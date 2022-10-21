The pundits on 5live (god it's terrible these days) were claiming that Eddie has achieved miracles whilst being "frugal" when he could have spent billions, and that Newcastle are "barely recognisable" from when he took over. I mean... yeah. He's only spent £120 million this summer, according to transfermarkt, and a mere £90 million the January before. Miracles. Frugal miracles.



Anything not to tell the truth, it seems. Anything. And ok, perhaps they just don't see a problem with Newcastle being owned by a tyrannical state that wantonly executes and tortures people. But do they also have to pretend that it's a fucking miracle that a state-owned club, spending way beyond its natural means, should be doing quite well in the league? Like we should cheer on the plucky gazillionaire underdogs, as if it's some kind of against-the-odds feelgood story?