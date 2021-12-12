So I'm allowed to support the club I've always supported? That's good to hear.
Don't stand idly by? So what am I meant to do? Slag them off at every opportunity? Not go to matches? Not cheer any goals? Register for Amnesty membership? Get myself on the local news? Wear a special tshirt when I go to the match?
Would be great if someone could provide a list of do's and don't's for Newcastle fans? Is there a list available?
Sure:
Recognise that there are things that are far more important than winning football matches, and act accordingly?
Dim Glas was right to point out that the only option is not to stop supporting your team. But that doesn't preclude getting involved in visible protests at every opportunity, and many other forms of resistance. If you're in the ground, you're contributing towards a sportswashing operation unless you're actively protesting, in my opinion.
The only people who are likely to stop this stuff happening are fans, it seems. The authorities were bought long ago. The more banners, articles, letters and interviews that draw attention to the Saudi regime, the less successful their Sportswashing is. But of course, that might mean they withdraw their financial support, and I suspect you would rather take the money and ignore the rest.