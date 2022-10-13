« previous next »
Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20120 on: October 13, 2022, 12:27:52 pm
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63241450
Newcastle United explore naming options for St James' Park

Newcastle United are exploring naming rights for St James' Park and whether to expand or build a new stadium, but will do so by consulting with fans.

Many supporters were angered when the stadium was renamed the Sports Direct Arena under former owner Mike Ashley.

The club's new owners are seeking to increase revenues in an attempt to make the club more successful.
I wonder which offshoot of the PIF will stump up the massively inflated naming rights sponsorship.  Whoever it is it will be money wisely invested by them to promote a business with no staff and no customers...
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20121 on: October 13, 2022, 12:51:57 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on October 13, 2022, 12:27:52 pm
I wonder which offshoot of the PIF will stump up the massively inflated naming rights sponsorship.  Whoever it is it will be money wisely invested by them to promote a business with no staff and no customers...
Let's see if they get all pissy about it this time. They hated Fat Mike using Sports Direct for naming rights but will they when there is blood money involved?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20122 on: October 13, 2022, 01:15:11 pm
Spurs have been looking for a naming rights partner for 4 seasons now, we couldn't find one for the Main Stand.

Saudi FC will have one just in time for the summer window with a PIF owned company, they quadrupled their sleeve sponsor with PIF owned Noon, they'll have some crazy number for the naming rights, and their shirt sponsor is also up as well in the summer as well.

PL will do fuck all as usual. ::)
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20123 on: October 13, 2022, 02:19:30 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on October 13, 2022, 12:27:52 pm
I wonder which offshoot of the PIF will stump up the massively inflated naming rights sponsorship.  Whoever it is it will be money wisely invested by them to promote a business with no staff and no customers...
Maybe their favourite sword manufacturer.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20124 on: October 13, 2022, 02:33:22 pm
Newcastle have spent more than £200m on players since the takeover a year ago, but Eales, who was appointed in July, said: "At the current revenues, £200m isn't sustainable."

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20125 on: October 13, 2022, 08:59:41 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on October 13, 2022, 02:33:22 pm
Newcastle have spent more than £200m on players since the takeover a year ago, but Eales, who was appointed in July, said: "At the current revenues, £200m isn't sustainable."

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Easy to adjust that revenue,get Riyadh MassiveBurgerShack in as a sponsor and it's sorted.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20126 on: Yesterday at 10:57:09 pm
The wonderful people behind the ownership of the former Newcastle United have just sentenced 3 men to death for refusing to be evicted from their homes to build the new Saudi super city.

Jose Enrique will be delighted.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjqVvhuLA03/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20127 on: Yesterday at 11:15:41 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:57:09 pm
The wonderful people behind the ownership of the former Newcastle United have just sentenced 3 men to death for refusing to be evicted from their homes to build the new Saudi super city.

Jose Enrique will be delighted.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjqVvhuLA03/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Anyone mentioned this to Eddie yet? I'm sure he'd love to know the latest going ons with his bosses.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20128 on: Yesterday at 11:16:14 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 11:15:41 pm
Anyone mentioned this to Eddie yet? I'm sure he'd love to know the latest going ons with his bosses.

Didnt you hear? He only wants to talk about the football.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20129 on: Yesterday at 11:16:47 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 11:15:41 pm
Anyone mentioned this to Eddie yet? I'm sure he'd love to know the latest going ons with his bosses.
He'll just be concentrating on the football.  ::)
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20130 on: Yesterday at 11:22:26 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:57:09 pm
The wonderful people behind the ownership of the former Newcastle United have just sentenced 3 men to death for refusing to be evicted from their homes to build the new Saudi super city.

Jose Enrique will be delighted.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjqVvhuLA03/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
I wonder if they'll sentence the local Geordies to death in order to evict them from their homes and extend St. Saudi Park? I imagine the horse punchers would be ok with that. Investment in the local community, bigger capacity etc...
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20131 on: Today at 12:30:18 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:22:26 pm
I wonder if they'll sentence the local Geordies to death in order to evict them from their homes and extend St. Saudi Park? I imagine the horse punchers would be ok with that. Investment in the local community, bigger capacity etc...

Neville will love all that investing in the local community. That absolves you of all your sins.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20132 on: Today at 11:19:50 am
There is a ceiling  Eddie Howe insists Newcastle cannot spend what they want

The Magpies boss defended the club after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke out.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/newcastle-jurgen-klopp-eddie-howe-liverpool-manchester-city-b2205032.html
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20133 on: Today at 11:21:35 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:19:50 am
There is a ceiling  Eddie Howe insists Newcastle cannot spend what they want

The Magpies boss defended the club after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke out.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/newcastle-jurgen-klopp-eddie-howe-liverpool-manchester-city-b2205032.html
Surely thats not true? We all know Eddie only talks about football matters as he is not qualified to comment on anything else?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20134 on: Today at 11:24:34 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:21:35 am
Surely thats not true? We all know Eddie only talks about football matters as he is not qualified to comment on anything else?

To be fair, what his club can spend on transfers does seem to be a football matter.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20135 on: Today at 11:32:09 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:24:34 am
To be fair, what his club can spend on transfers does seem to be a football matter.
Can he talk about where that Money comes from?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20136 on: Today at 11:45:15 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:32:09 am
Can he talk about where that Money comes from?

From the owners, sure.  Anything past that and he'll start sweating.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20137 on: Today at 11:49:01 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:45:15 am
From the owners, sure.  Anything past that and he'll start sweating.

Needs to get on to Prince Andrew pronto.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20138 on: Today at 11:49:29 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:19:50 am
There is a ceiling  Eddie Howe insists Newcastle cannot spend what they want

The Magpies boss defended the club after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke out.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/newcastle-jurgen-klopp-eddie-howe-liverpool-manchester-city-b2205032.html

 :lmao Here's a picture of THE CEILING,so there's absolutely no ceiling is there Death Star Eddie..

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20139 on: Today at 11:49:36 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:32:09 am
Can he talk about where that Money comes from?

I find your comment a tad xenophobic.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20140 on: Today at 11:53:27 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:49:36 am
I find your comment a tad xenophobic.
Borderline?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Reply #20141 on: Today at 01:48:05 pm
"Everyone has to be careful with opinions", says Eddie. Why? Because your owners behead people for disagreeing with them? It's so striking that those mild comments from Jurgen have led to Man City and Newcastle reacting so strongly, and their idiots in the press trying to cover their backs. They know they are cheating, they know that their success is artificial, and it bothers them deeply. The British sports journalists are, on the whole, a craven and feeble lot - they don't dare speak truth to power, they'd much rather write another daft "how amazingly run this club is" article on Abu Dhabi FC.

