Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20360 on: Today at 08:33:27 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:55:59 pm
From fan of xFC here in peace to piss off you bin dippers in 10 easy posts.

 :D Yeah a very short poster development arc there.

No doubt one of the first of many to come seeking reaction or recognition,something.

Being owned by a murderous regime will get under their skins despite every on the pitch success they might bring.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20361 on: Today at 08:34:58 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:57:23 pm
Ill start  dont get incredibly defensive when someone suggest supporting an entity designed to clense the reputation of a murderous dictatorship might not be the best thing youve done in your life or at the minimum should probably give you pause for thought

Honestly the defensiveness, aggression, whataboutery and acquiescence of the average Newcastle fan to this has been pathetic and dispiriting 

Yup. And Newcastle fans are not Pioneers in this defensive behaviour. We have been seeing this from City fans for years, whats the link I wonder? Seen the kip on Greg Norman? He acts like that too. Ill add another behaviour too, they all say in different ways cant we all just sweep it under the carpet and focus on the sport?.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20362 on: Today at 08:43:02 am
"what am I, a humble fan to do?"... We gave you two banners in the thread title, use them with our compliments!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20363 on: Today at 09:10:08 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:10:05 pm


That'll stunt the horses growth. Might even take a hand off him, which I suppose is apt considering their owners.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20364 on: Today at 09:50:18 am
"Nobody likes us and we DO care  :("
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20365 on: Today at 11:01:04 am
I'm still in shock that someone came on here and said there's nothing they can do about who owns them   :o
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20366 on: Today at 11:16:10 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 24, 2022, 08:27:23 pm
Of course steady Eddie will be ejected at some point. It also makes perfect sense to both have him in now but let him go later.

He's brought in because he's a decent manager, yes, but also because he's the clean-cut, acceptable face of an unacceptable sportswashing programme. At this stage of the programme, steady Eddie fits the bill perfectly.

The plan is as transparent as glass. Don't rock the boat in the early stages. Don't ruffle too many feathers and make too many enemies. Progress the sportswash slowly but relentlessly. Your big name managers are for further down the line, as are the big name players at their peak.

Going Hollywood from day one would be counter productive. They are in it for the long haul, so are building the sportswash gradually. Doing so keeps it under the radar longer and helps give the illusion that progress has been organic.

I'd argue that this isn't the Saudi's style at all. Look at LIV golf, they went for the knock out punch immediately, tried to get McIlroy and Woods and tried to knock the PGA out. This wasn't just one club, it was an entire sport that they tried to change from Day One. Similarly they didn't opt for spending money on mid-ranking boxing title fights, they went straight to bidding big money to host heavyweight world title fights, the biggest cards, right off the go, no messing around. So I'm not sure their approach at Newcastle is that consistent with their overall tactics when it comes to sport, and so I'm not sure we can simply presume Howe is a place-holder before they go for a big time acquisition.

All the other stuff will inevitably happen over naming rights, dodgy sponsorship deals, higher profile signings down the line and trophies bought, etc, but I wouldn't be surprised if Howe is around for a good while if he keeps them progressing in a footballing sense. They have a set-up there now with Howe, Ashworth, Eales and co that looks pretty long term. Howe is on the transfer committee and has a good relationship with Staveley from what I hear, I think he is their manager for a good while. The stuff we all agree on has been done at length on here, I don't think I need to add to the condemnation of it all, it's all in here and is all spot on.

Howe makes a tit of himself everytime he speaks on pretty much anything of importance, but as a manager he has done himself no harm long term with the improvements he's made of certain players. Some people in here in weeks gone by have said Newcastle had one or two good players, but several of the team they had a year ago are still in it now and are playing good football and have been improved by the manager. Schar, Joelinton, Wilson and Almiron look vastly better players under this manager (none would look out of place in our XI IMO) and before he was injured Saint-Maximin was actually running with the ball like a top player instead of like a headless chicken. A year ago they were all very much in that 'we can buy better then them' category. He's also benefited from the fact that Pope, Botman, Guimaeres and Trippier have all been good signings and improved them instantly, at a combined cost of around £100m, which will have given the owners a belief (correctly or not) that he or they know what he/they are doing in the transfer market.

Hence, I think the theory that Howe is their Mark Hughes doesn't fit, and I don't think the theory that they're going softly softly for a year or two fits either, because their attitude to golf and boxing shows that they actually don't care that much about public perception if they can what they want straight away. So I don't think Howe is holding his tongue because he knows this job won't last long, I actually think he's holding his tongue because he knows this job will be his for years and he will the fella that wins them trophies.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20367 on: Today at 11:17:32 am
Apparently, PIF have got a stake in Bein sports, and as BEIN pay Premier league clubs we are all as bad as Newcastle or so Twitter told me.

But then again i cant use Twitter as PIF invest in them, so once more, i'm a hypocrite.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20368 on: Today at 11:27:49 am
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 11:16:10 am
Schar, Joelinton, Wilson and Almiron look vastly better players under this manager (none would look out of place in our XI IMO).

Hahaha fucking hell. This thread has gone mad.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20369 on: Today at 11:31:18 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:27:49 am
Hahaha fucking hell. This thread has gone mad.

Are you serious? You don't think Joelinton would get in our midfield? You don't think Wilson would do well as our centre forward? You don't think a wide player like Almiron would improve us in a 4-4-2? You don't think Schar is a good CB? You're just not paying attention.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20370 on: Today at 11:45:07 am
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 11:31:18 am
Are you serious? You don't think Joelinton would get in our midfield? You don't think Wilson would do well as our centre forward? You don't think a wide player like Almiron would improve us in a 4-4-2? You don't think Schar is a good CB? You're just not paying attention.

I  mean, no?

Sure, stick a couple of them in the bench if you so desire, but first 11 is a stretch.

Although disclaimer - unlike you it seems, I dont watch them play that much!

I like Joelinton generally as a player long before he went to Newcastle though, hes always had a lot about him, ditto Schar - who was a fine player LONG before going to Newcastle. Schär would be like 4th choice CB here.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20371 on: Today at 11:49:12 am
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 11:31:18 am
Are you serious? You don't think Joelinton would get in our midfield? You don't think Wilson would do well as our centre forward? You don't think a wide player like Almiron would improve us in a 4-4-2? You don't think Schar is a good CB? You're just not paying attention.

This is prisoner of the moment stuff -none of those 4 players get into our 18 if everyone's fit and definitely not the first 3
Callum Wilson is the best of them but he's competing in our most stacked position - Nunez and Jota are clearly better (Firmino is too but very different obv) 
Almiron is pretty bad by the way.. his current hot scoring streak not withstanding - the idea he'd improve us is pretty funny

Gumiaraes and Trippeir would get in to our 18

Fwiw Howe has done a fantastic job so far. They've obviously spent a lot but two things are true at once, he's also over achieving with the players he has 
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20372 on: Today at 11:53:24 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:54:39 pm
The premier league wouldn't allow it. They'd find some reason that whoever tried to buy us would fail the fit and proper test. Guaranteed.

That would depend on who it was if it is someone our govt and royal family are cosy with then it will be pushed through.

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20373 on: Today at 11:57:45 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:45:07 am
I  mean, no?

Sure, stick a couple of them in the bench if you so desire, but first 11 is a stretch.

Although disclaimer - unlike you it seems, I dont watch them play that much!

I like Joelinton generally as a player long before he went to Newcastle though, hes always had a lot about him, ditto Schar - who was a fine player LONG before going to Newcastle. Schär would be like 4th choice CB here.

If we had Joelinton he'd walk into our midfield, he's everything we have wanted since Wijnaldum left IMO, strong, good tackler, takes the ball forward, has an eye for a pass, has a good presence about him, I think he's a Jurgen type of player.

Wilson's goal record is very good, when he's fit, he's a very good striker, has alot to his game.

Almiron was being mooted as a potential buy a couple of years ago but I wasn't impressed. He has nothing on Salah or Diaz in terms of wide play, but if we want to play 4-4-2 and stick Mo up front I think Almiron in current form would be fine in our team.

Schar may well be no better than 4th choice CB, but people rave about Gomez after the odd good game, I think Schar is a better CB, but overrall my point was lost.

Note, I didn't say that the 4 of them were better than what we have, I said they would not look out of place in our XI.

As for me watching Newcastle more than most, maybe, I don't know. I've seen them maybe 4 or 5 times this season, including against us in person when I wasn't impressed that much. But what I saw of them against City and Tottenham impressed me in a footballing sense. I think the general attitude on here is that they're a bit average and none of their players are worth a lick, but I think that is lazy and comes from lack of knowledge.

But I only came on here to discuss the theory that Howe was a place-holder. I've read this forum for years but never bothered joining or posting as so many people are on here you tend to have your viewpoint said by someone else. But on Howe and Newcastle I think the theory is wrong about his tenure, on the rest of it you've all done my talking for me, I agree wholeheartedly.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20374 on: Today at 12:00:39 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 11:01:04 am
I'm still in shock that someone came on here and said there's nothing they can do about who owns them   :o
Also ironic from a fanbase that never stopped complaining about Ashley and who did all they could to hound him out. Now, apart from a few notable exceptions, they claim they are helpless and powerless, so are just accepting it. Strange that. 🤔
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20375 on: Today at 12:09:08 pm
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 11:31:18 am
Are you serious? You don't think Joelinton would get in our midfield? You don't think Wilson would do well as our centre forward? You don't think a wide player like Almiron would improve us in a 4-4-2? You don't think Schar is a good CB? You're just not paying attention.

Yeah mate I'm sure they would all fit into your first eleven, like they already do  ;)
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20376 on: Today at 12:09:24 pm
Macc77.

Regarding Howe, I suppose only time will tell. I can't really comment on the Saudis approach with the golf as I don't know anything about that.

Personally, I just feel that Howe will eventually be upgraded on as the sportswash is grown. As, I imagine, will be the players and probably the stadium too. They don't appear to me to have come in all guns blazing up in the North East. More steady but sure.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20377 on: Today at 12:18:11 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:34:58 am
Yup. And Newcastle fans are not Pioneers in this defensive behaviour. We have been seeing this from City fans for years, whats the link I wonder? Seen the kip on Greg Norman? He acts like that too. Ill add another behaviour too, they all say in different ways cant we all just sweep it under the carpet and focus on the sport?.

Keep politics out of sport except for soft power politics.
The old white racists who boo the knee and call players Marxists dream of sport being free from politics. The same argument was used by those wanting the South African sports ban removed. Thatcher was was one of them.
Yet Mandela emphasised how important the ban was in bringing down Apartheid, and was even canny enough to wear a SA shirt at the Rugby World Cup to emphasise the point.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20378 on: Today at 12:18:30 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:49:12 am
This is prisoner of the moment stuff -none of those 4 players get into our 18 if everyone's fit and definitely not the first 3
Callum Wilson is the best of them but he's competing in our most stacked position - Nunez and Jota are clearly better (Firmino is too but very different obv) 
Almiron is pretty bad by the way.. his current hot scoring streak not withstanding - the idea he'd improve us is pretty funny

Gumiaraes and Trippeir would get in to our 18

Fwiw Howe has done a fantastic job so far. They've obviously spent a lot but two things are true at once, he's also over achieving with the players he has

I'll take the point about Almiron, that's fair, he's on a hot streak and needs to do it consistently. I said he'd improve us in a certain formation where we need an out and out wide player to allow Mo to play centrally. In a 4-3-3 he'd be a waste, that's fine.

Guimaeres would make the 18? He'd be in the 11, are we saying this lad wouldn't be an absolute folk hero if he played for us? We'd have posters on here saying he was the best midfielder in the league if he played for us, and much like Wijnaldum was a rock solid presence and an automatic starter I believe Jurgen would see the same in Joelinton for all the same reasons. Incase people haven't noticed, our midfield is in dire need of improvement, and there are many on here still clinging on to the hope that Naby Keita will be and should be in the 11 when he's fit after all, so I'll stick with my opinion.

Same things were said when we signed Jota, good squad player, a bit overpriced etc, and now we all think he's top quality. Diaz was fairly unknown relatively when we signed him, we didn't all party in the street with excitement, but we all think he's top quality, etc. There's the tendency to regard players as fantastic once you have them but barely give them a seconds thought beforehand, perfectly natural.

Anyway, I'll leave it, it wasn't my intention to discuss the merits of each XI and take the thread off in a different angle, I got sidetracked.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20379 on: Today at 12:20:56 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:09:24 pm
Macc77.

Regarding Howe, I suppose only time will tell. I can't really comment on the Saudis approach with the golf as I don't know anything about that.

Personally, I just feel that Howe will eventually be upgraded on as the sportswash is grown. As, I imagine, will be the players and probably the stadium too. They don't appear to me to have come in all guns blazing up in the North East. More steady but sure.

They are smart enough to know that they will be under scrutiny. They will let the dust settle and introduce the bogus revenue streams in much the same way City do, but a little bit more circumspect. They cant exactly claim Newcastle have a global fanbase yet.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20380 on: Today at 12:23:22 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:09:08 pm
Yeah mate I'm sure they would all fit into your first eleven, like they already do  ;)

To be honest I was expecting that a bit sooner ;-) Lifelong Red, been going since the late 80s, just wanted to give a different opinion on the footballing side of Newcastle, but I know some will have got their antennas out.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20381 on: Today at 12:23:23 pm
He's obviously seen the praise Hazell gets for his Almiron banter and has gone headfirst with four at once. Solid effort.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20382 on: Today at 12:24:44 pm
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 12:18:30 pm
I'll take the point about Almiron, that's fair, he's on a hot streak and needs to do it consistently. I said he'd improve us in a certain formation where we need an out and out wide player to allow Mo to play centrally. In a 4-3-3 he'd be a waste, that's fine.

Guimaeres would make the 18? He'd be in the 11, are we saying this lad wouldn't be an absolute folk hero if he played for us? We'd have posters on here saying he was the best midfielder in the league if he played for us, and much like Wijnaldum was a rock solid presence and an automatic starter I believe Jurgen would see the same in Joelinton for all the same reasons. Incase people haven't noticed, our midfield is in dire need of improvement, and there are many on here still clinging on to the hope that Naby Keita will be and should be in the 11 when he's fit after all, so I'll stick with my opinion.

Same things were said when we signed Jota, good squad player, a bit overpriced etc, and now we all think he's top quality. Diaz was fairly unknown relatively when we signed him, we didn't all party in the street with excitement, but we all think he's top quality, etc. There's the tendency to regard players as fantastic once you have them but barely give them a seconds thought beforehand, perfectly natural.

Anyway, I'll leave it, it wasn't my intention to discuss the merits of each XI and take the thread off in a different angle, I got sidetracked.

Didn't mean he wouldn't get in our 11 I was just using the 18 as a criteria for whether we'd want them or not  - I think he's excellent and we inexplicably missed him when he was at Lyon ... shouldve been exactly our type of signing - putting up fantastic underlying numbers in a top 5 league while being a bit under the radar in general and at the perfect age.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20383 on: Today at 12:51:42 pm
Not sure this lot are taking it as slow as people think they are, the Net Spend League for the last 5 seasons:

6) Newcastle: £-314m
22/23: £-120.32m
21/22: £-117.45m (11th)
20/21: £-34.85m (12th)
19/20: £-33.53m (13th)
18/19: £-7.83m (13th)

https://www.football365.com/news/transfers-premier-league-five-year-net-spend-man-utd-man-city


https://www.sportingnews.com/uk/amp/soccer/news/premier-league-transfer-spending-Haaland-Nunez-Richarlison-Jesus/l0rj2wd9arkzt7goqkkri6ps
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20384 on: Today at 01:06:15 pm
Have they worn their Saudi kit yet?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20385 on: Today at 01:08:36 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:06:15 pm
Have they worn their Saudi kit yet?

yes they have, no idea what matches, but I defo saw it quite recently.

Absolutely mad that it isnt a bigger thing. Actually wearing a kit modeled on their murderous owners national team and country colours.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20386 on: Today at 01:42:03 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:06:15 pm
Have they worn their Saudi kit yet?
They wore it on 16th October away to the Mancs. I remember seeing it on the sports news.

They'll be selling Sulthan swords in the club shop next.  ⚔️
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20387 on: Today at 01:57:34 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:42:03 pm
They wore it on 16th October away to the Mancs. I remember seeing it on the sports news.

They'll be selling Sulthan swords in the club shop next.  ⚔️
Need some iron-on blood patches for that Saudi kit.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20388 on: Today at 02:21:19 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:57:34 pm
Need some iron-on blood patches for that Saudi kit.
At last. A legitimate revenue stream for the sportswashers. No doubt the lemmings within the Geordie nation will buy them in their thousands.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20389 on: Today at 03:12:50 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:21:19 pm
At last. A legitimate revenue stream for the sportswashers. No doubt the lemmings within the Geordie nation will buy them in their thousands.
Of course they will. Its all just a big joke to them anyway. Eddie Howe with his football matters only comments shows how much they care about what their owners do.
