While I understand people having a go at the guy, we need to remember it wasn't so long ago that Staveley almost got her hands on LFC, and there were plenty of our own fans who were supporting Dubai's efforts. Being taken over by a sport washing state can happen to anyone and perhaps we shouldn't just use the chance to get at them but rather educate them. A lot of people do not go on twitter so may not know about this group. A good chance for us to encourage those who will listen to take a look, rather than just arguing with them.



there would be plenty supportive of a takeover of this kind now too.But this guy is the problem - him and 10,000s of thousands more - he doesn't want to be educated looking at his replies here. In fact, anything but, hes happy to do the out of sight out of mind thing.Like I mentioned to him, but not a point he wants to discuss it seems -its funny he signed up to a forum of a club who DO have a history of fighting back when one of his excuses was well what can we do, not our fault who buys the club.Sure, plenty of Liverpool fans would do what hes doing sadly, but I am quite confident in saying there would also be an almighty backlash from fans and they wouldnt just sit there and allow it to happen - or even worse as with Newcastle - welcome it with open arms.