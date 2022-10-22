Ill start dont get incredibly defensive when someone suggest supporting an entity designed to clense the reputation of a murderous dictatorship might not be the best thing youve done in your life or at the minimum should probably give you pause for thought



Honestly the defensiveness, aggression, whataboutery and acquiescence of the average Newcastle fan to this has been pathetic and dispiriting



Just like Abu Dhabi fans. They want respect from the wider football world. Which is never going to happen.



Will you condone the atrocities committed by the Saudi regime by going to watch their team? YES!



What was the point of you signing up to RAWK if your sole intention is to declare you couldn't give a flying fuck about Saudi Arabia as long as some multi-millionaires kick a ball better than some other multi-millionaires while wearing a blood stained black and white shirt?



You know sungsam, Id maybe have an ounce of respect for you if you just said yeah I know Im a dick for being fine having them as owners, but hey, the enjoyment of winning a few trophies is more important to me than where the money to buy those trophies came from.



So many anger filled repliesI'm not defensive, I couldn't give two fucks what anyone else thinks. And that's the problem, everyone else seems to be telling Newcastle fans exactly how they 'should' be thinking and doing.Want respect from the wider football world? Where on earth do you get such nonsense from? I'll continue to attend the games, like I always have and couldn't give a shite what anyone thinks.Ah so you're in the, you expect every single fan to just not go camp? Good luck with that.It was more to correct some untruths like - "I've lived up here for years and there's nothing said about the stadium name unlike when MA done it" - which is utter bollocks.The thing is, none of us get to choose the owners do we? If the question is, would I prefer it if they didn't have the HR record they have or if that meant having owners that didn't have such a record, then absolutely. But I got no say in it and neither do the 50,000+ fans who turn up every week. So, it is what it is, I choose to go and I couldn't give a fuck what anyone thinks as a result of it.