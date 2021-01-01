« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1620314 times)

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:32:18 pm
I'm probably done when Klopp leaves, but it has nothing to do with only being here for the glory. I was here through Souness and the Owl too.

I'll always love Liverpool FC, but I don't love what has happened to the game. Klopp brings an authenticity I can relate to and feel compelled to back. I'd rather come second with him than first with the likes of Ped Guardiola. To me, though, the game is pretty much dead outside of Klopp's Liverpool. I don't watch any games apart from ours. Sadly, the game has become a vehicle for the corrupt, the greedy and a place for criminals to launder their bloodstained reputations. All cheerled by sycophantic pundits and brainwashed 'fans' desperate to defend the indefensible in exchange for silver.

The game has become a moronic ship of fools, so no wonder many longstanding football fans want to get off. The lunatics have taken over the asylum. Of course, this is also exactly what the corrupt and the bloodstained want. They actually want the proper fans gone, and they want them replaced with dumbed down johnny-come-lately's who will lap it all up without thought or question. The brainless, thoughtless social media generation is what they want following the game now. People who won't ask questions and who can be easily bought off. Useful idiots, if you will.

We know that UEFA is corrupt, dangerous and unfit for purpose. We know the PL is corrupt and unfit for purpose too. We know murderers are welcome as long as they have money to burn. We know cheats are actively encouraged. Basically, Klopp's Liverpool are a paradise island in a sea of shite. A beacon of authenticity in a very dark and seedy world. Society has changed. The world has changed. Football has changed. It's totally and hopelessly screwed. It's no wonder that so many have walked away and more will follow. Their places will be taken by the kinds of people the corrupt twats want. Brainwashed apologists who will defend their archaic, sick regimes in return for thirty pieces of silverware and never ask questions.

word

my thoughts exactly
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Quote from: Red-Dread on Yesterday at 07:11:33 pm
word

my thoughts exactly

I watched us dominate in the 80's then fall away as SKY cranked it up but always stuck with it through the manc/arsenal/chelsea domination of the league.
But I walked away before this season started because the games truly fucked now.
Football lost any principles it might have had.
I'd rather keep mine.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Excellently put Son of Spion. Wonderful post. So many of us are going down that road.
 The Newcastle supporters, who really have shown themselves up to be total no-marks, think it's all down to bitterness and jealousy. Bollocks. That's why we're Liverpool. Our supporters would never ever have accepted that to happen to our club. I'd rather sit mid-table than dance with the devil like this lot have done.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
shame they got Guimares - really good player.

weirdly it seems like anyone could have had him in january - I am sure he was one we were watching too.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Quote from: Red-Dread on Yesterday at 07:11:33 pm
word

my thoughts exactly

Yes,enough is enough.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:32:18 pm
I'm probably done when Klopp leaves, but it has nothing to do with only being here for the glory. I was here through Souness and the Owl too.

I'll always love Liverpool FC, but I don't love what has happened to the game. Klopp brings an authenticity I can relate to and feel compelled to back. I'd rather come second with him than first with the likes of Ped Guardiola. To me, though, the game is pretty much dead outside of Klopp's Liverpool. I don't watch any games apart from ours. Sadly, the game has become a vehicle for the corrupt, the greedy and a place for criminals to launder their bloodstained reputations. All cheerled by sycophantic pundits and brainwashed 'fans' desperate to defend the indefensible in exchange for silver.

The game has become a moronic ship of fools, so no wonder many longstanding football fans want to get off. The lunatics have taken over the asylum. Of course, this is also exactly what the corrupt and the bloodstained want. They actually want the proper fans gone, and they want them replaced with dumbed down johnny-come-lately's who will lap it all up without thought or question. The brainless, thoughtless social media generation is what they want following the game now. People who won't ask questions and who can be easily bought off. Useful idiots, if you will.

We know that UEFA is corrupt, dangerous and unfit for purpose. We know the PL is corrupt and unfit for purpose too. We know murderers are welcome as long as they have money to burn. We know cheats are actively encouraged. Basically, Klopp's Liverpool are a paradise island in a sea of shite. A beacon of authenticity in a very dark and seedy world. Society has changed. The world has changed. Football has changed. It's totally and hopelessly screwed. It's no wonder that so many have walked away and more will follow. Their places will be taken by the kinds of people the corrupt twats want. Brainwashed apologists who will defend their archaic, sick regimes in return for thirty pieces of silverware and never ask questions.

Contender for post of the year.

Not just an opinion that I 100% agree with, but superbly-expressed too. Well done.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:58:04 pm
Contender for post of the year.

Not just an opinion that I 100% agree with, but superbly-expressed too. Well done.

Yep I agree its a mighty fine post.

He did have to remind us of the Owl though which had sent a cold shiver down my spine 😂😂
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:58:04 pm
Contender for post of the year.

Not just an opinion that I 100% agree with, but superbly-expressed too. Well done.
Seconded.  Superb SoS!

We saw how deferential the sport was to Abramovich right up until the point he was basically forced out by the actions of Putin.  Even then his period of ownership was lightly scrutinised at most with the focus instead being on which of the billionaires queuing up would be the new owners of Chelsea.  Man City will never get properly scrutinised and as Newcastle are now similarly backed the fear of a one-horse race Premier League can be pushed aside and those writing about the sport will ride the coat-tails of that "rivalry" for as long as they can.

Watching my son play last weekend a few of the other dads were talking about Haaland and what an amazing deal it was.  They seemed to be under the impression that Man City had struck a real bargain and were oblivious that they had just paid his release fee and swung the deal by coughing up eye-watering amounts to everyone bar Dortmund.  One of the dads is a big West Ham fan and a regular match-goer and was bemoaning that West Ham weren't in for him.  I try very hard not to be the twat dad so didn't point out that the Haaland package would have cost the equivalent of five years' of West Ham's transfer budget.  Afterwards though I felt complicit in the Man City sportswashing for not calling it out - like it's my bloody job to rant and rave at generally decent blokes during an under 9s game!

I love Klopp and love what he's done, of course in terms of results and trophies but more for just getting us.  Other than Klopp though the sport at that level just feels so distant.

I've been watching a lot more non-league football the past few years and have missed watching a few of our 3pm Saturday games because of it (thankfully - in a twisted way - they're few and far between).   I only get to Liverpool games a couple of times a season and, as much as that's still enjoyable, I can really recommend following a non-league team.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
As much as we would like him to Howe will never come out and say he's working for a morally corrupt, backwards, murdering regime will he?

He doesn't care, neither do the players, the staff or the fans because they will be paid well not to.

You ask all man u fans if they could feck the glazers off and replace them with some mega rich saudi's and 95% will say yes because all they will care about is finishing above you and city.

football lost its soul years ago and son of spion is cock on saying clubs dont want real fans anymore.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:32:18 pm
I'm probably done when Klopp leaves, but it has nothing to do with only being here for the glory. I was here through Souness and the Owl too.

I'll always love Liverpool FC, but I don't love what has happened to the game. Klopp brings an authenticity I can relate to and feel compelled to back. I'd rather come second with him than first with the likes of Ped Guardiola. To me, though, the game is pretty much dead outside of Klopp's Liverpool. I don't watch any games apart from ours. Sadly, the game has become a vehicle for the corrupt, the greedy and a place for criminals to launder their bloodstained reputations. All cheerled by sycophantic pundits and brainwashed 'fans' desperate to defend the indefensible in exchange for silver.

The game has become a moronic ship of fools, so no wonder many longstanding football fans want to get off. The lunatics have taken over the asylum. Of course, this is also exactly what the corrupt and the bloodstained want. They actually want the proper fans gone, and they want them replaced with dumbed down johnny-come-lately's who will lap it all up without thought or question. The brainless, thoughtless social media generation is what they want following the game now. People who won't ask questions and who can be easily bought off. Useful idiots, if you will.

We know that UEFA is corrupt, dangerous and unfit for purpose. We know the PL is corrupt and unfit for purpose too. We know murderers are welcome as long as they have money to burn. We know cheats are actively encouraged. Basically, Klopp's Liverpool are a paradise island in a sea of shite. A beacon of authenticity in a very dark and seedy world. Society has changed. The world has changed. Football has changed. It's totally and hopelessly screwed. It's no wonder that so many have walked away and more will follow. Their places will be taken by the kinds of people the corrupt twats want. Brainwashed apologists who will defend their archaic, sick regimes in return for thirty pieces of silverware and never ask questions.

So so depressingly true.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:24:12 pm
Seconded.  Superb SoS!

We saw how deferential the sport was to Abramovich right up until the point he was basically forced out by the actions of Putin.  Even then his period of ownership was lightly scrutinised at most with the focus instead being on which of the billionaires queuing up would be the new owners of Chelsea.  Man City will never get properly scrutinised and as Newcastle are now similarly backed the fear of a one-horse race Premier League can be pushed aside and those writing about the sport will ride the coat-tails of that "rivalry" for as long as they can.

Watching my son play last weekend a few of the other dads were talking about Haaland and what an amazing deal it was.  They seemed to be under the impression that Man City had struck a real bargain and were oblivious that they had just paid his release fee and swung the deal by coughing up eye-watering amounts to everyone bar Dortmund.  One of the dads is a big West Ham fan and a regular match-goer and was bemoaning that West Ham weren't in for him.  I try very hard not to be the twat dad so didn't point out that the Haaland package would have cost the equivalent of five years' of West Ham's transfer budget.  Afterwards though I felt complicit in the Man City sportswashing for not calling it out - like it's my bloody job to rant and rave at generally decent blokes during an under 9s game!

I love Klopp and love what he's done, of course in terms of results and trophies but more for just getting us.  Other than Klopp though the sport at that level just feels so distant.

I've been watching a lot more non-league football the past few years and have missed watching a few of our 3pm Saturday games because of it (thankfully - in a twisted way - they're few and far between).   I only get to Liverpool games a couple of times a season and, as much as that's still enjoyable, I can really recommend following a non-league team.

The biggest issue is that the owners of the other clubs are the ones with real power. They are the ones who should be kicking up a stink.

Look at Chess. The world champion is standing up for his sport and calling out the cheating of an opponent.

In Football the owners are allowing it to happen because the whole farce is making them richer.

Haaland and City are a freak show. However it is a freak show that is generating income for the rest of the League.

Then add Newcastle into the mix. Another freak show and we see the obscenity of two blood soaked states going head to head.

Give it a couple of years and Sky will be eulogising about the battle between City and Newcastle as the best ever.

What a time to be alive.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:32:18 pm
I'm probably done when Klopp leaves, but it has nothing to do with only being here for the glory. I was here through Souness and the Owl too.

I'll always love Liverpool FC, but I don't love what has happened to the game. Klopp brings an authenticity I can relate to and feel compelled to back. I'd rather come second with him than first with the likes of Ped Guardiola. To me, though, the game is pretty much dead outside of Klopp's Liverpool. I don't watch any games apart from ours. Sadly, the game has become a vehicle for the corrupt, the greedy and a place for criminals to launder their bloodstained reputations. All cheerled by sycophantic pundits and brainwashed 'fans' desperate to defend the indefensible in exchange for silver.

The game has become a moronic ship of fools, so no wonder many longstanding football fans want to get off. The lunatics have taken over the asylum. Of course, this is also exactly what the corrupt and the bloodstained want. They actually want the proper fans gone, and they want them replaced with dumbed down johnny-come-lately's who will lap it all up without thought or question. The brainless, thoughtless social media generation is what they want following the game now. People who won't ask questions and who can be easily bought off. Useful idiots, if you will.

We know that UEFA is corrupt, dangerous and unfit for purpose. We know the PL is corrupt and unfit for purpose too. We know murderers are welcome as long as they have money to burn. We know cheats are actively encouraged. Basically, Klopp's Liverpool are a paradise island in a sea of shite. A beacon of authenticity in a very dark and seedy world. Society has changed. The world has changed. Football has changed. It's totally and hopelessly screwed. It's no wonder that so many have walked away and more will follow. Their places will be taken by the kinds of people the corrupt twats want. Brainwashed apologists who will defend their archaic, sick regimes in return for thirty pieces of silverware and never ask questions.
Such a defeatist attitude to have. Klopp (as much as we ALL love him) is just a football manager and a great one at that. They come and go as we've seen. The only constant is the club which is authentic, prestigious, has heritage etc. Something money can't buy and is only earned over the years through blood, sweat and tears!

To give up on the aforementioned based on plastic lottery winners makes you no better than the modern day instant success fans that the likes of City, Chelsea and Newcastle have attending their games.

There's a reason we continue to be one of the top clubs in the world -.it might just pay you to remember that rather than worry about looking over the neighbours fence!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 12:01:25 am
Such a defeatist attitude to have. Klopp (as much as we ALL love him) is just a football manager and a great one at that. They come and go as we've seen. The only constant is the club which is authentic, prestigious, has heritage etc. Something money can't buy and is only earned over the years through blood, sweat and tears!

To give up on the aforementioned based on plastic lottery winners makes you no better than the modern day instant success fans that the likes of City, Chelsea and Newcastle have attending their games.

There's a reason we continue to be one of the top clubs in the world -.it might just pay you to remember that rather than worry about looking over the neighbours fence!
I completely disagree, but you are entitled to your opinion.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:32:18 pm
I'm probably done when Klopp leaves, but it has nothing to do with only being here for the glory. I was here through Souness and the Owl too.

I'll always love Liverpool FC, but I don't love what has happened to the game. Klopp brings an authenticity I can relate to and feel compelled to back. I'd rather come second with him than first with the likes of Ped Guardiola. To me, though, the game is pretty much dead outside of Klopp's Liverpool. I don't watch any games apart from ours. Sadly, the game has become a vehicle for the corrupt, the greedy and a place for criminals to launder their bloodstained reputations. All cheerled by sycophantic pundits and brainwashed 'fans' desperate to defend the indefensible in exchange for silver.

The game has become a moronic ship of fools, so no wonder many longstanding football fans want to get off. The lunatics have taken over the asylum. Of course, this is also exactly what the corrupt and the bloodstained want. They actually want the proper fans gone, and they want them replaced with dumbed down johnny-come-lately's who will lap it all up without thought or question. The brainless, thoughtless social media generation is what they want following the game now. People who won't ask questions and who can be easily bought off. Useful idiots, if you will.

We know that UEFA is corrupt, dangerous and unfit for purpose. We know the PL is corrupt and unfit for purpose too. We know murderers are welcome as long as they have money to burn. We know cheats are actively encouraged. Basically, Klopp's Liverpool are a paradise island in a sea of shite. A beacon of authenticity in a very dark and seedy world. Society has changed. The world has changed. Football has changed. It's totally and hopelessly screwed. It's no wonder that so many have walked away and more will follow. Their places will be taken by the kinds of people the corrupt twats want. Brainwashed apologists who will defend their archaic, sick regimes in return for thirty pieces of silverware and never ask questions.


Yeah, totally


But, then, Xabi has started well............


How many times has it looked like we might just turn into just another football club.  I've managed to hang on through from Shankly to Klopp, I just cannot imagine not being bothered about the club but I can see the day.


The sport as a whole, fucked, its a good job I have an alternative.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
That was the first time Newcastle have scored 4 or more goals in two successive league games since 2001, Gary Lineker pointed out during MOTD. The days of the likes of Bobby Robson feel lightyears away.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:03:47 am
How many times has it looked like we might just turn into just another football club.  I've managed to hang on through from Shankly to Klopp, I just cannot imagine not being bothered about the club but I can see the day.

This is the key for me. Just had a quick scan through the last two or three pages of this thread and there's barely a comment about Newcastle United in relation to football - the focus is on the ownership and associated aspects. As well it should be. I'm sure it's the same on other clubs' message boards and fansites too, but I'm fully aware that not a single post in these last couple of pages has been from an envious perspective. There's communality & community in that, and it reminds me that our club is more important than our football.
