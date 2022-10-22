« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

Online Dim Glas

  Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,356
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20280 on: Today at 10:26:28 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 10:18:16 am
Ahhh, the bizarre visitations of Newcastle "fans" to RAWK continues. And what could be more logical than to sign up for a LFC forum at this time?

Any success that comes "your" way is directly due to the tyrannical Saudi regime. These people kill and torture anyone they disagree with, politically or otherwise. What would it take for you to actually give a shit and stop supporting them, because that is what your club is - a sports support vehicle for Saudi rule. Why else have you got a Saudi-coloured kit now?

But hey, you might win some trophies, so fuck the rest of it, right?

I dont think people need to stop supporting a club, I mean, thats a tough one, - who switches teams they are brought up with on and off like that? Maybe if its just a team you chose to follow at some point its easier, I dont know, but otherwise, thats hard.

But there is no excuse for fans to stand by and blindly do what this one is clearly doing - enjoy the success when it happens.

There are decent Newcastle fans out there who are active in campaigning against their owners (not enough of them but they are there!), I doubt they have been able to just stop supporting a team theyve loved since fvorever. 

Bayern fans are also very active in trying to get their club to stop taking blood money - doesnt mean they stop supporting their club (I know thats different as they are not owned by human rights abusers, but just an example!).

Its these sort of fans who dont care that are the most dangerous. Like this one above saying 'Do I jump to defend KSA and how they go on? No - somehow he/she feels that makes it ok. It doesnt.

Support the club, but dont stand idly by, to be willing to celebrate trophies won by blood money makes them complicit. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,795
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20281 on: Today at 11:30:15 am »
What are odds on Guardiola being their next manager?

As for the renaming rights of the stadium; what is tosh is the notion that extra revenue from outside investors will be coming in. Everyone knows, including those who turn a blind eye, that its just a means for the Saudis to circumvent (laughable) FFP rules & wash their blood money whilst advancing their little sports washing venture. Personally Id stop by watching Liverpool if they were to become one of these clubs. Its bad enough that our rivals are immoral cheats, I could not stomach being like them.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,356
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20282 on: Today at 11:32:54 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:30:15 am
What are odds on Guardiola being their next manager?

As for the renaming rights of the stadium; what is tosh is the notion that extra revenue from outside investors will be coming in. Everyone knows, including those who turn a blind eye, that its just a means for the Saudis to circumvent (laughable) FFP rules & wash their blood money whilst advancing their little sports washing venture. Personally Id stop by watching Liverpool if they were to become one of these clubs. Its bad enough that our rivals are immoral cheats, I could not stomach being like them.

Im half expecting Tuchel to rock up there next year.   Looks like Nagelsmann is getting his shit together at Bayern, so that job isn't available, and Tuchel loves a sportswash club.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online sungsam

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20283 on: Today at 11:44:56 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:26:28 am
I dont think people need to stop supporting a club, I mean, thats a tough one, - who switches teams they are brought up with on and off like that? Maybe if its just a team you chose to follow at some point its easier, I dont know, but otherwise, thats hard.

But there is no excuse for fans to stand by and blindly do what this one is clearly doing - enjoy the success when it happens.

There are decent Newcastle fans out there who are active in campaigning against their owners (not enough of them but they are there!), I doubt they have been able to just stop supporting a team theyve loved since fvorever. 

Bayern fans are also very active in trying to get their club to stop taking blood money - doesnt mean they stop supporting their club (I know thats different as they are not owned by human rights abusers, but just an example!).

Its these sort of fans who dont care that are the most dangerous. Like this one above saying 'Do I jump to defend KSA and how they go on? No - somehow he/she feels that makes it ok. It doesnt.

Support the club, but dont stand idly by, to be willing to celebrate trophies won by blood money makes them complicit.

So I'm allowed to support the club I've always supported? That's good to hear.

Don't stand idly by? So what am I meant to do? Slag them off at every opportunity? Not go to matches? Not cheer any goals? Register for Amnesty membership? Get myself on the local news? Wear a special tshirt when I go to the match?

Would be great if someone could provide a list of do's and don't's for Newcastle fans? Is there a list available?
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20284 on: Today at 11:51:21 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:32:54 am
Im half expecting Tuchel to rock up there next year.   Looks like Nagelsmann is getting his shit together at Bayern, so that job isn't available, and Tuchel loves a sportswash club.
Yeah, He'd make it 3/4 if he takes a potential Newcastle job.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,794
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20285 on: Today at 11:51:44 am »
At what point will Howe be sacked then? Im the early days City were quite patient with their managers. I guess they knew they had all the time and money in the world. They stuck with Hughes longer than they could have, and even though they had a stronger squad than United from about 2010 they seemed quite content to not push too hard when really they could and should have qualified for the Champions League and won the league a year or two earlier than they did.

How long has Eddie got before his little round head doesnt fit?
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20286 on: Today at 12:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:51:44 am
At what point will Howe be sacked then? Im the early days City were quite patient with their managers. I guess they knew they had all the time and money in the world. They stuck with Hughes longer than they could have, and even though they had a stronger squad than United from about 2010 they seemed quite content to not push too hard when really they could and should have qualified for the Champions League and won the league a year or two earlier than they did.

How long has Eddie got before his little round head doesnt fit?

Little? It's absolutely massive
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,356
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20287 on: Today at 12:07:22 pm »
Quote from: sungsam on Today at 11:44:56 am
So I'm allowed to support the club I've always supported? That's good to hear.

Don't stand idly by? So what am I meant to do? Slag them off at every opportunity? Not go to matches? Not cheer any goals? Register for Amnesty membership? Get myself on the local news? Wear a special tshirt when I go to the match?

Would be great if someone could provide a list of do's and don't's for Newcastle fans? Is there a list available?

actually yeah, dont go to matches till they are gone, thats a start. Try that.  The fact you dont want them gone is the problem here isnt it though?

Your defensive attitude suggest  you know that too.

If Saudi bought Liverpool Id be angry as hell, and no, I'd not set foot at the ground, Id still love the club Ive followed since birth -  a Saudi owned LFC wouldn't be that though, they would be a sportswashing vehicle.

Where you angry as hell when Saudi bought Newcastle?

Maybe thats the difference here. There seems to be an acceptance - and that is what it is - dont try and deny that, BECAUSE you know youll win some trophies and compete in the CL now.   It makes you as bad as the Newcastle sportswashed fans on Twitter.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,566
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20288 on: Today at 12:08:41 pm »
Quote from: sungsam on Today at 11:44:56 am
So I'm allowed to support the club I've always supported? That's good to hear.

Don't stand idly by? So what am I meant to do? Slag them off at every opportunity? Not go to matches? Not cheer any goals? Register for Amnesty membership? Get myself on the local news? Wear a special tshirt when I go to the match?

Would be great if someone could provide a list of do's and don't's for Newcastle fans? Is there a list available?

Its unlikely youll do anything cos youll be winning lots of trophies within 3 years or so. Supporters have voices, its a case of how many want to be heard, again probably not many cos youll be successful on the pitch soon no doubt about that.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,407
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20289 on: Today at 12:13:19 pm »
Quote from: sungsam on Today at 11:44:56 am
So I'm allowed to support the club I've always supported? That's good to hear.

Don't stand idly by? So what am I meant to do? Slag them off at every opportunity? Not go to matches? Not cheer any goals? Register for Amnesty membership? Get myself on the local news? Wear a special tshirt when I go to the match?

Would be great if someone could provide a list of do's and don't's for Newcastle fans? Is there a list available?

Only one really to be honest, which is if you're just going to prance about making out like there's nothing you can do about a journalist murdering, human rights abusing, torturous, abhorrent regime owning your club so you're 'just going to enjoy any success' then kindly fuck off this forum and take your filth somewhere like Bluemoon where they have loads of your ilk.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,356
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20290 on: Today at 12:17:31 pm »
You know sungsam, Id maybe have an ounce of respect for you if you just said yeah I know Im a dick for being fine having them as owners, but hey, the enjoyment of winning a few trophies is more important to me than where the money to buy those trophies came from.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20291 on: Today at 12:27:44 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:30:15 am
What are odds on Guardiola being their next manager?

As for the renaming rights of the stadium; what is tosh is the notion that extra revenue from outside investors will be coming in. Everyone knows, including those who turn a blind eye, that its just a means for the Saudis to circumvent (laughable) FFP rules & wash their blood money whilst advancing their little sports washing venture. Personally Id stop by watching Liverpool if they were to become one of these clubs. Its bad enough that our rivals are immoral cheats, I could not stomach being like them.

Already happening with their first Middle Eastern sponsor since the takeover. Sure it will be all above board though and the investment by PIF wont include the money to pass on to Newcastle

https://gulfbusiness.com/noon-com-to-raise-2bn-from-backers-including-saudis-pif/
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,013
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20292 on: Today at 12:35:22 pm »
Quote from: sungsam on Today at 11:44:56 am
So I'm allowed to support the club I've always supported? That's good to hear.

Don't stand idly by? So what am I meant to do? Slag them off at every opportunity? Not go to matches? Not cheer any goals? Register for Amnesty membership? Get myself on the local news? Wear a special tshirt when I go to the match?

Would be great if someone could provide a list of do's and don't's for Newcastle fans? Is there a list available?

What was the point of you signing up to RAWK if your sole intention is to declare you couldn't give a flying fuck about Saudi Arabia as long as some multi-millionaires kick a ball better than some other multi-millionaires while wearing a blood stained black and white shirt?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20293 on: Today at 12:43:42 pm »
Quote from: sungsam on Today at 10:09:36 am
I've always gone to the match for the football, that was pre Mike Ashley, during Mike Ashley and now after Mike Ashley. I don't agree with what goes on in Saudi, but can I change it? No. Do I jump to defend KSA and how they go on? No. Am I going to stop going to the match? No. Will I enjoy any success that comes Newcastle's way? Definitely.
Will you condone the atrocities committed by the Saudi regime by going to watch their team? YES!
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20294 on: Today at 12:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:35:22 pm
What was the point of you signing up to RAWK if your sole intention is to declare you couldn't give a flying fuck about Saudi Arabia as long as some multi-millionaires kick a ball better than some other multi-millionaires while wearing a blood stained black and white shirt?
Just like Abu Dhabi fans. They want respect from the wider football world. Which is never going to happen.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,455
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20295 on: Today at 12:50:13 pm »
Quote from: sungsam on Today at 11:44:56 am
So I'm allowed to support the club I've always supported? That's good to hear.

Don't stand idly by? So what am I meant to do? Slag them off at every opportunity? Not go to matches? Not cheer any goals? Register for Amnesty membership? Get myself on the local news? Wear a special tshirt when I go to the match?

Would be great if someone could provide a list of do's and don't's for Newcastle fans? Is there a list available?

Some people care some people don't. You fall into the don't care, fair enough. Own it.

Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,156
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20296 on: Today at 12:57:23 pm »
Quote from: sungsam on Today at 11:44:56 am
So I'm allowed to support the club I've always supported? That's good to hear.

Don't stand idly by? So what am I meant to do? Slag them off at every opportunity? Not go to matches? Not cheer any goals? Register for Amnesty membership? Get myself on the local news ? Wear a special tshirt when I go to the match?

Would be great if someone could provide a list of do's and don't's for Newcastle fans? Is there a list available?

Ill start  dont get incredibly defensive when someone suggest supporting an entity designed to clense the reputation of a murderous dictatorship might not be the best thing youve done in your life or at the minimum should probably give you pause for thought

Honestly the defensiveness, aggression, whataboutery and acquiescence of the average Newcastle fan to this has been pathetic and dispiriting 
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20297 on: Today at 01:05:29 pm »
Their previous sleeve sponsor was 500k a year, the Noon one is £7.5 million a year. :lmao

Their kit deal with Castore is £5 million a year that ends after the 24/25 season, expect no kit supplier to offer them more than £15 million a year for a club that hasn't won anything since TV was in black and white and for a club that hardly has any fans outside the North East, so expect PIF to subsidise any deal to bump it to £50 million a year, the same way City did when they were struggling to get a kit deal over £30 million a year that was reported to miraculously days after Chelsea announced a £65 million a year deal City signed one with Puma for the same annual pay.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online sungsam

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20298 on: Today at 01:08:05 pm »
So many anger filled replies :no

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:57:23 pm
Ill start  dont get incredibly defensive when someone suggest supporting an entity designed to clense the reputation of a murderous dictatorship might not be the best thing youve done in your life or at the minimum should probably give you pause for thought

Honestly the defensiveness, aggression, whataboutery and acquiescence of the average Newcastle fan to this has been pathetic and dispiriting 

I'm not defensive, I couldn't give two fucks what anyone else thinks. And that's the problem, everyone else seems to be telling Newcastle fans exactly how they 'should' be thinking and doing.

Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:47:41 pm
Just like Abu Dhabi fans. They want respect from the wider football world. Which is never going to happen.
Want respect from the wider football world? Where on earth do you get such nonsense from? I'll continue to attend the games, like I always have and couldn't give a shite what anyone thinks.

Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:43:42 pm
Will you condone the atrocities committed by the Saudi regime by going to watch their team? YES!

Ah so you're in the, you expect every single fan to just not go camp? Good luck with that.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:35:22 pm
What was the point of you signing up to RAWK if your sole intention is to declare you couldn't give a flying fuck about Saudi Arabia as long as some multi-millionaires kick a ball better than some other multi-millionaires while wearing a blood stained black and white shirt?

It was more to correct some untruths like - "I've lived up here for years and there's nothing said about the stadium name unlike when MA done it" - which is utter bollocks.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:17:31 pm
You know sungsam, Id maybe have an ounce of respect for you if you just said yeah I know Im a dick for being fine having them as owners, but hey, the enjoyment of winning a few trophies is more important to me than where the money to buy those trophies came from.

The thing is, none of us get to choose the owners do we? If the question is, would I prefer it if they didn't have the HR record they have or if that meant having owners that didn't have such a record, then absolutely. But I got no say in it and neither do the 50,000+ fans who turn up every week. So, it is what it is, I choose to go and I couldn't give a fuck what anyone thinks as a result of it.
Logged

Online sungsam

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20299 on: Today at 01:09:40 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:05:29 pm
Their previous sleeve sponsor was 500k a year, the Noon one is £7.5 million a year. :lmao

Their kit deal with Castore is £5 million a year that ends after the 24/25 season, expect no kit supplier to offer them more than £15 million a year for a club that hasn't won anything since TV was in black and white and for a club that hardly has any fans outside the North East, so expect PIF to subsidise any deal to bump it to £50 million a year, the same way City did when they were struggling to get a kit deal over £30 million a year that was reported to miraculously days after Chelsea announced a £65 million a year deal City signed one with Puma for the same annual pay.

The Fun88 sponsorship is ending a year early too! Bring on the cash!
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20300 on: Today at 01:10:36 pm »
Just following orders defence  ;D
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,455
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20301 on: Today at 01:11:52 pm »
Quote from: sungsam on Today at 01:08:05 pm

The thing is, none of us get to choose the owners do we? If the question is, would I prefer it if they didn't have the HR record they have or if that meant having owners that didn't have such a record, then absolutely. But I got no say in it and neither do the 50,000+ fans who turn up every week. So, it is what it is, I choose to go and I couldn't give a fuck what anyone thinks as a result of it.
Yup you don't get to choose your owners, you do however get to choose the course of action you take in response to your owners. You choose to ignore who they are and support them. That's your prerogative, but then don't get pissy when people call you out for it.

I'm not quite sure what you thought would happen joining here and then telling people you don't give a fuck who your owners are.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20302 on: Today at 01:11:55 pm »
Quote from: sungsam on Today at 01:08:05 pm
So many anger filled replies :no

I'm not defensive, I couldn't give two fucks what anyone else thinks. And that's the problem, everyone else seems to be telling Newcastle fans exactly how they 'should' be thinking and doing.
Want respect from the wider football world? Where on earth do you get such nonsense from? I'll continue to attend the games, like I always have and couldn't give a shite what anyone thinks.

Ah so you're in the, you expect every single fan to just not go camp? Good luck with that.

It was more to correct some untruths like - "I've lived up here for years and there's nothing said about the stadium name unlike when MA done it" - which is utter bollocks.

The thing is, none of us get to choose the owners do we? If the question is, would I prefer it if they didn't have the HR record they have or if that meant having owners that didn't have such a record, then absolutely. But I got no say in it and neither do the 50,000+ fans who turn up every week. So, it is what it is, I choose to go and I couldn't give a fuck what anyone thinks as a result of it.
For someone who supposedly "doesn't give a fuck" you seem overly emotional. Coffee this morning not the right flavour?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,356
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20303 on: Today at 01:13:57 pm »
Quote from: sungsam on Today at 01:08:05 pm

The thing is, none of us get to choose the owners do we? If the question is, would I prefer it if they didn't have the HR record they have or if that meant having owners that didn't have such a record, then absolutely. But I got no say in it and neither do the 50,000+ fans who turn up every week. So, it is what it is, I choose to go and I couldn't give a fuck what anyone thinks as a result of it.

youre the defensive, emotional one, were just explaing to you what the deal is here, we know you dont like it, dont pretend that saying were angry is going to upset us.

And there it is in the last line - youve owned it - SORT OF, not sure why you need to come here and tell us, but whatever. You are happy to have them as owners, thats your right.

But the rest of that paragraph explains a problem with a lot of English clubs fans it seems - you are bone idle, pretending you don't have a voice.  Shameful really. But you be you, enjoy the blood soaked meaningless cups.

Also, as a fanbase here who has protested owners and helped kick them out - you came to the wrong place to go with the can t do anything argument. You dont want to do anything, thats all it is. Own that too.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20304 on: Today at 01:15:28 pm »
Quote from: sungsam on Today at 01:08:05 pm
So many anger filled replies :no

I'm not defensive, I couldn't give two fucks what anyone else thinks. And that's the problem, everyone else seems to be telling Newcastle fans exactly how they 'should' be thinking and doing.
Want respect from the wider football world? Where on earth do you get such nonsense from? I'll continue to attend the games, like I always have and couldn't give a shite what anyone thinks.

Ah so you're in the, you expect every single fan to just not go camp? Good luck with that.

It was more to correct some untruths like - "I've lived up here for years and there's nothing said about the stadium name unlike when MA done it" - which is utter bollocks.

The thing is, none of us get to choose the owners do we? If the question is, would I prefer it if they didn't have the HR record they have or if that meant having owners that didn't have such a record, then absolutely. But I got no say in it and neither do the 50,000+ fans who turn up every week. So, it is what it is, I choose to go and I couldn't give a fuck what anyone thinks as a result of it.
Ill ask you one question then.
Why are you on here?
Logged

Online sungsam

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20305 on: Today at 01:17:42 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:15:28 pm
Ill ask you one question then.
Why are you on here?

I answered that in the post you've just quoted... try reading it again
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,455
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20306 on: Today at 01:19:57 pm »
Quote from: sungsam on Today at 01:17:42 pm
I answered that in the post you've just quoted... try reading it again

Righto you've done that, given us your stance on the owners and how you don't give a fuck, so what else is there to do?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,356
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20307 on: Today at 01:20:44 pm »
I mean honstly - owned by murdering scum and human rights abusers, and mad cos someone said something about naming rights :lmao  Kind of says everything about our Geordie friend doesnt it.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,899
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20308 on: Today at 01:20:51 pm »
Go away you silly twat. Nobody gives a shit about you or Newcastle.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20309 on: Today at 01:21:04 pm »
Quote from: sungsam on Today at 01:17:42 pm
I answered that in the post you've just quoted... try reading it again
Nah, thats just a crock of defensive bollox to try and excuse supporting and condoning a murderous regime. You have been well and truly sportswashed.
You would fit it on bluemoon, you should give that a go instead.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,356
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20310 on: Today at 01:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:20:51 pm
Go away you silly twat. Nobody gives a shit about you or Newcastle.

to be fair, plenty do and should give a shit about the PL allowing such unfit owners, as its ruining the league - and is more importantly - plain wrong on a human level, in the biggest way possible.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
