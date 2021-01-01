Contender for post of the year.



Seconded. Superb SoS!We saw how deferential the sport was to Abramovich right up until the point he was basically forced out by the actions of Putin. Even then his period of ownership was lightly scrutinised at most with the focus instead being on which of the billionaires queuing up would be the new owners of Chelsea. Man City will never get properly scrutinised and as Newcastle are now similarly backed the fear of a one-horse race Premier League can be pushed aside and those writing about the sport will ride the coat-tails of that "rivalry" for as long as they can.Watching my son play last weekend a few of the other dads were talking about Haaland and what an amazing deal it was. They seemed to be under the impression that Man City had struck a real bargain and were oblivious that they had just paid his release fee and swung the deal by coughing up eye-watering amounts to everyone bar Dortmund. One of the dads is a big West Ham fan and a regular match-goer and was bemoaning that West Ham weren't in for him. I try very hard not to be the twat dad so didn't point out that the Haaland package would have cost the equivalent of five years' of West Ham's transfer budget. Afterwards though I felt complicit in the Man City sportswashing for not calling it out - like it's my bloody job to rant and rave at generally decent blokes during an under 9s game!I love Klopp and love what he's done, of course in terms of results and trophies but more for just getting us. Other than Klopp though the sport at that level just feels so distant.I've been watching a lot more non-league football the past few years and have missed watching a few of our 3pm Saturday games because of it (thankfully - in a twisted way - they're few and far between). I only get to Liverpool games a couple of times a season and, as much as that's still enjoyable, I can really recommend following a non-league team.