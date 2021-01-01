Ahhh, the bizarre visitations of Newcastle "fans" to RAWK continues. And what could be more logical than to sign up for a LFC forum at this time?



Any success that comes "your" way is directly due to the tyrannical Saudi regime. These people kill and torture anyone they disagree with, politically or otherwise. What would it take for you to actually give a shit and stop supporting them, because that is what your club is - a sports support vehicle for Saudi rule. Why else have you got a Saudi-coloured kit now?



But hey, you might win some trophies, so fuck the rest of it, right?



I dont think people need to stop supporting a club, I mean, thats a tough one, - who switches teams they are brought up with on and off like that? Maybe if its just a team you chose to follow at some point its easier, I dont know, but otherwise, thats hard.But there is no excuse for fans to stand by and blindly do what this one is clearly doing - enjoy the success when it happens.There are decent Newcastle fans out there who are active in campaigning against their owners (not enough of them but they are there!), I doubt they have been able to just stop supporting a team theyve loved since fvorever.Bayern fans are also very active in trying to get their club to stop taking blood money - doesnt mean they stop supporting their club (I know thats different as they are not owned by human rights abusers, but just an example!).Its these sort of fans who dont care that are the most dangerous. Like this one above saying 'Do I jump to defend KSA and how they go on? No - somehow he/she feels that makes it ok. It doesnt.Support the club, but dont stand idly by, to be willing to celebrate trophies won by blood money makes them complicit.