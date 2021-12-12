« previous next »
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20320 on: Today at 01:50:31 pm »
While I understand people having a go at the guy, we need to remember it wasn't so long ago that Staveley almost got her hands on LFC, and there were plenty of our own fans who were supporting Dubai's efforts. Being taken over by a sport washing state can happen to anyone and perhaps we shouldn't just use the chance to get at them but rather educate them. A lot of people do not go on twitter so may not know about this group. A good chance for us to encourage those who will listen to take a look, rather than just arguing with them.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20321 on: Today at 01:53:25 pm »
It does worry me.  LFC fans by and large know their stuff.

But we are such a huge club followed globally that many fans don't.

It is concerning that if an oil state wanted to buy us badly, even with resistance from some fans, would it be enough?

Ah footballs going to shite!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20322 on: Today at 01:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 01:53:25 pm
It does worry me.  LFC fans by and large know their stuff.

But we are such a huge club followed globally that many fans don't.

It is concerning that if an oil state wanted to buy us badly, even with resistance from some fans, would it be enough?

Ah footballs going to shite!

The premier league wouldn't allow it. They'd find some reason that whoever tried to buy us would fail the fit and proper test. Guaranteed.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20323 on: Today at 01:56:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:50:31 pm
While I understand people having a go at the guy, we need to remember it wasn't so long ago that Staveley almost got her hands on LFC, and there were plenty of our own fans who were supporting Dubai's efforts. Being taken over by a sport washing state can happen to anyone and perhaps we shouldn't just use the chance to get at them but rather educate them. A lot of people do not go on twitter so may not know about this group. A good chance for us to encourage those who will listen to take a look, rather than just arguing with them.

there would be plenty supportive of a takeover of this kind now too.

But this guy is the problem - him and 10,000s of thousands more - he doesn't want to be educated looking at his replies here. In fact, anything but, hes happy to do the out of sight out of mind thing.

Like I mentioned to him, but not a point he wants to discuss it seems -its funny he signed up to a forum of a club who DO have a history of fighting back when one of his excuses was well what can we do, not our fault who buys the club.

Sure, plenty of Liverpool fans would do what hes doing sadly, but I am quite confident in saying there would also be an almighty backlash from fans and they wouldnt just sit there and allow it to happen - or even worse as with Newcastle - welcome it with open arms.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20324 on: Today at 02:03:15 pm »
Quote from: sungsam on Today at 10:10:43 am
Call it what you like, selling the rights to another business who will bring revenue in is something MA didn't do. So to say the scenerios are the same is utter tosh.

Its exactly the same.
He called it Sports Direct stadium or some such shite but it was the company he owned.
They will now have a company that MBS owns somewhere (possibly via many shell companies) do exactly the same.
MA just didn't have unlimited funds and that's all that matters to the sports-washed.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20325 on: Today at 02:06:26 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:36:13 pm
Perhaps you need some educating by some of your fellow Newcastle fans, people who actually do care about their club being used by a sports washing state. Read this thread through and educate yourself.

https://twitter.com/NoSaudiToon

Quote from: sungsam on Today at 01:09:40 pm
Bring on the cash!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20326 on: Today at 02:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:56:22 pm
there would be plenty supportive of a takeover of this kind now too.

But this guy is the problem - him and 10,000s of thousands more - he doesn't want to be educated looking at his replies here. In fact, anything but, hes happy to do the out of sight out of mind thing.

Like I mentioned to him, but not a point he wants to discuss it seems -its funny he signed up to a forum of a club who DO have a history of fighting back when one of his excuses was well what can we do, not our fault who buys the club.

Sure, plenty of Liverpool fans would do what hes doing sadly, but I am quite confident in saying there would also be an almighty backlash from fans and they wouldnt just sit there and allow it to happen - or even worse as with Newcastle - welcome it with open arms.

There are many people out there with the same views as him, but I also think we are being naive if we think there won't be quite a number of own support doing the same thing. Money is such an obsessive thing now in football that it seems to be the only thing that people talk about. I think a section of our fans would oppose it but going on certain comments in various threads, some might accept it as well. W
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20327 on: Today at 02:08:33 pm »
Quote from: sungsam on Today at 11:44:56 am
So I'm allowed to support the club I've always supported? That's good to hear.

Don't stand idly by? So what am I meant to do? Slag them off at every opportunity? Not go to matches? Not cheer any goals? Register for Amnesty membership? Get myself on the local news? Wear a special tshirt when I go to the match?

Would be great if someone could provide a list of do's and don't's for Newcastle fans? Is there a list available?

Sure:

Recognise that there are things that are far more important than winning football matches, and act accordingly?

Dim Glas was right to point out that the only option is not to stop supporting your team. But that doesn't preclude getting involved in visible protests at every opportunity, and many other forms of resistance. If you're in the ground, you're contributing towards a sportswashing operation unless you're actively protesting, in my opinion.

The only people who are likely to stop this stuff happening are fans, it seems. The authorities were bought long ago. The more banners, articles, letters and interviews that draw attention to the Saudi regime, the less successful their Sportswashing is. But of course, that might mean they withdraw their financial support, and I suspect you would rather take the money and ignore the rest.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20328 on: Today at 02:11:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:07:57 pm
There are many people out there with the same views as him, but I also think we are being naive if we think there won't be quite a number of own support doing the same thing. Money is such an obsessive thing now in football that it seems to be the only thing that people talk about. I think a section of our fans would oppose it but going on certain comments in various threads, some might accept it as well. W

which is why I said there would be  :)

But I also believe Liverpool has a vast amount of fans who would fight back with all they have against it, rather than sit there and welcome it as Newcastle did almost to a man/woman. The group on Twitter is great, and I hope they can grow in numbers, but its definitely a small minority at the moment.
« Reply #20329 on: Today at 02:12:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:07:57 pm
There are many people out there with the same views as him, but I also think we are being naive if we think there won't be quite a number of own support doing the same thing. Money is such an obsessive thing now in football that it seems to be the only thing that people talk about. I think a section of our fans would oppose it but going on certain comments in various threads, some might accept it as well. W

There's loads of our fans that would welcome an oil state with open arms.
I reckon there would be a large number that are vocal about Abu Dhabi and Saudi that would suddenly stop being so vocal if we ended up like them.
The vast majority of the FSGout crowd won't openly say they yearn for a sugar daddy.
« Reply #20330 on: Today at 02:14:46 pm »
Quote from: sungsam on Today at 01:08:05 pm

It was more to correct some untruths like - "I've lived up here for years and there's nothing said about the stadium name unlike when MA done it" - which is utter bollocks.



What exactly is the "untruth" that is "utter bollocks" and required you to join this forum to correct?

Because it seems that you are against Ashley's renaming, but are perfectly fine with the Saudi doing it:


Quote from: sungsam on Today at 10:03:12 am
The difference being this time around, if they sell the naming rights to the stadium, they are going to actually get some revenue from it. Which when you compare that to Mike Ashley's idea, which was to rename it and remove its original name and bring zero revenue in to the club in doing so.

Quote from: sungsam on Today at 10:10:43 am
Call it what you like, selling the rights to another business who will bring revenue in is something MA didn't do. So to say the scenerios are the same is utter tosh.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20331 on: Today at 02:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 02:08:33 pm


The only people who are likely to stop this stuff happening are fans, it seems. The authorities were bought long ago. The more banners, articles, letters and interviews that draw attention to the Saudi regime, the less successful their Sportswashing is. But of course, that might mean they withdraw their financial support, and I suspect you would rather take the money and ignore the rest.
Agree with all your post, but sadly for every BlackandWhitePaul's who have turned their back on this horrible Human rights abusing, murdering regime, there are a few sungsam's who are prepared to ignore this for a bit of success that Alan Shearer and the likes say that they deserve.  ::)
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20332 on: Today at 02:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:12:09 pm
There's loads of our fans that would welcome an oil state with open arms.
I reckon there would be a large number that are vocal about Abu Dhabi and Saudi that would suddenly stop being so vocal if we ended up like them.
The vast majority of the FSGout crowd won't openly say they yearn for a sugar daddy.

Some would I don't doubt that in fact you can read it on certain threads. This is the trouble when football becomes wedded to money it is all anyone thinks about from those who play the game, their representatives, the authorities and in the end even some fans too. All the arguments at the moment on the other section is about money, it gets so depressing.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20333 on: Today at 02:18:27 pm »
Quote from: sungsam on Today at 10:09:36 am
I've always gone to the match for the football, that was pre Mike Ashley, during Mike Ashley and now after Mike Ashley. I don't agree with what goes on in Saudi, but can I change it? No. Do I jump to defend KSA and how they go on? No. Am I going to stop going to the match? No. Will I enjoy any success that comes Newcastle's way? Definitely.
You've been sportswashed, and here you are on a forum of a club you have no connection with defending the indefensible. You are another useful idiot. A propaganda tool.

Well done.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20334 on: Today at 02:21:26 pm »
Ask Man City fans how much they're enjoying all their success
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20335 on: Today at 02:24:15 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:21:26 pm
Ask Man City fans how much they're enjoying all their success
Or just go watch their champions parade from last May.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20336 on: Today at 02:24:42 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:21:26 pm
Ask Man City fans how much they're enjoying all their success
They're too busy mourning their team bus at the moment.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20337 on: Today at 02:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:24:42 pm
They're too busy mourning their team bus at the moment.
Now, Which team bus would that be the 2018 we "wrecked" or the 2022 one we "wrecked"
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20338 on: Today at 02:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 02:26:55 pm
Now, Which team bus would that be the 2018 we "wrecked" or the 2022 one we "wrecked"

Blimey, has it been that long. Time flies. I wonder what year we will get to when the Abu Dhabi twats stop bringing it up, maybe 2050?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20339 on: Today at 02:39:00 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:21:26 pm
Ask Man City fans how much they're enjoying all their success

I know some people who used to support City and have given up on football, or only support City in name only now. They do exist, some people have fell away from them since they've gone sportwashed.

Sportwashing works, with fans and the media - it's genuinely staggering how many neutrals like City because they play 'good football'
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20340 on: Today at 02:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 02:36:06 pm
Blimey, has it been that long. Time flies. I wonder what year we will get to when the Abu Dhabi twats stop bringing it up, maybe 2050?

Theyll still be talking about those life threatening attacks & the invisible coins for as long as they pay their minions across the media to do so.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20341 on: Today at 02:56:00 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:21:26 pm
Ask Man City fans how much they're enjoying all their success

it's a weird one with city. They're obviously enjoying it at the surface but deep down they know. All of them know. I'd say the Agueroooooo title aside there's always that niggling doubt.
