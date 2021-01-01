« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 503 504 505 506 507 [508]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1636319 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,350
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20280 on: Today at 10:26:28 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 10:18:16 am
Ahhh, the bizarre visitations of Newcastle "fans" to RAWK continues. And what could be more logical than to sign up for a LFC forum at this time?

Any success that comes "your" way is directly due to the tyrannical Saudi regime. These people kill and torture anyone they disagree with, politically or otherwise. What would it take for you to actually give a shit and stop supporting them, because that is what your club is - a sports support vehicle for Saudi rule. Why else have you got a Saudi-coloured kit now?

But hey, you might win some trophies, so fuck the rest of it, right?

I dont think people need to stop supporting a club, I mean, thats a tough one, - who switches teams they are brought up with on and off like that? Maybe if its just a team you chose to follow at some point its easier, I dont know, but otherwise, thats hard.

But there is no excuse for fans to stand by and blindly do what this one is clearly doing - enjoy the success when it happens.

There are decent Newcastle fans out there who are active in campaigning against their owners (not enough of them but they are there!), I doubt they have been able to just stop supporting a team theyve loved since fvorever. 

Bayern fans are also very active in trying to get their club to stop taking blood money - doesnt mean they stop supporting their club (I know thats different as they are not owned by human rights abusers, but just an example!).

Its these sort of fans who dont care that are the most dangerous. Like this one above saying 'Do I jump to defend KSA and how they go on? No - somehow he/she feels that makes it ok. It doesnt.

Support the club, but dont stand idly by, to be willing to celebrate trophies won by blood money makes them complicit. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,795
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20281 on: Today at 11:30:15 am »
What are odds on Guardiola being their next manager?

As for the renaming rights of the stadium; what is tosh is the notion that extra revenue from outside investors will be coming in. Everyone knows, including those who turn a blind eye, that its just a means for the Saudis to circumvent (laughable) FFP rules & wash their blood money whilst advancing their little sports washing venture. Personally Id stop by watching Liverpool if they were to become one of these clubs. Its bad enough that our rivals are immoral cheats, I could not stomach being like them.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,350
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20282 on: Today at 11:32:54 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:30:15 am
What are odds on Guardiola being their next manager?

As for the renaming rights of the stadium; what is tosh is the notion that extra revenue from outside investors will be coming in. Everyone knows, including those who turn a blind eye, that its just a means for the Saudis to circumvent (laughable) FFP rules & wash their blood money whilst advancing their little sports washing venture. Personally Id stop by watching Liverpool if they were to become one of these clubs. Its bad enough that our rivals are immoral cheats, I could not stomach being like them.

Im half expecting Tuchel to rock up there next year.   Looks like Nagelsmann is getting his shit together at Bayern, so that job isn't available, and Tuchel loves a sportswash club.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online sungsam

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20283 on: Today at 11:44:56 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:26:28 am
I dont think people need to stop supporting a club, I mean, thats a tough one, - who switches teams they are brought up with on and off like that? Maybe if its just a team you chose to follow at some point its easier, I dont know, but otherwise, thats hard.

But there is no excuse for fans to stand by and blindly do what this one is clearly doing - enjoy the success when it happens.

There are decent Newcastle fans out there who are active in campaigning against their owners (not enough of them but they are there!), I doubt they have been able to just stop supporting a team theyve loved since fvorever. 

Bayern fans are also very active in trying to get their club to stop taking blood money - doesnt mean they stop supporting their club (I know thats different as they are not owned by human rights abusers, but just an example!).

Its these sort of fans who dont care that are the most dangerous. Like this one above saying 'Do I jump to defend KSA and how they go on? No - somehow he/she feels that makes it ok. It doesnt.

Support the club, but dont stand idly by, to be willing to celebrate trophies won by blood money makes them complicit.

So I'm allowed to support the club I've always supported? That's good to hear.

Don't stand idly by? So what am I meant to do? Slag them off at every opportunity? Not go to matches? Not cheer any goals? Register for Amnesty membership? Get myself on the local news? Wear a special tshirt when I go to the match?

Would be great if someone could provide a list of do's and don't's for Newcastle fans? Is there a list available?
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20284 on: Today at 11:51:21 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:32:54 am
Im half expecting Tuchel to rock up there next year.   Looks like Nagelsmann is getting his shit together at Bayern, so that job isn't available, and Tuchel loves a sportswash club.
Yeah, He'd make it 3/4 if he takes a potential Newcastle job.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,793
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20285 on: Today at 11:51:44 am »
At what point will Howe be sacked then? Im the early days City were quite patient with their managers. I guess they knew they had all the time and money in the world. They stuck with Hughes longer than they could have, and even though they had a stronger squad than United from about 2010 they seemed quite content to not push too hard when really they could and should have qualified for the Champions League and won the league a year or two earlier than they did.

How long has Eddie got before his little round head doesnt fit?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 503 504 505 506 507 [508]   Go Up
« previous next »
 