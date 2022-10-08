« previous next »
Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
October 8, 2022, 07:11:33 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  8, 2022, 05:32:18 pm
I'm probably done when Klopp leaves, but it has nothing to do with only being here for the glory. I was here through Souness and the Owl too.

I'll always love Liverpool FC, but I don't love what has happened to the game. Klopp brings an authenticity I can relate to and feel compelled to back. I'd rather come second with him than first with the likes of Ped Guardiola. To me, though, the game is pretty much dead outside of Klopp's Liverpool. I don't watch any games apart from ours. Sadly, the game has become a vehicle for the corrupt, the greedy and a place for criminals to launder their bloodstained reputations. All cheerled by sycophantic pundits and brainwashed 'fans' desperate to defend the indefensible in exchange for silver.

The game has become a moronic ship of fools, so no wonder many longstanding football fans want to get off. The lunatics have taken over the asylum. Of course, this is also exactly what the corrupt and the bloodstained want. They actually want the proper fans gone, and they want them replaced with dumbed down johnny-come-lately's who will lap it all up without thought or question. The brainless, thoughtless social media generation is what they want following the game now. People who won't ask questions and who can be easily bought off. Useful idiots, if you will.

We know that UEFA is corrupt, dangerous and unfit for purpose. We know the PL is corrupt and unfit for purpose too. We know murderers are welcome as long as they have money to burn. We know cheats are actively encouraged. Basically, Klopp's Liverpool are a paradise island in a sea of shite. A beacon of authenticity in a very dark and seedy world. Society has changed. The world has changed. Football has changed. It's totally and hopelessly screwed. It's no wonder that so many have walked away and more will follow. Their places will be taken by the kinds of people the corrupt twats want. Brainwashed apologists who will defend their archaic, sick regimes in return for thirty pieces of silverware and never ask questions.

word

my thoughts exactly
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
October 8, 2022, 07:45:52 pm
Quote from: Red-Dread on October  8, 2022, 07:11:33 pm
word

my thoughts exactly

I watched us dominate in the 80's then fall away as SKY cranked it up but always stuck with it through the manc/arsenal/chelsea domination of the league.
But I walked away before this season started because the games truly fucked now.
Football lost any principles it might have had.
I'd rather keep mine.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
October 8, 2022, 08:45:59 pm
Excellently put Son of Spion. Wonderful post. So many of us are going down that road.
 The Newcastle supporters, who really have shown themselves up to be total no-marks, think it's all down to bitterness and jealousy. Bollocks. That's why we're Liverpool. Our supporters would never ever have accepted that to happen to our club. I'd rather sit mid-table than dance with the devil like this lot have done.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
October 8, 2022, 08:54:23 pm
shame they got Guimares - really good player.

weirdly it seems like anyone could have had him in january - I am sure he was one we were watching too.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
October 8, 2022, 08:54:47 pm
Quote from: Red-Dread on October  8, 2022, 07:11:33 pm
word

my thoughts exactly

Yes,enough is enough.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
October 8, 2022, 10:58:04 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  8, 2022, 05:32:18 pm
I'm probably done when Klopp leaves, but it has nothing to do with only being here for the glory. I was here through Souness and the Owl too.

I'll always love Liverpool FC, but I don't love what has happened to the game. Klopp brings an authenticity I can relate to and feel compelled to back. I'd rather come second with him than first with the likes of Ped Guardiola. To me, though, the game is pretty much dead outside of Klopp's Liverpool. I don't watch any games apart from ours. Sadly, the game has become a vehicle for the corrupt, the greedy and a place for criminals to launder their bloodstained reputations. All cheerled by sycophantic pundits and brainwashed 'fans' desperate to defend the indefensible in exchange for silver.

The game has become a moronic ship of fools, so no wonder many longstanding football fans want to get off. The lunatics have taken over the asylum. Of course, this is also exactly what the corrupt and the bloodstained want. They actually want the proper fans gone, and they want them replaced with dumbed down johnny-come-lately's who will lap it all up without thought or question. The brainless, thoughtless social media generation is what they want following the game now. People who won't ask questions and who can be easily bought off. Useful idiots, if you will.

We know that UEFA is corrupt, dangerous and unfit for purpose. We know the PL is corrupt and unfit for purpose too. We know murderers are welcome as long as they have money to burn. We know cheats are actively encouraged. Basically, Klopp's Liverpool are a paradise island in a sea of shite. A beacon of authenticity in a very dark and seedy world. Society has changed. The world has changed. Football has changed. It's totally and hopelessly screwed. It's no wonder that so many have walked away and more will follow. Their places will be taken by the kinds of people the corrupt twats want. Brainwashed apologists who will defend their archaic, sick regimes in return for thirty pieces of silverware and never ask questions.

Contender for post of the year.

Not just an opinion that I 100% agree with, but superbly-expressed too. Well done.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
October 8, 2022, 11:02:20 pm
Quote from: decosabute on October  8, 2022, 10:58:04 pm
Contender for post of the year.

Not just an opinion that I 100% agree with, but superbly-expressed too. Well done.

Yep I agree its a mighty fine post.

He did have to remind us of the Owl though which had sent a cold shiver down my spine 😂😂
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
October 8, 2022, 11:24:12 pm
Quote from: decosabute on October  8, 2022, 10:58:04 pm
Contender for post of the year.

Not just an opinion that I 100% agree with, but superbly-expressed too. Well done.
Seconded.  Superb SoS!

We saw how deferential the sport was to Abramovich right up until the point he was basically forced out by the actions of Putin.  Even then his period of ownership was lightly scrutinised at most with the focus instead being on which of the billionaires queuing up would be the new owners of Chelsea.  Man City will never get properly scrutinised and as Newcastle are now similarly backed the fear of a one-horse race Premier League can be pushed aside and those writing about the sport will ride the coat-tails of that "rivalry" for as long as they can.

Watching my son play last weekend a few of the other dads were talking about Haaland and what an amazing deal it was.  They seemed to be under the impression that Man City had struck a real bargain and were oblivious that they had just paid his release fee and swung the deal by coughing up eye-watering amounts to everyone bar Dortmund.  One of the dads is a big West Ham fan and a regular match-goer and was bemoaning that West Ham weren't in for him.  I try very hard not to be the twat dad so didn't point out that the Haaland package would have cost the equivalent of five years' of West Ham's transfer budget.  Afterwards though I felt complicit in the Man City sportswashing for not calling it out - like it's my bloody job to rant and rave at generally decent blokes during an under 9s game!

I love Klopp and love what he's done, of course in terms of results and trophies but more for just getting us.  Other than Klopp though the sport at that level just feels so distant.

I've been watching a lot more non-league football the past few years and have missed watching a few of our 3pm Saturday games because of it (thankfully - in a twisted way - they're few and far between).   I only get to Liverpool games a couple of times a season and, as much as that's still enjoyable, I can really recommend following a non-league team.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
October 8, 2022, 11:38:58 pm
As much as we would like him to Howe will never come out and say he's working for a morally corrupt, backwards, murdering regime will he?

He doesn't care, neither do the players, the staff or the fans because they will be paid well not to.

You ask all man u fans if they could feck the glazers off and replace them with some mega rich saudi's and 95% will say yes because all they will care about is finishing above you and city.

football lost its soul years ago and son of spion is cock on saying clubs dont want real fans anymore.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
October 8, 2022, 11:47:38 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  8, 2022, 05:32:18 pm
I'm probably done when Klopp leaves, but it has nothing to do with only being here for the glory. I was here through Souness and the Owl too.

I'll always love Liverpool FC, but I don't love what has happened to the game. Klopp brings an authenticity I can relate to and feel compelled to back. I'd rather come second with him than first with the likes of Ped Guardiola. To me, though, the game is pretty much dead outside of Klopp's Liverpool. I don't watch any games apart from ours. Sadly, the game has become a vehicle for the corrupt, the greedy and a place for criminals to launder their bloodstained reputations. All cheerled by sycophantic pundits and brainwashed 'fans' desperate to defend the indefensible in exchange for silver.

The game has become a moronic ship of fools, so no wonder many longstanding football fans want to get off. The lunatics have taken over the asylum. Of course, this is also exactly what the corrupt and the bloodstained want. They actually want the proper fans gone, and they want them replaced with dumbed down johnny-come-lately's who will lap it all up without thought or question. The brainless, thoughtless social media generation is what they want following the game now. People who won't ask questions and who can be easily bought off. Useful idiots, if you will.

We know that UEFA is corrupt, dangerous and unfit for purpose. We know the PL is corrupt and unfit for purpose too. We know murderers are welcome as long as they have money to burn. We know cheats are actively encouraged. Basically, Klopp's Liverpool are a paradise island in a sea of shite. A beacon of authenticity in a very dark and seedy world. Society has changed. The world has changed. Football has changed. It's totally and hopelessly screwed. It's no wonder that so many have walked away and more will follow. Their places will be taken by the kinds of people the corrupt twats want. Brainwashed apologists who will defend their archaic, sick regimes in return for thirty pieces of silverware and never ask questions.

So so depressingly true.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
October 8, 2022, 11:48:59 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on October  8, 2022, 11:24:12 pm
Seconded.  Superb SoS!

We saw how deferential the sport was to Abramovich right up until the point he was basically forced out by the actions of Putin.  Even then his period of ownership was lightly scrutinised at most with the focus instead being on which of the billionaires queuing up would be the new owners of Chelsea.  Man City will never get properly scrutinised and as Newcastle are now similarly backed the fear of a one-horse race Premier League can be pushed aside and those writing about the sport will ride the coat-tails of that "rivalry" for as long as they can.

Watching my son play last weekend a few of the other dads were talking about Haaland and what an amazing deal it was.  They seemed to be under the impression that Man City had struck a real bargain and were oblivious that they had just paid his release fee and swung the deal by coughing up eye-watering amounts to everyone bar Dortmund.  One of the dads is a big West Ham fan and a regular match-goer and was bemoaning that West Ham weren't in for him.  I try very hard not to be the twat dad so didn't point out that the Haaland package would have cost the equivalent of five years' of West Ham's transfer budget.  Afterwards though I felt complicit in the Man City sportswashing for not calling it out - like it's my bloody job to rant and rave at generally decent blokes during an under 9s game!

I love Klopp and love what he's done, of course in terms of results and trophies but more for just getting us.  Other than Klopp though the sport at that level just feels so distant.

I've been watching a lot more non-league football the past few years and have missed watching a few of our 3pm Saturday games because of it (thankfully - in a twisted way - they're few and far between).   I only get to Liverpool games a couple of times a season and, as much as that's still enjoyable, I can really recommend following a non-league team.

The biggest issue is that the owners of the other clubs are the ones with real power. They are the ones who should be kicking up a stink.

Look at Chess. The world champion is standing up for his sport and calling out the cheating of an opponent.

In Football the owners are allowing it to happen because the whole farce is making them richer.

Haaland and City are a freak show. However it is a freak show that is generating income for the rest of the League.

Then add Newcastle into the mix. Another freak show and we see the obscenity of two blood soaked states going head to head.

Give it a couple of years and Sky will be eulogising about the battle between City and Newcastle as the best ever.

What a time to be alive.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 12:01:25 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  8, 2022, 05:32:18 pm
I'm probably done when Klopp leaves, but it has nothing to do with only being here for the glory. I was here through Souness and the Owl too.

I'll always love Liverpool FC, but I don't love what has happened to the game. Klopp brings an authenticity I can relate to and feel compelled to back. I'd rather come second with him than first with the likes of Ped Guardiola. To me, though, the game is pretty much dead outside of Klopp's Liverpool. I don't watch any games apart from ours. Sadly, the game has become a vehicle for the corrupt, the greedy and a place for criminals to launder their bloodstained reputations. All cheerled by sycophantic pundits and brainwashed 'fans' desperate to defend the indefensible in exchange for silver.

The game has become a moronic ship of fools, so no wonder many longstanding football fans want to get off. The lunatics have taken over the asylum. Of course, this is also exactly what the corrupt and the bloodstained want. They actually want the proper fans gone, and they want them replaced with dumbed down johnny-come-lately's who will lap it all up without thought or question. The brainless, thoughtless social media generation is what they want following the game now. People who won't ask questions and who can be easily bought off. Useful idiots, if you will.

We know that UEFA is corrupt, dangerous and unfit for purpose. We know the PL is corrupt and unfit for purpose too. We know murderers are welcome as long as they have money to burn. We know cheats are actively encouraged. Basically, Klopp's Liverpool are a paradise island in a sea of shite. A beacon of authenticity in a very dark and seedy world. Society has changed. The world has changed. Football has changed. It's totally and hopelessly screwed. It's no wonder that so many have walked away and more will follow. Their places will be taken by the kinds of people the corrupt twats want. Brainwashed apologists who will defend their archaic, sick regimes in return for thirty pieces of silverware and never ask questions.
Such a defeatist attitude to have. Klopp (as much as we ALL love him) is just a football manager and a great one at that. They come and go as we've seen. The only constant is the club which is authentic, prestigious, has heritage etc. Something money can't buy and is only earned over the years through blood, sweat and tears!

To give up on the aforementioned based on plastic lottery winners makes you no better than the modern day instant success fans that the likes of City, Chelsea and Newcastle have attending their games.

There's a reason we continue to be one of the top clubs in the world -.it might just pay you to remember that rather than worry about looking over the neighbours fence!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 01:43:16 am
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 12:01:25 am
Such a defeatist attitude to have. Klopp (as much as we ALL love him) is just a football manager and a great one at that. They come and go as we've seen. The only constant is the club which is authentic, prestigious, has heritage etc. Something money can't buy and is only earned over the years through blood, sweat and tears!

To give up on the aforementioned based on plastic lottery winners makes you no better than the modern day instant success fans that the likes of City, Chelsea and Newcastle have attending their games.

There's a reason we continue to be one of the top clubs in the world -.it might just pay you to remember that rather than worry about looking over the neighbours fence!
I completely disagree, but you are entitled to your opinion.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 02:03:47 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  8, 2022, 05:32:18 pm
I'm probably done when Klopp leaves, but it has nothing to do with only being here for the glory. I was here through Souness and the Owl too.

I'll always love Liverpool FC, but I don't love what has happened to the game. Klopp brings an authenticity I can relate to and feel compelled to back. I'd rather come second with him than first with the likes of Ped Guardiola. To me, though, the game is pretty much dead outside of Klopp's Liverpool. I don't watch any games apart from ours. Sadly, the game has become a vehicle for the corrupt, the greedy and a place for criminals to launder their bloodstained reputations. All cheerled by sycophantic pundits and brainwashed 'fans' desperate to defend the indefensible in exchange for silver.

The game has become a moronic ship of fools, so no wonder many longstanding football fans want to get off. The lunatics have taken over the asylum. Of course, this is also exactly what the corrupt and the bloodstained want. They actually want the proper fans gone, and they want them replaced with dumbed down johnny-come-lately's who will lap it all up without thought or question. The brainless, thoughtless social media generation is what they want following the game now. People who won't ask questions and who can be easily bought off. Useful idiots, if you will.

We know that UEFA is corrupt, dangerous and unfit for purpose. We know the PL is corrupt and unfit for purpose too. We know murderers are welcome as long as they have money to burn. We know cheats are actively encouraged. Basically, Klopp's Liverpool are a paradise island in a sea of shite. A beacon of authenticity in a very dark and seedy world. Society has changed. The world has changed. Football has changed. It's totally and hopelessly screwed. It's no wonder that so many have walked away and more will follow. Their places will be taken by the kinds of people the corrupt twats want. Brainwashed apologists who will defend their archaic, sick regimes in return for thirty pieces of silverware and never ask questions.


Yeah, totally


But, then, Xabi has started well............


How many times has it looked like we might just turn into just another football club.  I've managed to hang on through from Shankly to Klopp, I just cannot imagine not being bothered about the club but I can see the day.


The sport as a whole, fucked, its a good job I have an alternative.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 02:20:23 am
That was the first time Newcastle have scored 4 or more goals in two successive league games since 2001, Gary Lineker pointed out during MOTD. The days of the likes of Bobby Robson feel lightyears away.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 02:25:47 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:03:47 am
How many times has it looked like we might just turn into just another football club.  I've managed to hang on through from Shankly to Klopp, I just cannot imagine not being bothered about the club but I can see the day.

This is the key for me. Just had a quick scan through the last two or three pages of this thread and there's barely a comment about Newcastle United in relation to football - the focus is on the ownership and associated aspects. As well it should be. I'm sure it's the same on other clubs' message boards and fansites too, but I'm fully aware that not a single post in these last couple of pages has been from an envious perspective. There's communality & community in that, and it reminds me that our club is more important than our football.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 07:45:58 am
Lets not forget its all above board as the owners (same with City) have passed the fit and proper person test which ensures the absence of corruption and presence of trustworthiness as per the first line via the wiki link

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fit-and-proper-person_test
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 08:01:54 am
Hard to see how we can compete at all after Klopp. We've seen already this season it only takes a bad transfer window and a costly mistake (the midfield or defence the other year) for us to go badly off course.
 
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 08:16:53 am
Fucking hell folks. Feels like I'm in an Everton Fans forum in this and the Man City Thread. This club of ours will be around long after their bought success has finished.

It will be at least a decade before either of them will be anywhere near us in status if they're lucky. PSG haven't won everything since they've become a sportswashing tool and neither will these two.

There'll be managers after Klopp who'll bring together players who get the 'Liverpool Way' and get us more stories to sing about.

YNWA
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 09:39:03 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on October  8, 2022, 05:56:49 pm
I walked away from football years ago, it feels great!

No angst if the cheats win 10-0 every week, not arsed how shit or inept the officials or VAR is and I don't get worked up watching shithouse, unpunished players blatantly cheating/diving week in week out.

Also I don't have to suffer what the thick fuckers in the media have to say or think.

I just casually follow us, and only us on RAWK, that does me these days.

That's sad to read, but I can completely understand.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 12:25:44 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:16:53 am
Fucking hell folks. Feels like I'm in an Everton Fans forum in this and the Man City Thread. This club of ours will be around long after their bought success has finished.

It will be at least a decade before either of them will be anywhere near us in status if they're lucky. PSG haven't won everything since they've become a sportswashing tool and neither will these two.

There'll be managers after Klopp who'll bring together players who get the 'Liverpool Way' and get us more stories to sing about.

YNWA
It's not about the winning for me. It's not about the status either. It's about the overall state of the game itself and the accompanying circus. I will always love this club but I, like many others, just don't enjoy the game and what it's become anymore.

Everyone has their cut-off point in all aspects of their lives. A point where they reassess and question their investment levels in the things they do. Some reaffirm and carry on, whilst others step aside and focus on other things they now find more productive.

Finding your personal line in the sand is nothing like the insulting accusation Alan B'stard made where he states that drawing your personal line here or thereabouts makes you "no better than the modern day instant success fans that City, Chelsea and Newcastle have attending their games."

That's highly insulting because it's clearly untrue, and I know loads of Reds who have been everywhere through thick and thin over many decades who have already re-evaluated and walked away from the game. I, myself, hit 60 in a month but have been with this club all my life and was a regular starting from 1971. Out of all the old school Reds I used to go to the match with only two still go. To lump such people in as no better than fair weather 'fans' of sportswash vehicles is utterly ridiculous.

People always have their exit point in everything they do. Some never reach it, but others do. The same can be said for fans of ex clubs which are now fronts for sportswashing nation states. For some, that's their line in the sand. They might still love their club, yet could still walk away from investment in the game overall because their line in the sand has been reached. I'll always love Liverpool too. I've had some of my biggest highs and deepest lows of my entire life with this club. That red Liver Bird is engraved on my heart.

My personal re-evaluation has nothing to do with winning or losing. It's about assessing where I stand on the modern game. A game that is unrecognisable to the one I and all the mates I stood on the Kop with knew and loved. Some people will stick with the game regardless of anything. That's their choice. Others will reach their limit and depart the scene. Just like fans of the game all over the world have been doing since the game began. Many far bigger, far more committed Reds than me have walked away long before I will have. That doesn't make me any better than them either. It just means our cut-off points were at different places.

You mention Everton fans at the beginning of your post. I know a fair number of them have walked away from the game. Longstanding, old school Blues too. I don't actually know a single old school Blue from my circle that still attends their matches, apart from a neighbour who is a steward so gets paid for being there. As I said, we all have our lines in the sand, and all have various reasons for where they're placed. The overall state of the game. Cost. Changing fan culture and/or behaviour. Life priorities etc...
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 12:58:08 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:25:44 pm
It's not about the winning for me. It's not about the status either. It's about the overall state of the game itself and the accompanying circus. I will always love this club but I, like many others, just don't enjoy the game and what it's become anymore.

Everyone has their cut-off point in all aspects of their lives. A point where they reassess and question their investment levels in the things they do. Some reaffirm and carry on, whilst others step aside and focus on other things they now find more productive.

Finding your personal line in the sand is nothing like the insulting accusation Alan B'stard made where he states that drawing your personal line here or thereabouts makes you "no better than the modern day instant success fans that City, Chelsea and Newcastle have attending their games."

That's highly insulting because it's clearly untrue, and I know loads of Reds who have been everywhere through thick and thin over many decades who have already re-evaluated and walked away from the game. I, myself, hit 60 in a month but have been with this club all my life and was a regular starting from 1971. Out of all the old school Reds I used to go to the match with only two still go. To lump such people in as no better than fair weather 'fans' of sportswash vehicles is utterly ridiculous.

People always have their exit point in everything they do. Some never reach it, but others do. The same can be said for fans of ex clubs which are now fronts for sportswashing nation states. For some, that's their line in the sand. They might still love their club, yet could still walk away from investment in the game overall because their line in the sand has been reached. I'll always love Liverpool too. I've had some of my biggest highs and deepest lows of my entire life with this club. That red Liver Bird is engraved on my heart.

My personal re-evaluation has nothing to do with winning or losing. It's about assessing where I stand on the modern game. A game that is unrecognisable to the one I and all the mates I stood on the Kop with knew and loved. Some people will stick with the game regardless of anything. That's their choice. Others will reach their limit and depart the scene. Just like fans of the game all over the world have been doing since the game began. Many far bigger, far more committed Reds than me have walked away long before I will have. That doesn't make me any better than them either. It just means our cut-off points were at different places.

You mention Everton fans at the beginning of your post. I know a fair number of them have walked away from the game. Longstanding, old school Blues too. I don't actually know a single old school Blue from my circle that still attends their matches, apart from a neighbour who is a steward so gets paid for being there. As I said, we all have our lines in the sand, and all have various reasons for where they're placed. The overall state of the game. Cost. Changing fan culture and/or behaviour. Life priorities etc...
Apologies Son of Spion. My response to you was not to insult a fellow red. I just don't want fans, especially long standing ones such as yourself to give up on the game. If everyone had that mindset then these oil cheats have won and the game of football is truly finished!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 01:18:26 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 12:58:08 pm
Apologies Son of Spion. My response to you was not to insult a fellow red. I just don't want fans, especially long standing ones such as yourself to give up on the game. If everyone had that mindset then these oil cheats have won and the game of football is truly finished!
They pretty much have won, havent they?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 01:28:49 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 12:58:08 pm
Apologies Son of Spion. My response to you was not to insult a fellow red. I just don't want fans, especially long standing ones such as yourself to give up on the game. If everyone had that mindset then these oil cheats have won and the game of football is truly finished!
Thank you for your reply. I thought your post was fair, apart from that one particular line.

You've raised a fair and extremely valid point here, and one I've been mulling over myself recently too. I genuinely do believe that they do want the old school gone. Remember when we were all dismissed as "legacy fans" when the ESL was put forward? We ask too many questions and make things uncomfortable. Those running the game would love to see us all replaced by the social media generation.

As you rightly suggest, if we all do walk away then we do gift them their wish on a plate. This is definitely something I've had on my mind recently. I can be an awkward bugger, and it's crossed my mind to stick around, stick two fingers up to them all and commit regardless. My other feelings stated in other posts counterbalance this. When push finally comes to shove, one of the two will win out.

Maybe what could sway me, personally, towards staying committed to the cause would be a growing, wider backlash against those killing the game. A few pissing into the wind achieves little or nothing, but when people get together it makes a difference. For me, the most disheartening thing has been that not only has the game welcomed in these abhorrent sportswashers, fans of most clubs actively want to be bought out by their own sportswasher. Rather than campaigning against them, they want to join them. I find that genuinely tragic. It's that kind of thing that has me thinking the point of no return has been passed and my exit point has arrived. Who knows though? We all reassess how we feel on a day-to-day basis and feelings and outlooks can change. Wider attitudes may change too. Hopefully they do.





Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 01:29:01 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 12:58:08 pm
Apologies Son of Spion. My response to you was not to insult a fellow red. I just don't want fans, especially long standing ones such as yourself to give up on the game. If everyone had that mindset then these oil cheats have won and the game of football is truly finished!

They have won though. The game is finished.
They have bought the media, governments and authorities and fans are bombarded constantly via social media and their "ambassadors"
City would have had a procession every year without our challenge, but it isn't sustainable unless we are owned by a similar regime which would be a truly horrific scenario.
Will always love LFC but the modern game holds little appeal to me any longer so done with it.
Haven't watched any of it this season, followed it mainly on here but that's been sporadic.
To tell the truth haven't really missed it either and that's the saddest thing.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 01:30:10 pm
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 01:52:05 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 12:01:25 am
Such a defeatist attitude to have. Klopp (as much as we ALL love him) is just a football manager and a great one at that. They come and go as we've seen. The only constant is the club which is authentic, prestigious, has heritage etc. Something money can't buy and is only earned over the years through blood, sweat and tears!

To give up on the aforementioned based on plastic lottery winners makes you no better than the modern day instant success fans that the likes of City, Chelsea and Newcastle have attending their games.

There's a reason we continue to be one of the top clubs in the world -.it might just pay you to remember that rather than worry about looking over the neighbours fence!

And thats the problem. So many dont worry, they just stick their heads in the sand. As is your right of course.

But if you are happy with what football has become in the premier league, then have at it.

No one is falling out of love with Liverpool here.  Less are bothering with the league it seems though, because frankly, there is so much wrong with it from top to bottom.

I dont agree with parts of SoSs post though,  as I still love watching football, I just watch more of another league as I have for years. A league that for sure has its own issues, but at least isnt blighted by teams owned by cheating scumbags, and filled with dickhead players throwing themselvese on the floor all game while being paid seriously obscene wages to do it, and where teams actually try and play football most of the time.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 01:58:43 pm
I'd hate SoS's fantastic contribution and ongoing debate to get stuck in the Bar Codes thread, maybe we move that conversation over to a more general thread or start a new one. There is so much in these comments that to have them lost in the thread devoted to a bunch of human rights defying Johnny come lately's to the top table, just seems innappropriate.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 02:11:07 pm
Another sportswash bargain:

Bruno Guimaraes: The £38m 'bargain' lighting up Newcastle

Quote
As the final whistle blew on Newcastle's thumping 5-1 win over Brentford, television cameras picked out a fan in the crowd holding a scarf bearing the message, "Can we talk about Bruno now?".

Other than being a pun on Bruno Guimaraes and the earworm song from Encanto, it also reflects how highly the Brazilian midfielder is regarded at St James' Park.

Guimaraes scored twice against Brentford and was endlessly impressive with his drive and creativity from midfield.

Other flashier and more expensive players may have caught the eye since the Saudi-led takeover one year and one day before this game - but on Tyneside, they love to talk about Bruno.

Alexander Isak was the marquee signing of the summer but is currently injured. Allan Saint-Maximin usually gets the party started, but he too has been sidelined - a 10-minute cameo versus Brentford his first appearance since August following a hamstring problem.

    Will Newcastle turn the 'big six' into 'big seven'?
    Guimaraes double as Newcastle thump Brentford

Guimaraes was signed from Lyon for £38million in January, competing with Kieran Trippier for the title of the first marquee signing of the new Toon era.

Asked if the Brazil international was a bargain even at that price, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: "I find it difficult with that number, but I would say that he's a bargain in today's current climate.

"He's absolutely a bargain because he's had a huge effect on the team and the club. In today's market, that is a relatively modest sum - which I can't really believe I'm saying - but it is.

"It's an amazing thing for us to have him, it's not just the player, it's the person as well. I can't say how good a person he is.

"He's a pleasure to coach and be around. He's a really positive person, an energiser and someone I love to coach and be with. I think everyone here connected with the club - me, the players, the supporters - absolutely love him."
'Bruno is on another level'

Guimaraes has been in superb form for Howe's team, with two goals against Brentford following an assist against Fulham last time out.

Since making his Premier League debut in February, he has scored seven Premier League goals, more than any other Newcastle player.

Martin Keown told Final Score after the Brentford hammering: "We talk about top signings and Bruno is on another level. He really is a top midfield player.

"He breaks from midfield and just tucks it into the corner. He gives everything to the team and those fans absolutely love him."

Guimaraes is a player whose importance to Newcastle becomes more evident when he isn't there.

When he was absent with a hamstring injury, Newcastle failed to win games against Wolves, Liverpool and Crystal Palace. They have won two out of three and scored 10 goals since he returned.

Newcastle are building a team to play in Europe, fulfilling the long-term ambitions of the owners who took over 366 days before they beat Brentford. Guimaraes will surely be a key part in that.

It is a building project which is bang on schedule. Newcastle are fifth in the Premier League, and also fifth on points from the past calendar year. Their 52 from the last 12 months is bettered only by Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Kevin Keegan's legendary Newcastle side of the 1990s were known as the Entertainers, but Howe's players know how to put on a show.

After beating Fulham 4-1 last week, Newcastle have scored four or more goals in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since September 2001 under Sir Bobby Robson. This was the first time they had scored five in a Premier League game since May 2016 when they thumped Tottenham 5-1 in Rafael Benitez's final match in charge.

Newcastle have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games, winning five and drawing five.

While new era signings such as Guimaraes - the full roster was listed by Newcastle fans on a tifo over the Gallowgate end before kick-off against Brentford - draw the eye, others left over from the Steve Bruce reign deserve a mention.

Not least Miguel Almiron, who after being the butt of a Jack Grealish joke is now flying for Newcastle. He scored a goal of the season contender against Fulham and nearly struck from 25 yards against Brentford, before capitalising on a defensive error to score the fourth of the Magpies' five against the Bees.

BBC pundit Rachel Brown-Finnis said of the Paraguayan: "This looks like the best version of Almiron that any of us have seen since he arrived at the club. It must be great to be a Newcastle fan right now."
'I can feel my anger bursting around inside me'

Things are rather less positive for Brentford right now. They have one clean sheet from their last 21 Premier League away games, and four of Newcastle's five goals could be attributed to defensive errors.

Goalkeeper David Raya passed the ball straight to Callum Wilson who set up Jacob Murphy for the second. The third came after Aaron Hickey lost the ball in midfield to Guimaraes, who strode 30 yards under no pressure before slotting home.

Ethan Pinnock was introduced as a second-half substitute, and had a horrendous time - it was his short pass to Raya which Almiron snapped up to score, before he turned the fifth into his own net.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank was, unsurprisingly, unimpressed.

He told Match of the Day: "Last year, even though we were playing in the most difficult league, I never thought we would ever lose five on the bounce, we did.

"In general I never thought we would concede five goals, we did today. In life and football it is about how you respond to set backs.

"If you want to win football matches it is relatively important you don't make one, two, three, or four mistakes leading to goals. To make four mistakes then you lose football games and basically that is it.

"I am a big believer that if you lose 5-1 then don't complain but first goals in games can shift the momentum. I was looking at our stats that when we went in front in the Premier League 13 times we won 11 them.

"We are of course fuming. I can feel my anger bursting around inside me. It is the same as the players and we will bounce back."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63188337
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 06:29:34 pm

'Newcastle United: A year on, fans' opposition to Saudi takeover gathers pace':-

Supporters critical of Saudi owners are becoming increasingly vocal and organised, launching a magazine and holding campaign meetings

www.middleeasteye.net/news/saudi-arabia-newcastle-takeover-fans-oppose-one-year-on
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 06:31:41 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:29:34 pm
'Newcastle United: A year on, fans' opposition to Saudi takeover gathers pace':-

Supporters critical of Saudi owners are becoming increasingly vocal and organised, launching a magazine and holding campaign meetings

www.middleeasteye.net/news/saudi-arabia-newcastle-takeover-fans-oppose-one-year-on

Fair play...

Thanks for pointing that out, Jase...
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 07:59:49 pm
Encouraging... now they need more publicity. Surely the BBC should interview them... "for balance"? ;)

I wonder what noises the Newcastle LGBTQ group have been making in recent months? Anything?


Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 08:01:09 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:29:34 pm
'Newcastle United: A year on, fans' opposition to Saudi takeover gathers pace':-

Supporters critical of Saudi owners are becoming increasingly vocal and organised, launching a magazine and holding campaign meetings

www.middleeasteye.net/news/saudi-arabia-newcastle-takeover-fans-oppose-one-year-on

That's really promising.  They're not all bad.
