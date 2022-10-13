"Everyone has to be careful with opinions", says Eddie. Why? Because your owners behead people for disagreeing with them? It's so striking that those mild comments from Jurgen have led to Man City and Newcastle reacting so strongly, and their idiots in the press trying to cover their backs. They know they are cheating, they know that their success is artificial, and it bothers them deeply. The British sports journalists are, on the whole, a craven and feeble lot - they don't dare speak truth to power, they'd much rather write another daft "how amazingly run this club is" article on Abu Dhabi FC.



