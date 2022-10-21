« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 501 502 503 504 505 [506]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1631961 times)

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,078
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20200 on: October 21, 2022, 01:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on October 21, 2022, 11:38:01 am
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63343979

Moral-Eddie at it again! Massive midget

To be fair. Its clearly a football decision. Theres a huge long history of clubs taking warm weather breaks in Saudi Arabia.

Theres Newcastle in January, Newcastle in December and well, is that not evidence enough! Xenophobic the lot of you!
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,333
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20201 on: October 21, 2022, 01:24:31 pm »
Wonder if Eddie Howe and his Newcastle team are using the same firm to organise their charters this time too, last time they went to Saudi Arabia, they used the firm that transported the death squad to Istanbul before Khashoggi's murder.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,986
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20202 on: October 21, 2022, 02:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 21, 2022, 01:24:31 pm
Wonder if Eddie Howe and his Newcastle team are using the same firm to organise their charters this time too, last time they went to Saudi Arabia, they used the firm that transported the death squad to Istanbul before Khashoggi's murder.

Well they are certainly trusted and extremely unlikely to be tried.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,861
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20203 on: October 21, 2022, 02:38:54 pm »
Saudi Arabia , the Mecca of Football is right Eddie lad.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20204 on: October 21, 2022, 03:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 21, 2022, 01:24:31 pm
Wonder if Eddie Howe and his Newcastle team are using the same firm to organise their charters this time too, last time they went to Saudi Arabia, they used the firm that transported the death squad to Istanbul before Khashoggi's murder.

Propably one of their future sponsors,'Our satisfied customers include Newcastle United and his excellency's Tiger Squad'.

Eddie Howe would naturally decline to comment if asked about it citing he'll only talk about football matters,other than the times he wants to talk about some other things.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20205 on: October 21, 2022, 03:24:43 pm »
Can't wait for the day they sack the tory when they find someone better. Then let's see Eddie defend his former bosses the way he does now.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,626
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20206 on: October 21, 2022, 03:47:44 pm »
He knows he's getting sacked eventually.  He's toeing the party line to make sure the pay day lasts as long as possible. Unlikely that he'll ever get as much money (on and off the books) again in his career.
Logged

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,606
  • Cool as
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20207 on: October 21, 2022, 04:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on October 21, 2022, 03:24:43 pm
Can't wait for the day they sack the tory when they find someone better. Then let's see Eddie defend his former bosses the way he does now.

Even when they bomb him out, the tens of millions he's going to make off them is hardly going to make him bitter, is it? He'll be an irrelevant footnote, like Mark Hughes at City.

They all know it stinks, it's why they're so touchy about it, City/Newcastle fans and employees alike, but boy does that money spend.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,098
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20208 on: October 21, 2022, 04:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on October 21, 2022, 03:24:43 pm
Can't wait for the day they sack the tory when they find someone better. Then let's see Eddie defend his former bosses the way he does now.
He's on the gravy train. He's not arsed where the money comes from, he's just grabbing it while it's going. He'd look an even bigger hypocrite than he already is if he goes onto stab them in the back once he's sacked, given that he's gleefully banking their blood-soaked dollar now.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20209 on: Yesterday at 08:48:25 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 20, 2022, 11:13:10 am
https://twitter.com/evanfanning/status/1582860324276822016?s
This is brilliant, about Eddie Howe, from journo Philippe Auclaire, defo a must watch.

Brilliant that.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,779
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20210 on: Today at 04:28:59 pm »
Saw the Sky were interviewing Newcastle LGBT+ fans before the 2pm game. It being rainbow laces weekend.
Couldnt hear what was being said, but I presume they were calling out the Saudi Regime for its barbaric treatment of minorities
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,098
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20211 on: Today at 04:35:52 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:28:59 pm
Saw the Sky were interviewing Newcastle LGBT+ fans before the 2pm game. It being rainbow laces weekend.
Couldnt hear what was being said, but I presume they were calling out the Saudi Regime for its barbaric treatment of minorities
I imagine they'll be boycotting the club while the Saudis are there.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20212 on: Today at 04:45:03 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:28:59 pm
Saw the Sky were interviewing Newcastle LGBT+ fans before the 2pm game. It being rainbow laces weekend.
Couldnt hear what was being said, but I presume they were calling out the Saudi Regime for its barbaric treatment of minorities
I think theyve succeeded in changing beliefs of everyone in Saudi regarding homophobia.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,626
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20213 on: Today at 07:13:09 pm »
https://twitter.com/AdamP1242/status/1550795562290745345?s=20&t=fznBABV5peutkXJUY9T9bw

Look at all the lovely replies from new Saudi based toon fans.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,716
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20214 on: Today at 07:30:17 pm »
Im pretty sure I saw a tweet of his the other day, going on about hed booked flights and tickets for their December friendly over there. Good luck with that.
Logged
AHA!

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20215 on: Today at 07:32:37 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:13:09 pm
https://twitter.com/AdamP1242/status/1550795562290745345?s=20&t=fznBABV5peutkXJUY9T9bw

Look at all the lovely replies from new Saudi based toon fans.
I really dont get how people in support of gay rights can support a club owned by a regime that rule homosexuality illegal and severely punish them for it. Can they be any more hypocritical?
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,107
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20216 on: Today at 07:35:11 pm »
There's actually someone on there saying "let our owners believe what they want to believe"  ::)
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Xabisfeet

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20217 on: Today at 08:15:01 pm »
Is the obvious sportswashing ever asked at their press conferences?

Across broadcasting / journalism it does feel like turkeys (not) voting for Christmas, with all feeling unable to question the Golden Goose that is the Premier League.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20218 on: Today at 09:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Xabisfeet on Today at 08:15:01 pm
Is the obvious sportswashing ever asked at their press conferences?

Across broadcasting / journalism it does feel like turkeys (not) voting for Christmas, with all feeling unable to question the Golden Goose that is the Premier League.



Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20219 on: Today at 10:49:32 pm »
The pundits on 5live (god it's terrible these days) were claiming that Eddie has achieved miracles whilst being "frugal" when he could have spent billions, and that Newcastle are "barely recognisable" from when he took over.  I mean... yeah. He's only spent £120 million this summer, according to transfermarkt, and a mere £90 million the January before. Miracles. Frugal miracles.

Anything not to tell the truth, it seems. Anything. And ok, perhaps they just don't see a problem with Newcastle being owned by a tyrannical state that wantonly executes and tortures people. But do they also have to pretend that it's a fucking miracle that a state-owned club, spending way beyond its natural means, should be doing quite well in the league? Like we should cheer on the plucky gazillionaire underdogs, as if it's some kind of against-the-odds feelgood story?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:51:09 pm by Ma Vie en Rouge »
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,604
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20220 on: Today at 10:59:24 pm »
He won't be there in a couple of years anyway the fucking hypocrite. They'll want the PL, then CL. No way is Eddie Howe delivering that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 501 502 503 504 505 [506]   Go Up
« previous next »
 