his back, so he felt confident enough to let his mouth run away with him and he'd get cocky with some of the bigger lads too. Maybe the Saudicastle players feel a similar elevation of confidence due to having the head loppers behind them?
2 PIF companies have been quietly approved by the PL to sponsor them.

STC aka Saudi Telecom and Fly Saudia.

They were shown at weekend on the advertising hoardings.

They had a turnover of £142 million in their last results, that will be quadrupled in next year's results. ::)
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 14, 2022, 11:09:23 am
2 PIF companies have been quietly approved by the PL to sponsor them.

STC aka Saudi Telecom and Fly Saudia.

They were shown at weekend on the advertising hoardings.

They had a turnover of £142 million in their last results, that will be quadrupled in next year's results. ::)

Why would a company that only operates in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, that has a turnover of $15bn need a small club in the north east of England to advertise for them? Nothing whatsoever to see here.

And a genuine question - Other than sportswashing teams, are there any other airlines that are the main sponsor of football clubs? I've never seen BA, KLM or American Airlines being beamed through my TV while watching a game.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 14, 2022, 11:37:48 am
And a genuine question - Other than sportswashing teams, are there any other airlines that are the main sponsor of football clubs? I've never seen BA, KLM or American Airlines being beamed through my TV while watching a game.

KLM actually used to sponsor Brentford. ;D

https://brentfordshirts.com/1991-92

Quote from: BoRed on November 14, 2022, 03:53:57 pm
KLM actually used to sponsor Brentford. ;D

https://brentfordshirts.com/1991-92



Think they had the largest advertising board in the country (possibly!) because they used the roof of one of their stands which was right over the flight path to Heathrow.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 14, 2022, 11:37:48 am
Why would a company that only operates in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, that has a turnover of $15bn need a small club in the north east of England to advertise for them? Nothing whatsoever to see here.

And a genuine question - Other than sportswashing teams, are there any other airlines that are the main sponsor of football clubs? I've never seen BA, KLM or American Airlines being beamed through my TV while watching a game.

Seems rare that genuine airlines (not state financed) do these massive multi-year football sponsorship deals.

I'm guessing but think it's something to do with the nature of their business where they have perpetual huge overheads on fuel,planes and personnel,make decent profits on good years but get absolutely destroyed on bad ones and when a long term PL sponsorship deal might bleed them even more.

Of course the sportswashing state controlled vehicles are excluded where they just pump them up with money again.
Airlines simply don't need to advertise on shirts, they get way more exposure from events and such. Only other major airline I can think of are Turkish Airlines who sponsor a few Turkish teams.
'Newcastle United partner with SAUDIA ahead of Riyadh-based warm-weather training camp':-

www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/newcastle-united-partner-with-saudia-ahead-of-riyadh-based-warm-weather-training-camp


'SAUDIA will be the club's Official Tour Airline Partner when the team travels to Saudi Arabia, where they will play Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal Football Club as part of the 2022 Diriyah Season.

The team will travel to and from Riyadh on board a SAUDIA chartered flight as part of the partnership, in a collaboration which will also see the airline introduce the partnerships official digital hub; saudia-newcastleunitedfc.com  enabling fans to win exciting prizes and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Commenting on the Partnership, the Club's Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, said: "Whilst Newcastle United is on an exciting and ambitious journey to grow our global reach and fanbase, we are also very focussed on growing our fan base and following in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Middle East.

"Our ambition is to become the most supported English Premier League football team in Saudi Arabia; a country whose population includes a large, young, passionate and highly engaged football community.

"We are delighted to partner with SAUDIA as our official tour airline partner, and we look forward to working with them during our trip to Riyadh and for the remainder of the 2022/23 English Premier League Season."

Khaled Tash, SAUDIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said: "We are committed to bringing the world to Saudi Arabia, and this includes partnering with global sporting giants to further evolve our landscape.

"We hope to form a cultural bridge between Saudi Arabia and the world as we believe our culture has the potential to transcend borders, whereby we inspire and connect with guests from around the world in new and meaningful ways."'


.
Quote from: oojason on November 16, 2022, 04:46:24 pm
'Newcastle United partner with SAUDIA ahead of Riyadh-based warm-weather training camp':-

www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/newcastle-united-partner-with-saudia-ahead-of-riyadh-based-warm-weather-training-camp


'SAUDIA will be the club's Official Tour Airline Partner when the team travels to Saudi Arabia, where they will play Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal Football Club as part of the 2022 Diriyah Season.

The team will travel to and from Riyadh on board a SAUDIA chartered flight as part of the partnership, in a collaboration which will also see the airline introduce the partnerships official digital hub; saudia-newcastleunitedfc.com  enabling fans to win exciting prizes and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Commenting on the Partnership, the Club's Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Silverstone, said: "Whilst Newcastle United is on an exciting and ambitious journey to grow our global reach and fanbase, we are also very focussed on growing our fan base and following in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Middle East.

"Our ambition is to become the most supported English Premier League football team in Saudi Arabia; a country whose population includes a large, young, passionate and highly engaged football community.

"We are delighted to partner with SAUDIA as our official tour airline partner, and we look forward to working with them during our trip to Riyadh and for the remainder of the 2022/23 English Premier League Season."

Khaled Tash, SAUDIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said: "We are committed to bringing the world to Saudi Arabia, and this includes partnering with global sporting giants to further evolve our landscape.

"We hope to form a cultural bridge between Saudi Arabia and the world as we believe our culture has the potential to transcend borders, whereby we inspire and connect with guests from around the world in new and meaningful ways."'



They really are following the Abu Dhabi FC business model
Quote from: oojason on November 16, 2022, 04:46:24 pm
'Newcastle United partner with SAUDIA ahead of Riyadh-based warm-weather training camp':-

Khaled Tash, SAUDIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said: "We are committed to bringing the world to Saudi Arabia, and this includes partnering with global sporting giants to further evolve our landscape.

However we're ignoring all the clubs with a flourishing, fully-developed worldwide outreach that it actually would be worthwhile sponsoring and are ploughing oodles of cash into the piddling little club who've won fuck all in Allah knows how long that our country's leaders just bought because we need those black and white striped shirts to depict runways and show some vague kind of association with the aircraft we wouldn't typically choose to fly into their country - Howay the cads!
WASHINGTON (AP)  The Biden administration declared Thursday that the high office held by Saudi Arabia's crown prince should shield him from lawsuits for his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, a turnaround from Joe Biden's passionate campaign trail denunciations of Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the brutal slaying.


Full article here:

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/us-moves-shield-saudi-crown-prince-journalist-killing-93528846#:~:text=WASHINGTON%20--%20The%20Biden%20administration%20declared%20Thursday%20that,Prince%20Mohammed%20bin%20Salman%20over%20the%20brutal%20slaying.

Quote from: 4pool on November 18, 2022, 04:02:11 am
WASHINGTON (AP)  The Biden administration declared Thursday that the high office held by Saudi Arabia's crown prince should shield him from lawsuits for his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, a turnaround from Joe Biden's passionate campaign trail denunciations of Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the brutal slaying.


Full article here:

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/us-moves-shield-saudi-crown-prince-journalist-killing-93528846#:~:text=WASHINGTON%20--%20The%20Biden%20administration%20declared%20Thursday%20that,Prince%20Mohammed%20bin%20Salman%20over%20the%20brutal%20slaying.

So expect and announcement from OPEC saying that they are going to up production.

Puts a whole new meaning to the 'Cost of Living' crisis.
"Our ambition is to become the most supported English Premier League football team in Saudi Arabia; a country whose population includes a large, young, passionate and highly engaged football community.

Newcastle fans have been saying this for years, in fairness. They felt that Ashley just wasnt doing enough to make the club the biggest supported team in Saudi Arabia.
Quote from: thejbs on November 18, 2022, 10:11:08 am
"Our ambition is to become the most supported English Premier League football team in Saudi Arabia; a country whose population includes a large, young, passionate and highly engaged football community.

Newcastle fans have been saying this for years, in fairness. They felt that Ashley just wasnt doing enough to make the club the biggest supported team in Saudi Arabia.
Lofty ambitions indeed. Being the best supported English team in a country ruled by one of the most despotic, barbaric regimes on earth.
Quote from: thejbs on November 18, 2022, 10:11:08 am
"Our ambition is to become the most supported English Premier League football team in Saudi Arabia; a country whose population includes a large, young, passionate and highly engaged football community.

Newcastle fans have been saying this for years, in fairness. They felt that Ashley just wasnt doing enough to make the club the biggest supported team in Saudi Arabia.

They'll be selling 35 million shirts a season soon, so that's the £200 million a season kit deal sorted then.
Quote from: JRed on November 18, 2022, 10:14:06 am
Lofty ambitions indeed. Being the best supported English team in a country ruled by one of the most despotic, barbaric regimes on earth.
Why would they target sales of football shirts in Saudi Arabia?, when they apparently have no links to rulers of the nation?
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on November 18, 2022, 03:33:14 pm
Why would they target sales of football shirts in Saudi Arabia?, when they apparently have no links to rulers of the nation?
Jut coincidence I think
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on November 18, 2022, 03:33:14 pm
Why would they target sales of football shirts in Saudi Arabia?, when they apparently have no links to rulers of the nation?

Thats the sort of chat that gets your summoned to the embassy.
https://www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/newcastle-united-partner-with-saudia-ahead-of-riyadh-based-warm-weather-training-camp/?displayMode=GoogleAmp

Just look at the official photo of the deal. Had to have two of the definitely-not-KSA-inspired third kits in the photo.
Quote from: rob1966 on November 18, 2022, 10:16:49 am
They'll be selling 35 million shirts a season soon, so that's the £200 million a season kit deal sorted then.

There'll be a free one for everyone going to the Hajj.
Flight partner for the remainder of the season.

Then official shirt sponsor summer onwards, probably do the stadium and training ground to bump it to £100 million a year with a Increase every season like City did with Etihad.
Quote from: thejbs on November 18, 2022, 09:53:48 pm
https://www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/newcastle-united-partner-with-saudia-ahead-of-riyadh-based-warm-weather-training-camp/?displayMode=GoogleAmp

Just look at the official photo of the deal. Had to have two of the definitely-not-KSA-inspired third kits in the photo.

Quote
Khaled Tash, SAUDIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said: "We are committed to bringing the world to Saudi Arabia, and this includes partnering with global sporting giants to further evolve our landscape.

I wonder when they'll announce who the sporting giants are that they're partnering with.
They're gradually taking over, just like Abu Dhabi did at City over several years. In 5 years time, I wouldn't be surprised to see an MBS statue outside St James Park.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on November 19, 2022, 10:31:49 am
They're gradually taking over, just like Abu Dhabi did at City over several years. In 5 years time, I wouldn't be surprised to see an MBS statue outside St James Park. The Riyadh Park Stadium
Fixed it for you.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 14, 2022, 11:37:48 am
Why would a company that only operates in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, that has a turnover of $15bn need a small club in the north east of England to advertise for them? Nothing whatsoever to see here.

And a genuine question - Other than sportswashing teams, are there any other airlines that are the main sponsor of football clubs? I've never seen BA, KLM or American Airlines being beamed through my TV while watching a game.
Are you not aware of the many hugely successful Geordie businesses opening subsidiaries in Saudi? They're going to need telecoms dontcha know .
Quote from: 4pool on November 18, 2022, 04:02:11 am
WASHINGTON (AP)  The Biden administration declared Thursday that the high office held by Saudi Arabia's crown prince should shield him from lawsuits for his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, a turnaround from Joe Biden's passionate campaign trail denunciations of Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the brutal slaying.


Full article here:

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/us-moves-shield-saudi-crown-prince-journalist-killing-93528846#:~:text=WASHINGTON%20--%20The%20Biden%20administration%20declared%20Thursday%20that,Prince%20Mohammed%20bin%20Salman%20over%20the%20brutal%20slaying.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 18, 2022, 04:06:06 am
So expect and announcement from OPEC saying that they are going to up production.

Puts a whole new meaning to the 'Cost of Living' crisis.

Quote
Oil price slumps with Saudi Arabia poised to increase production

Oil prices have slumped to their lowest level since before the war in Ukraine after Saudi Arabia and other Opec countries were reported to be discussing an output increase alongside China tightening its Covid-restrictions, hurting the outlook for demand.

Global benchmark Brent fell below $83 a barrel today for the first time since January, a drop of 5.3pc.

Shares in Scottish oil and gas producer Harbour Energy were the biggest faller in the FTSE 100 this afternoon, down 6.7pc, while BP was not far behind after a drop of 4pc. Shell was off 3.1pc.

Prices slumped after it emerged that Opec+ - the cartel of 13 oil producing countries and 10 of its closest allies - is considering an output increase of 500,000 barrels ahead of the EUs embargo of Russian oil, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, China saw its first Covid-related deaths in almost six months over the weekend, just as a city of 11 million near the capital asked residents to stay home amid an outbreak, sparking fears of a further wave of restrictions in the worlds biggest oil importer.

Goldman Sachs Group lowered its fourth-quarter forecast for Brent crude by $10 to $100 a barrel.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/11/21/ftse-100-markets-ftx-crypto-windfall-tax-twitter/
