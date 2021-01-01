I mean, no?
Sure, stick a couple of them in the bench if you so desire, but first 11 is a stretch.
Although disclaimer - unlike you it seems, I dont watch them play that much!
I like Joelinton generally as a player long before he went to Newcastle though, hes always had a lot about him, ditto Schar - who was a fine player LONG before going to Newcastle. Schär would be like 4th choice CB here.
If we had Joelinton he'd walk into our midfield, he's everything we have wanted since Wijnaldum left IMO, strong, good tackler, takes the ball forward, has an eye for a pass, has a good presence about him, I think he's a Jurgen type of player.
Wilson's goal record is very good, when he's fit, he's a very good striker, has alot to his game.
Almiron was being mooted as a potential buy a couple of years ago but I wasn't impressed. He has nothing on Salah or Diaz in terms of wide play, but if we want to play 4-4-2 and stick Mo up front I think Almiron in current form would be fine in our team.
Schar may well be no better than 4th choice CB, but people rave about Gomez after the odd good game, I think Schar is a better CB, but overrall my point was lost.
Note, I didn't say that the 4 of them were better than what we have, I said they would not look out of place in our XI.
As for me watching Newcastle more than most, maybe, I don't know. I've seen them maybe 4 or 5 times this season, including against us in person when I wasn't impressed that much. But what I saw of them against City and Tottenham impressed me in a footballing sense. I think the general attitude on here is that they're a bit average and none of their players are worth a lick, but I think that is lazy and comes from lack of knowledge.
But I only came on here to discuss the theory that Howe was a place-holder. I've read this forum for years but never bothered joining or posting as so many people are on here you tend to have your viewpoint said by someone else. But on Howe and Newcastle I think the theory is wrong about his tenure, on the rest of it you've all done my talking for me, I agree wholeheartedly.