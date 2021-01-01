Of course steady Eddie will be ejected at some point. It also makes perfect sense to both have him in now but let him go later.



He's brought in because he's a decent manager, yes, but also because he's the clean-cut, acceptable face of an unacceptable sportswashing programme. At this stage of the programme, steady Eddie fits the bill perfectly.



The plan is as transparent as glass. Don't rock the boat in the early stages. Don't ruffle too many feathers and make too many enemies. Progress the sportswash slowly but relentlessly. Your big name managers are for further down the line, as are the big name players at their peak.



Going Hollywood from day one would be counter productive. They are in it for the long haul, so are building the sportswash gradually. Doing so keeps it under the radar longer and helps give the illusion that progress has been organic.



I'd argue that this isn't the Saudi's style at all. Look at LIV golf, they went for the knock out punch immediately, tried to get McIlroy and Woods and tried to knock the PGA out. This wasn't just one club, it was an entire sport that they tried to change from Day One. Similarly they didn't opt for spending money on mid-ranking boxing title fights, they went straight to bidding big money to host heavyweight world title fights, the biggest cards, right off the go, no messing around. So I'm not sure their approach at Newcastle is that consistent with their overall tactics when it comes to sport, and so I'm not sure we can simply presume Howe is a place-holder before they go for a big time acquisition.All the other stuff will inevitably happen over naming rights, dodgy sponsorship deals, higher profile signings down the line and trophies bought, etc, but I wouldn't be surprised if Howe is around for a good while if he keeps them progressing in a footballing sense. They have a set-up there now with Howe, Ashworth, Eales and co that looks pretty long term. Howe is on the transfer committee and has a good relationship with Staveley from what I hear, I think he is their manager for a good while. The stuff we all agree on has been done at length on here, I don't think I need to add to the condemnation of it all, it's all in here and is all spot on.Howe makes a tit of himself everytime he speaks on pretty much anything of importance, but as a manager he has done himself no harm long term with the improvements he's made of certain players. Some people in here in weeks gone by have said Newcastle had one or two good players, but several of the team they had a year ago are still in it now and are playing good football and have been improved by the manager. Schar, Joelinton, Wilson and Almiron look vastly better players under this manager (none would look out of place in our XI IMO) and before he was injured Saint-Maximin was actually running with the ball like a top player instead of like a headless chicken. A year ago they were all very much in that 'we can buy better then them' category. He's also benefited from the fact that Pope, Botman, Guimaeres and Trippier have all been good signings and improved them instantly, at a combined cost of around £100m, which will have given the owners a belief (correctly or not) that he or they know what he/they are doing in the transfer market.Hence, I think the theory that Howe is their Mark Hughes doesn't fit, and I don't think the theory that they're going softly softly for a year or two fits either, because their attitude to golf and boxing shows that they actually don't care that much about public perception if they can what they want straight away. So I don't think Howe is holding his tongue because he knows this job won't last long, I actually think he's holding his tongue because he knows this job will be his for years and he will the fella that wins them trophies.